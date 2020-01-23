CatchMark Announces Tax Treatment of 2019 Dividend Distributions

ATLANTA, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) announced today the tax treatment of dividend distributions made in 2019 on the company's common stock. In 2019, CatchMark paid a total of $0.54 per share in cash dividends.

The following table summarizes the income tax treatment of the company's 2019 dividends.

2019 Dividend Tax Reporting Information (Form 1099-DIV)

Record Date Payment Date Cash Distribution

Per Share Capital Gain

Distribution Per

Share Non-dividend

Distribution Per

Share

(Return of Capital) 02/28/2019 03/15/2019 $0.135 $0.00 $0.135 05/31/2019 06/14/2019 $0.135 $0.00 $0.135 08/30/2019 09/13/2019 $0.135 $0.00 $0.135 11/26/2019 12/13/2019 $0.135 $0.00 $0.135

Total $0.54 $0.00 $0.54



100% 0.00% 100%

This information is being provided to assist stockholders with tax reporting requirements related to the company's dividend distributions. Stockholders should review their Forms 1099-DIV as well as other 2019 tax statements that they received from their brokerage firms or other institutions to ensure that the statements agree with the information provided above. Stockholders are also encouraged to consult with their tax advisers as to their specific tax treatment of CatchMark dividends.

About CatchMark

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.5 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. For more information, visit www.catchmark.com.

* As of September 30, 2019

