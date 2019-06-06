Catapult Systems recognized as finalist for 2019 Microsoft Power BI and Modern Desktop Partner of the Year Awards

AUSTIN, Texas, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Catapult Systems today announced it has been named a finalist for both the 2019 Microsoft Power BI Partner of the Year award and the 2019 Microsoft Modern Desktop Partner of the Year award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"Catapult has deep expertise across all three Microsoft clouds: Azure, Office 365, and Dynamics 365. I am thrilled that Microsoft has recognized this capability by selecting us as a finalist for both the Power BI and Modern Desktop awards, as well as the winner for the worldwide PowerApps Partner of the Year award," said Terri Burmeister, President, Catapult Systems. "Our team is truly passionate about providing our customers with services and solutions that will transform businesses, and I could not be more proud of them."

Awards were presented in several categories, with winners chosen from a set of more than 2,900 entrants from 115 countries worldwide. Catapult was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in both Power BI and Modern Desktop.

The Power BI Partner of the Year Award recognizes a partner who has delivered a Business Analytics enabling self-service analysis, helping customers make more informed decisions. The Modern Desktop Partner of the Year Award recognizes a partner with proven expertise in creating innovative solutions and delivering true business value to customers by helping them simplify their processes, enhance their security posture, and improve their device deployment and management processes for Windows 10 and Office 365.

"It's an honor to recognize finalists and winners of the Microsoft 2019 Partner of the Year Awards," said Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Corp. "These companies are successfully leading their industries, building intelligent solutions, addressing complex business challenges, and making more possible for customers around the world. I'm honored to congratulate each winner and finalist."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year.

ABOUT CATAPULT

Catapult is a Microsoft-focused solutions and services firm that specializes in digital transformation and cloud-based technologies. Catapult was named the 2018 Microsoft US Partner award winner for Azure Compete, 2017 Partner of the Year Finalist in Cloud Productivity and the 2016 Partner of the Year (U.S.). Catapult imagines, builds, and sustains IT-enabled business solutions that people love to use. Catapult has offices in Austin, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Phoenix, San Antonio, Tampa, and Washington, D.C, as well as sales offices in Minneapolis, Chicago, Miami, Seattle, Atlanta, and Raleigh.

The full list of winners and finalists can be viewed at https://news.microsoft.com.

