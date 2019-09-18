Catch Hospitality Group Announces Opening of Catch Steak

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The power team behind Catch Hospitality Group (CHG), Mark Birnbaum, Eugene Remm and Tilman J. Fertitta are redefining the traditional New York City steakhouse with their new-concept sister restaurant, CATCH STEAK. Known for its successful seafood-centric restaurants, with locations in New York, Los Angeles, Playa del Carmen, and Las Vegas, this opening, as announced in the New York Times and New York Post, is a new expansion of the CATCH brand, bringing the energetic vibe of a CHG property to a steak focused restaurant. This is steak - done the CATCH way.

CATCH STEAK

"CATCH STEAK is a culmination of the CHG culture we have developed over the years, that combines the energy and DNA of a CATCH property with a completely new, fresh and timeless concept," said Mark Birnbaum, one of three partners of Catch Hospitality Group. "We're very excited to grow and expand the CATCH brand. CATCH STEAK will transform the classic steakhouse experience, just as the original CATCH Restaurants did for seafood."

"We are excited to bring a brighter, lighter, and fresher take on a classic steak house," said Eugene Remm, one of three partners of Catch Hospitality Group.

Executive Chef Michael Vignola and Director of Culinary Chef John Beatty have curated a collection of the world's best cuts and globally influenced dishes for a more approachable 2020 steakhouse experience with fun, shareable, streaming style of continuous service and something-for-everyone appeal. With a focus on quality and cuisine, CATCH STEAK's 'scratch kitchen' will turn out 50+ sauces, marinades and relishes daily to compliment a variety of dishes and hand-selected steaks sourced from limited allocation, super-premium farms and prefectures in the US and abroad. As one of only two restaurants in New York City to carry an official Kobe license from Japan, the steak program will focus on smaller, elevated portions ranging from Prime, Dry-Aged, American Wagyu and Japanese Wagyu (including renowned 'Snow Beef' from Hokkaido prefecture, often referred to as the Holy Grail of Wagyu), to official Japanese Kobe varietals.

"CATCH STEAK is unlike any steakhouse you have experienced," said Tilman Fertitta, one of three partners of Catch Hospitality Group. "From the energetic atmosphere to the unique and expansive menu, it is truly a one-of-a-kind. I'm proud to launch this new concept in New York."

Steaks will be prepared in a 1700-degree infrared char broiler, seasoned with cracked Madagascar Black Pepper and Diamond Crystal Kosher Salt and finished with a sel gris – a sea salt from the south of France that is harvested exclusively under a full moon from the Mediterranean Sea. Steak dishes include:

Truffle Butter Filet: 8oz Prime USDA beef | Dressed 'Catch Steak Style' and finished with House Whipped Truffle Butter

| Dressed 'Catch Steak Style' and finished with House Whipped Truffle Butter Rib Cap: 6oz, 28-Day Dry-Aged USDA beef | A unique cut to CATCH STEAK, carved from the best portion of the ribeye

| A unique cut to CATCH STEAK, carved from the best portion of the ribeye Bone-In Cowgirl Ribeye: 12oz, 32-Day Dry-Aged USDA Beef | A unique cut to CATCH STEAK, where it is a leaner, cleaner form of the traditional ribeye

| A unique cut to CATCH STEAK, where it is a leaner, cleaner form of the traditional ribeye Mishima Reserve Ultra Porterhouse: 24oz, 100% purebred American Wagyu exclusively from the lineage of prized Japanese steer | A 'TRUE' Porterhouse complete with a 2" filet and a vein end Strip

| A 'TRUE' Porterhouse complete with a 2" filet and a vein end Strip Soy Caramel Glaze Snake River Gold Label NY Strip: 5oz, Gold Label American Wagyu | Dressed 'Catch Style' in a Soy Caramel Glaze

Steaks served by the ounce will be cooked tabletop on a hot Japanese stone. By the ounce steaks include:

