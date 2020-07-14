Catch Emirati-Supported Crypto Price Index's Hotbit Exchange Listing on 15th July 2020

ST. JULIAN'S, Malta, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto Price Index have announced details of their CPI token sale, which launches on HotBit exchange on 15th July 2020.

2020 has brought with it a host of challenges and opportunities, not least within the crypto markets, where we have seen a rollercoaster of peaks and troughs reminiscent of the great crypto rush of 2017. Now, with market sentiment rising, and BTC pushing the 10,000 USD range, we are once again looking to innovative projects to usher in the new age of prosperity that could be just around the corner.

Crypto Price Index

Market sentiment isn't the only thing on the rise. With over 2,250 crypto coins minted, and more entering the market by the day, investment decisions have never been so numerous, hard to quantify, and potentially lucrative. With this in mind, Crypto Price Index have developed an innovative use of DeFi to provide unparalleled access to the possibilities of the evolving landscape, by offering an index of the 200 cryptocurrencies to both experienced and new traders alike. CEO Herbert Law said the following about CPI's ability to usher in prosperity and stability:

"Cryptocurrency has the potential to expand opportunities for wealth generation to those who have previously been disenfranchised from legacy financial systems. However, unstable prices reduce the value of cryptocurrency as a store of value. CPI will bring much-needed stability to crypto markets with its suite of tokens whose value is based on the average of top-trading tokens."

CPI/CPIX Tokens - Distributed Governance & Custom Baskets

The project uses its ERC-20 CPI token as the base unit for operation. Being true proponents of DeFi, governance of the CPI project is distributed across all CPI holders. Ownership of the CPI token allows each holder to decide what is worthy of being included in the CPI ecosystem.

Ownership of the token also allows CPIX tokens to be minted, which are wrapped (can mimic the value of other tokens) and allows a custom basket of cryptocurrencies to be monitored. For instance, CPI30 will examine 30 selected cryptocurrencies, whereas CPI10 would be more specific, examining 10 tokens. CPI and CPIX are ERC20 tokens and thus can be held in any ERC20 wallet. Crypto Price Index aim to release their own dedicated wallet in the near future.

Listing on HotBit Exchange - 15th July 2020

To power the CPI ecosystem, Crypto Price Index have partnered with HotBit Exchange to facilitate the release of CPI tokens to the public beginning on 15th July 2020. The CPI Token will be available with an initial price of $5. Anyone who is interested in taking their market awareness and insight to the next level should sign up here or at HotBit.io.

Royal Connections

In Q4 of 2019, Crypto Price Index made an incredible partnership with prominent Emirati families, as seen on Cointelegraph. The Emirati's involvement and commitment to the project has brought a level of global competitive edge rarely seen in the crypto industry. The Emirati also provide a wealth of business and financial expertise and connection which could well pave the way to success by global financial navigation that Crypto Price Index will receive.

Speaking on the announcement, his Highness Sheikh Abdullah Bin Rashed Al Sharqi, an advisor to the board of CPI, said:

"Decentralized finance is one of the most important movements of our time. By providing up-to-date pricing data, Crypto Price Index has the potential to become one of the most valuable sources of information for digital asset traders and market participants."

Don't miss the sale! Anyone interested in taking their market analysis to the next level should sign up using this link: https://www.cpiindex.io

Visit the CPI website to find out more information: https://www.cpiindex.io

Chat on Telegram: https://t.me/CPIndex

Keep up with the latest on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cryptopriceindex

Catch the buzz on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Index_price

Check in on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/crypto-price-index

Media Contact Details

Contact Name: Herbert Law

Contact Email: [email protected]

CPI is the source of this content. This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest. The CPI token sale is closed to participants of all countries in which token sales are illegal. Virtual currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and accounts and value balances are not subject to consumer protections. Token sales are only suitable for individuals with a high risk tolerance. Only participate in a token event with what you can afford to lose.

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Crypto Price Index

Related Links

https://www.cpiindex.io

