Catering Reimagined: Sterno Expands SpeedHeat Line for Quicker, Safer Hot Food

CHICAGO, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterno Products, the name synonymous with quality and performance in portable food warming for over 100 years, today announced from the National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago, the continued expansion of its SpeedHeat line, a flameless, water-activated system that rapidly produces steam to keep food at the ideal temperature. Designed to meet a wider variety of needs for both the home entertainer and catering professional, Sterno will add four new products, including refill packs, additional disposable chafer sizes, and a heavy duty reusable chafer, known as SpeedHeat HD. All are available for purchase now.

Last year, Sterno redefined drop-off catering with the introduction of the patent-pending SpeedHeat System that makes catering safer and more efficient than ever. The addition of refill packs and SpeedHeat HD allows for multiples uses, while the new disposable sizes offer an easy-to-use solution for smaller client lunches and team meetings.

"With the launch of SpeedHeat we saw an opportunity to positively impact the way the drop-off catering industry keeps food warm," said Craig Carnes, President of Sterno Products. "Our customers have reaffirmed this, with many saying it's the most effective product to keep food warm since Sterno chafing fuel was introduced, which is why we're investing in the continued innovation of our new SpeedHeat offerings."

"Not all catering occasions are the same and we wanted to address the variety of needs that our customers have," said Sterno Products' Executive Chef Thaddaeus Smith. "One of the biggest questions we received was if our SpeedHeat system could be reused. While some customers may prefer the convenience that a one-time use provides, we wanted to ensure that there were options available for those who want to have the flexibility."

Sterno Products will be showcasing the new SpeedHeat expansion products at its booth (#6912) this weekend. For more information, visit www.sternopro.com.

About Sterno Products

Headquartered in Corona, California, Sterno Products is the leading manufacturer and marketer of portable food warming fuels and creative table lighting solutions for the hospitality and consumer industries. The product line includes wick and gel chafing fuels, butane stoves and accessories, liquid and traditional wax candles, catering equipment and lamps. For over 100 years, the iconic "Sterno" brand has been synonymous with quality canned heat. The heritage of reliability and innovation continues today, as Sterno Products continues to bring to market new products that give foodservice industry professionals and consumers greater control over food quality and décor. Sterno Products is a subsidiary of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE: CODI).

