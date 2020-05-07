Catch Up with NOW CFO's Webinar for Post-Pandemic Business Planning, "Roadmap to Recovery"

DALLAS, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Join NOW CFO for their hit webinar series, "Roadmap to Recovery." The series is an 8-week course designed for business owners struggling to adjust to the post-pandemic economic landscape.

Many businesses are struggling to adapt and move forward in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Join accounting and business professionals from NOW CFO as they take a hands-on approach to guiding business owners through these uncertain times.

Missed some of the live webinars? Recordings of previous "Roadmap to Recovery" installments, as well as supplementary articles and educational one-sheets can be found on NOW CFO's website.

Previous webinars have included business and financial recommendations crucial to setting businesses up for success. These include conducting breakeven analyses, establishing dynamic cashflow forecasts and getting the most out of government-subsidized funding.

The remaining weeks will be dedicated to planning for the future of a business and coming out of the pandemic stronger than ever.

NOW CFO is a full-service accounting and finance firm with locations nationwide. They offer CFO, controller, and accounting and finance support on an as-needed, fractional basis. All NOW CFO accounting and finance solutions are tailored to fit your needs.

SOURCE NOW CFO

Related Links

http://www.nowcfo.com

