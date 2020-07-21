Catawba Indian Nation Launches FastCommand in Response to the Coronavirus Pandemic

TUSCALOOSA, Ala., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Catawba Indian Nation today launched its FastCommand system in response to the emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Catawba Indian Nation has initiated an emergency information system https://catawbaindian.net to protect their tribal members and employees. The Tribe has established FastCommand to present an emergency information portal, allowing the Catawba Nation to increase its protection and security measures in response to the pandemic. The Tribe will be using Smart Alerts to send comprehensive details to tribal citizen's remote phones and devices.

FastCommand logo presented on the corporate office building located in Tuscaloosa, AL. COVID-19 Smart Alert message received instantly on a mobile device, keeping the public informed in the event of an emergency.

Tiffany Witherington, Environmental Services Coordinator for the Catawba Indian Nation, said, "The Catawba Indian Nation is aware that new risks are occurring to our tribal citizens and employees. FastCommand helps our tribal community prepare for local, regional, and national threats by assuring communications continue during unexpected events. The FastCommand tools allow us to notify our tribal members wherever they are, in case of health threats, such as COVID-19. With the challenges that may arise during social unrest, pandemics, and natural disasters, FastCommand helps us coordinate the safety and security of our people in today's chaotic world. The FastCommand system helps us protect our Nation, our culture, and our infrastructure."

The Catawba Indian Nation will soon be using FastCommand's perpetual pandemic banner to allow the public to access COVID-19 information while redirecting bandwidth traffic away from their standard tribal website, so that it will remain online during panics or high traffic situations. FastCommand supplies the following tools to protect the tribal community and its employees:

Smart Alert Messaging: A tool that allows the administration to send out mass amounts of information to their staff, including attachments and disaster plans to be received instantly through their mobile devices.

Encrypted Forms: FastCommand Forms allow tribes to send forms and questions to tribal members remote devices. Tribal citizens can then securely respond, giving Tribal leaders acknowledgement and confirmation of the well-being in their tribal population.

Message Boards: Tools that allow communications to continue during phone outages or website collapses. Message Boards allow the staff and community to post and exchange messages between each other to stay informed when phone systems collapse.

Kevin Foote, CEO of FastCommand, says, "Tribal Nations must be able to contact their people wherever they are, no matter the circumstances. Tribes sometimes have their citizens spread out in multiple geographic areas, meaning coordinating information can become challenging. FastCommand allows Tribal leadership to be able to quickly direct their members through coordinated alerts and web-based emergency information. Keeping tribes perpetually intact means emergency communications and alerts must be available to tribal citizens at all times."

About FastCommand

FastCommand patented website deflection technologies are specifically designed for tribal emergency preparation. This cutting-edge continuity technology helps communications to endure during website overload or phone collapse. The tools are used by non-technical employees and Tribal leadership during many threats that can quickly occur, such as hacking situations, active shooter events, social unrest, natural disasters, etc. FastCommand has support teams available 24 hours a day 365 days a year, to serve as the tribe's emergency communication personnel. Learn more at https://www.fastcommand.com/press.

