Cate Dyer of StemExpress is Named Businesswoman of the Year!

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce announced it will name Cate Dyer, CEO of StemExpress, the "Businesswoman of the Year" at their 126th Annual Business Awards. Since 1895, Metro Chamber has recognized Sacramento's most esteemed players in the business community. The 2021 Annual Dinner and Business Awards will be held virtually for the first time, and Ms. Dyer will receive this extraordinary honor on February 5th, 2021.

Ms. Dyer founded StemExpress in 2010 to accelerate the cure and prevention of significant medical conditions at life-changing speed. StemExpress supports medical research, clinical trials, commercialization of disease specific treatment, cell and gene therapies, precision and regenerative medicine, as well as researchers and clinicians from all around the world who are developing new treatments and cures. StemExpress has a network of healthcare partnerships that includes over 50 hospitals in Europe as well as three (3) US healthcare systems that encompasses 31 hospitals, 35 outpatient facilities and 20 individual practices. StemExpress is currently the nation's leading biospecimen provider of human primary cells, stem cells, human bone marrow, cord blood, peripheral blood, maternal blood, and disease-state products for academic, biotechnological, diagnostic, pharmaceutical and contract research organizations. StemExpress is registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has seven (7) independently owned and operated brick-and mortar cellular clinics across the United States to collect blood, cells and tissue from patients and donors. These clinics include state-of-the-art cell manufacturing laboratories for clinical and research purposes, and CLIA certified/high-complexity diagnostics.

Since inception, StemExpress has been committed to transformative, positive impacts on the community. In line with this commitment, StemExpress immediately recognized the unparalleled challenges the COVID-19 virus presented to its communities, healthcare entities, local businesses, and the economy at large. In a matter of weeks, the company built out a seamless, end-to-end COVID-19 testing solution, all while continuing to grow its core cellular business. This end-to-end solution includes on-line patient registration, scheduling, specimen collection, pop-up site management, and laboratory testing using gold-standard PCR testing at high-volume capacity with rapid turn-around times. StemExpress directly and proudly supports frontline workers, inner city communities, hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, school districts, correctional facilities, utility companies, major league sports, tribal territories and territorial governments, among others. Through public health partnerships, StemExpress has also provided free testing services to vulnerable members of the community, including the uninsured and other under-represented populations.

The 2021 Annual Business Awards will pay tribute to Cate Dyer's extraordinary effort to support Sacramento's communities, businesses, and the heroes who keep our economy moving.

