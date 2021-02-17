CatchMark CEO Brian Davis to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

ATLANTA, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CTT) announced today that Brian M. Davis, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

Raymond James & Associates' 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 11:40 am ET .

& Associates' 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference on at . Citi's 2021 Global Property Conference on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 9:45 am ET .

The presentation will be available via the Investor Relations section of CatchMark's website at www.catchmark.com.

About CatchMark

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.5 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Oregon, South Carolina and Texas. For more information, visit www.catchmark.com.

* As of December 31, 2020