Olive Fed: Gold Medal Winner of the Wagyu Olympics, from Kagawa Prefecture | Fed pressed olives exclusively for two months, resulting in unmatched quality, taste and health benefits, earning a mythical-like status

| Fed pressed olives exclusively for two months, resulting in unmatched quality, taste and health benefits, earning a mythical-like status Ohmi: The Emperor's Beef, from Shiga Prefecture | One of the oldest brands at approximately 120 years old, Shiga was once reserved for the Emperor of Japan

| One of the oldest brands at approximately 120 years old, Shiga was once reserved for the Emperor of Snow Beef: The Holy Grail of Wagyu, from Hokkaido Prefecture | The most limited Wagyu, steer must be born and raised on Chateau Uenae Lake Farm in freezing temperatures. Importers must be members of the Hokkaido Snow Beef Association to receive this rare luxury varietal

| The most limited Wagyu, steer must be born and raised on Chateau Uenae Lake Farm in freezing temperatures. Importers must be members of the Hokkaido Snow Beef Association to receive this rare luxury varietal "True" A5 Kobe : NY Strip from Hyogo Prefecture | Held to the highest Japanese standard of quality. CATCH STEAK is one of only two restaurants in New York City to carry an official Kobe license

All CATCH STEAK proteins are consciously and sustainably sourced, and every ingredient has been hand selected at the highest quality available. Meeting a wide variety of preferences, the CATCH STEAK menu has something for everyone, offering a thoughtful selection of non-steak, vegetarian and vegan options, including:

Bluefin Tuna Tartare: Calabrian Chile, Four-Hour Cured Citrus Soy Egg Yolk, Carta de Musica Chip | A play on a classic steakhouse dish where Spicy Tuna meets Beef Tartare

| A play on a classic steakhouse dish where Spicy Tuna meets Beef Tartare Toro Truffle Crudo: Black Truffle Emulsion | Wild caught Bluefin Otoro, the " Kobe of the Sea"

| Wild caught Bluefin Otoro, the " of the Sea" BBQ Glazed Alaskan King Crab: Whiskey Flambé, Pickled Shallot | Wild, sustainably caught from the Berring Sea. BBQ glaze is bruleed in the kitchen and flambéed tableside

| Wild, sustainably caught from the Berring Sea. BBQ glaze is bruleed in the kitchen and flambéed tableside Almond Crusted Cauliflower Steak: Brown Butter, Chili Honey Drizzle | 10oz thick cut Cauliflower Steak brined 24 hours in kombu and salt, dredged in crushed almond-egg batter, lightly crisped and caramelized in clarified brown butter baste, placed atop creamy cauliflower puree and finished with cayenne-infused Brooklyn Rooftop honey

| 10oz thick cut Cauliflower Steak brined 24 hours in kombu and salt, dredged in crushed almond-egg batter, lightly crisped and caramelized in clarified brown butter baste, placed atop creamy cauliflower puree and finished with cayenne-infused Brooklyn Rooftop honey Duck Fat Waffle Fries: Truffle Aioli | Idaho Potato gaufrettes are deep fried in Rendered Hudson Valley Duck Fat seasoned with whole heads of garlic and rosemary and finished with garlic butter, sea salt and thyme

CATCH STEAK's beverage program is packed with handcrafted cocktails, a curated wine selection, global beer list and, creative non-alcoholic alternatives. Signature cocktails include:

Black & Bleu: Miso-infused vodka, dry vermouth, white soy, truffle, blue-cheese olives

Catch A Vibe: Vodka, avua amburana, calvados, apple & ginger shrub, lemon, tiki bitters

The Glass Slipper: Rye whiskey, ancho reyes, palo cartado sherry, Benedictine, absinthe, Cajun salt

The Queen B: Bemixed cucumber/mint, lavender, lime | Non-alcoholic

The two-story 15,000 square foot venue, designed by Rockwell Group, is adjacent to the Maritime Hotel and features unique indoor and outdoor spaces including four dining rooms, three bars, and five private dining and event areas, each flexible to combine as needed. CATCH STEAK's décor mixes classic steakhouse motifs with vibrant, energetic and inviting design that strays from the typically dark, moody steakhouse aesthetic.

As is customary at CATCH locations, guests traverse through an immersive tunnel entranceway. The 40-foot arrival hall features custom sconces, a mirror-finished ceiling and peak-a-boo windows allowing for a glimpse into the main bar. The moodiest space at CATCH STEAK, the main bar pays homage to the classic steakhouse vibe with oxblood and red coloring throughout. The back of the bar, inspired by trusses and city architecture, is a custom sheet of copper metal that wraps up the wall and onto the ceiling, creating an amber glow.

The sophisticated main dining room features a cream, taupe, and brick palette with a shimmering plaster back wall. Two-tone banquettes with woven caning details add an outdoor, vintage feel while copper accents, a design characteristic found in the DNA of all CATCH properties, come through in hanging drum lights and a suspended copper metal grid chandelier that serves as the focal point of the space.

A private dining room, complete with its own outdoor patio space, has a speakeasy and authentic steakhouse feel with a playful twist. Custom framed artwork lines the curved ceiling above two large custom tables with red marble Lazy Susans. A double-sided vintage inspired fireplace shares a wall with the seasonal outdoor patio set along 9th Avenue. Green foliage creates a hidden garden feel on the patio, which features a lattice wall and banquettes enclosed in reimagined birdcages, a nod to signature CATCH décor.

CSL (CATCH STEAK Lounge) and private event space, The Cabana at Catch Steak, both located on the venue's second floor, feature indoor and outdoor dining spaces, full bars, private entrances from street level, and their own dedicated kitchens and restrooms. The outdoor areas are separated by sliding pocket glass doors and are completely weatherproof with fully retractable glass ceilings. While CSL offers an inviting bar, DJ booth, dining height lounge seating and outdoor area lined with banquettes, The Cabana functions as a dedicated event space, equipped with extensive A/V capabilities and a lush, garden oasis aesthetic. Sparing no detail in food, drink, vibe or design, CATCH STEAK offers a post-modern, epicene experience, combining an elevated steakhouse with the fun, sexy atmosphere of a CHG property.

CATCH STEAK is located at 88 Ninth Avenue in New York, NY. Operating seven days a week, CATCH STEAK is open Sunday through Wednesday from 5:30 PM – 12:30 AM, and Thursday through Saturday from 5:30 PM to 1:00 AM.

For reservations, please call 212-858-8899 or email csnycreservations@catchhg.com. For more information, visit www.catchrestaurants.com.

About CATCH Hospitality Group

Catch Hospitality Group partners Tilman Fertitta, Mark Birnbaum and Eugene Remm have propelled globally-influenced seafood restaurant Catch (2011) from a standalone NYC flagship to an international phenomenon with successful locations in Los Angeles, Playa del Carmen and Las Vegas at the ARIA Resort & Casino, and sister concept Catch Steak which opens in Fall 2019.

With a focus on culture and brand, New York based restauranteurs Remm and Birnbaum spent two decades building CHG into one of the country's most successful restaurant management companies. Dubbed by Forbes Magazine as the "New Kings of New York Hospitality," Remm and Birnbaum pioneered dynamic hospitality experiences using food, service and vibe to create seamless transitions between dining, nightlife and entertainment. In addition to Catch, CHG operates midtown American brasserie Lexington Brass (2011).

In 2017, CATCH partnered with hospitality business mogul Tilman Fertitta, who's privately owned Landry's, Inc. is ranked among the largest restaurant corporations in the U.S. Fertitta has spent 30 years cultivating his hospitality empire of over 600 locations into an international success. Fertitta, the "World's Richest Restauranteur," according to Forbes Magazine, is also the star of CNBC's Billion Dollar Buyer, and owner of Golden Nugget Casinos and the NBA Houston Rockets.

For more information on Catch Hospitality Group properties, please visit catchhg.com or follow @catch and @lexingtonbrass on Instagram.

Contact:

Alexa Stark

212-518-4771 x124

223180@email4pr.com

SOURCE Catch Hospitality Group