Category Creation and Digital Ecosystems in Wearable Technology: Category Creation Isn't Always Well-Understood

DUBLIN, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Category Creation and Digital Ecosystems in Wearable Technology" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a well-organized thematic analysis of the statements and activities of wearable technology companies.



It deconstructs the business concepts of category creation and digital ecosystems, providing a framework that informs business innovation and investments in new areas.



The launch of Apple's streaming service and the recently declared pivot by Facebook, now a subsidiary of Meta Platforms, increased the importance of an up-to-date and forward-thinking understanding of hardware-supported digital worlds. Additionally, the pandemic has made health/wellness-supporting tools more relevant.



New or evolving categories might initially allow for higher prices, either to reflect the novelty or the newfound benefit that novelty represents, such as increased convenience or even social status. This is the case with wearable technologies.



Through these premiums or sheer volume, category-creating businesses often achieve faster revenue growth, as well as higher valuations, especially if they actively build buzz or rewrite narratives.



However, the long-term consumer interest in maintaining pricey subscriptions that add value to wearable technology use is unclear and possibly overestimated.



The report is structured as follows:

Category Creation in Wearable Technologies: Category creation, in the form of a new product, business model, or combination of both, is often misunderstood. This section deconstructs the approaches that lead to product/market fit and value-creating partnerships.

Digital Ecosystems and Data in Wearable Technologies: Market leaders in wearables tend to view their devices as both contributing to and deriving value from broader digital ecosystems. Dominant multinational technology companies have a clear interest in overseeing the construction, development, and legal framework of ecosystems that favorably position their brands, while enabling direct services and partnerships. Innovators and investors alike are shifting their focus to ecosystems, and this section provides valuable insights for them.

Management, Culture, and Recruitment in Wearable Startups or Business Units: Remote-first workplaces might help players of all sizes to maintain resilience. Incubators or "skunkworks" projects might help larger companies to maintain relevance by looking ahead or thinking differently. These could be remote workplaces as well, or hybrid. This section examines the operational approaches that may lead to innovation-supporting cultures.

This report will provide comprehensive answers to the following key questions:

What are the factors that will drive consumer and enterprise adoption/usage for wearable technologies?

How are these technologies potentially connected to contemporary challenges and opportunities?

How might form factors, utility, and positioning change over time?

What are the emerging trends in the wearable technologies market and the reasons behind them?

How can wearable technology companies ensure that they're on the right track during acts of category creation?

How are these companies approaching academic, medical, and cross-industry partnerships?

Why are tech companies increasingly developing and promoting their digital ecosystems?

How is data integral to new technologies, ecosystems, and experiences?

How can large tech companies ensure that their wearable technology R&D remains synchronized with their operational approaches and the market itself?

How can remote-first wearable technology disruptors ensure that they're operating efficiently and effectively?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Key Benefits of This Report

1.2 Target Audience

1.3 Companies Mentioned in This Report

1.4 Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Category Creation in Wearable Technologies

3.1 Market Drivers: Personalization/Health Optimization and Dysfunctional Healthcare Institutions

3.2 Consumer Awareness and Education

3.3 New Products and New Business Models

3.4 Product/Market Fit

3.5 Academic, Medical, and Cross-Industry Partnerships

3.6 Staying Competitive While Creating a Category



4. Digital Ecosystems and Data in Wearable Technologies

4.1 Digital Ecosystems

4.2 Company Approaches to Data

4.3 Significance of User Interfaces

4.4 The Need for Accuracy



5. Management, Culture, and Recruitment in Wearable Startups or Business Units

5.1 COVID-19 Impact on Company Trajectories

5.2 Entrepreneurial Approaches and Role of Venture Capital

5.3 Incubators and Divergent Business Units

5.4 Advantages of Multidisciplinary Recruitment

5.5 Resilience of Remote-First Environments



Companies Mentioned

Withings

Oura

L'Oreal

Levels

Motiv/Proxy

Apple

Samsung

Facebook/Meta Platforms

Amazon

Google

Nokia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e19j55

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets