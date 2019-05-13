Catch Hospitality Group Opens Catch Roof Daily for the Season

NEW YORK, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CATCH NYC, the flagship property of Catch Hospitality Group which also has locations in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Playa del Carmen, is opening the doors to its popular rooftop, CATCH Roof, for lunch during the warmer months. CATCH Roof will continue service for sunset and dinner, as well as weekend brunch and late-night hours. Guests can enjoy the 3,000 square foot indoor/outdoor penthouse space located in the heart of Manhattan's Meatpacking District with panoramic views and ultra-chic atmosphere.

Catch Hospitality Group, which will open a new concept steakhouse, CATCH STEAK, in New York City this fall, specializes in fusing great food, service and vibe through its signature shareable style of dining and unparalleled ambiance. A new lunch menu, developed by Catch Hospitality Group's Director of Culinary, Chef John Beatty, and Executive Chef Hilary Ambrose Jr, is available daily at CATCH NYC and CATCH Roof.

NEW Lunch Menu items include The Classic Burger , a 7 oz. beef burger blend with American cheese, pickles and mustard mayo, and the Egg White & Grilled Chicken Burrito , organic chicken, scrambled egg white, avocado and spicy ranch in a spinach wrap.

, a 7 oz. beef burger blend with American cheese, pickles and mustard mayo, and the , organic chicken, scrambled egg white, avocado and spicy ranch in a spinach wrap. Raw Bar offerings include the CATCH Tower , an assortment of Alaskan King Crab, Whole Maine Lobster, Cocktail Shrimp, slices of Yellow Fin Tuna, slices of Atlantic Salmon, and Slices of Hamachi. The CATCH Tower also has a tier of Signature CATCH sushi rolls – the CATCH Roll, Hellfire Roll, and Vegetable King Roll.

, an assortment of Alaskan King Crab, Whole Maine Lobster, Cocktail Shrimp, slices of Yellow Fin Tuna, slices of Atlantic Salmon, and Slices of Hamachi. The CATCH Tower also has a tier of Signature CATCH sushi rolls – the CATCH Roll, Hellfire Roll, and Vegetable King Roll. Cold Dishes include Signature CATCH dishes such as the Truffle Sashimi and Tartare Trio , as well as Signature rolls like the CATCH Roll with crab, salmon and miso-honey, and the Hellfire Roll with spicy tuna two-ways, pear and balsamic.

and , as well as Signature rolls like the with crab, salmon and miso-honey, and the with spicy tuna two-ways, pear and balsamic. Other Lunch Menu items range from Tuna Poke Bowl , The Lobster Roll , and The Impossible Burger , to Crispy Shrimp , Grilled Spanish Octopus and Lobster Mac & Cheese .

, , and , to , and . Cocktails include the popular Kali made with Jalapeno-infused Herradura Silver Tequila, Grand Marnier, Campari, Yuzu, Passionfruit and Orange; and the Pineapple Trainwreck made with Finlandia Vodka, Fresh-Pressed Pineapple, Tarragon, Lime and Peychaud's.

CATCH Roof is open for lunch daily from 11:30 AM – 3:30 PM, and for dinner daily from 5:30 PM. CATCH Roof is also open for brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 AM – 3:30 PM, and for Sunset daily from 3:30 – 4:30 PM. CATCH Roof is open late Thursday through Saturday from 11:00 PM – 4:00 AM. For reservations, please email canycinfo@catchhg.com or visit www.catchrestaurants.com.

About CATCH Hospitality Group

Catch Hospitality Group partners Tilman Fertitta, Mark Birnbaum and Eugene Remm have propelled globally-influenced seafood restaurant Catch (2011) from a standalone NYC flagship to an international phenomenon with successful locations in Los Angeles, Playa del Carmen and Las Vegas at the ARIA Resort & Casino, and highly anticipated sister concept Catch Steak set to debut in Fall 2019.

With a focus on culture and brand, New York based restauranteurs Remm and Birnbaum spent two decades building CHG into one of the country's most successful restaurant management companies. Dubbed by Forbes Magazine as the "New Kings of New York Hospitality," Remm and Birnbaum pioneered dynamic hospitality experiences using food, service and vibe to create seamless transitions between dining, nightlife and entertainment. In addition to Catch, CHG operates midtown American brasserie Lexington Brass (2011).

In 2017, CATCH partnered with hospitality business mogul Tilman Fertitta, who's privately owned Landry's, Inc. is ranked among the largest restaurant corporations in the U.S. Fertitta has spent 30 years cultivating his hospitality empire of over 600 locations into an international success. Fertitta, the "World's Richest Restauranteur," according to Forbes Magazine, is also the star of CNBC's Billion Dollar Buyer, and owner of Golden Nugget Casinos and the NBA Houston Rockets.

For more information on Catch Hospitality Group properties, please visit catchhg.com or follow @catch and @lexingtonbrass on Instagram.

