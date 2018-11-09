Catchpoint Welcomes David Swanger as Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Catchpoint™, a pioneer in Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM), today announced that David Swanger has joined as the company's Chief Marketing Officer. Swanger brings over 15 years of strategy, product, and marketing leadership experience to the role. At Catchpoint, Swanger will extend the company's leadership in DEM by helping business and IT leaders better understand DEM's power as a core enabler of their digital transformation strategies.

Swanger has led marketing for several category-leading products and companies in SaaS, Service Oriented Architecture, Cloud, Big Data and Security. He previously served as Vice President of Product Marketing at Medidata Solutions and held senior roles at Rackspace, Oracle, and IBM. Swanger has also worked as Adjunct Professor at the University of Denver, teaching courses spanning Technology Strategy, Entrepreneurship and Marketing.

"Business and IT leaders are unified in building digital transformation strategies to drive differentiation and growth. At the same time, the adoption of cloud, containers, and ephemeral services is making it harder for IT leaders to get the observability they need from traditional monitoring tools," comments Swanger. "Catchpoint's advanced DEM platform provides the visibility needed to ensure digital transformation products are rolled out successfully."

Catchpoint's DEM platform includes the largest and most diverse monitoring node infrastructure, in terms of sheer number (more than 700), node type and geographic reach. The platform is powered by a proprietary NoSQL In-Memory database enabling the fastest, more accurate performance monitoring data collection and analysis available in the market, for end users in virtually any corner of the globe.

"On David's first day here, he received a welcome gift: Gartner's designation of Catchpoint as one of its 'Cool Vendors,'" says Mehdi Daoudi, CEO and Co-founder of Catchpoint. "We're very happy to have him on board to help us communicate Gartner's assessment that we offer monitoring diagnostics largely absent from the rest of the market."

Catchpoint's DEM platform has been adopted by many of the most respected technology, e-commerce, and content companies. Notable customers include Google, Microsoft, Comcast, LinkedIn, L'Oréal, and Priceline.

"We take it for granted that when we visit our favorite websites and apps, they will work seamlessly. IT leaders know that meeting digital performance expectations takes careful planning and monitoring from the true end-user perspective," adds Swanger. "No matter the application—whether customer-facing, on-premise, in the cloud, on mobile devices or delivered via SaaS—Catchpoint's monitoring solutions can be trusted to help organizations rapidly pinpoint and ultimately solve performance and availability problems faster than ever," adds Swanger.

