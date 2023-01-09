Catering services market size to grow by USD 103.28 billion from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global catering services market as a part of the global hotels, restaurants and leisure market within the global hotels, restaurants, and leisure market. The parent global hotels, resorts, and cruise lines market covers companies engaged in operating hotels, resorts, and cruise ships, including travel agencies, tour operators, and related services. The global catering services market size is estimated to increase by USD 103.28 billion. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 5.46%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Catering Services Market 2023-2027

Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Global catering services market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global catering services market – Vendor analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global catering services market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer catering services in the market are Aramark, bartlett mitchell Ltd., Caterlink Ltd., CH and Co Catering Group Ltd, Delaware North Companies Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Dine Contract Catering Ltd., DO and CO Aktiengesellschaft, DoorDash Inc., Elior Group SA, Entier Ltd., Fairfax Meadow Europe Ltd., Fooditude Ltd., gategroup Holding AG, ISS AS, Newrest Group International SAS, Pret A Manger, rhubarb Food Design Ltd., SAVORY Inc, and The Emirates Group and others.

The global catering services market is at its growing stage. This implies that the market in focus is characterized by the increasing popularity of online catering, the introduction of new food menus, and increasing promotional initiatives.

Vendor offerings -

Aramark: The company offers catering services with trained chefs across the offshore catering service.

The company offers catering services with trained chefs across the offshore catering service. bartlett Mitchell Ltd.: The company offers catering services across street food, restaurants, cafes and delis as well as other hospitality sectors.

The company offers catering services across street food, restaurants, cafes and delis as well as other hospitality sectors. CH and Co Catering Group Ltd: The company offers catering services across the country with fresh and seasonal ingredients sourced as locally and sustainably as possible.

The company offers catering services across the country with fresh and seasonal ingredients sourced as locally and sustainably as possible. Delaware North Companies Inc.: The company offers catering services where the food is prepared using high-quality ingredients that helps people during their time away from home.

The company offers catering services where the food is prepared using high-quality ingredients that helps people during their time away from home. Deutsche Lufthansa AG: The company offers catering services that help to prepare children's menus and special meals.

The company offers catering services that help to prepare children's menus and special meals. For Details on the vendor and its offerings – Buy the report!

Global catering services market - Segmentation assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on service (contract catering services and concession catering services), application (corporate catering, wedding catering, social event catering, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth of the contract catering services segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. The high quality of the food, which is made on the premises of the hirer, is what drives the demand for contract catering services. Given the rising health consciousness and preference for fresh and healthy food, customers, therefore, view such meals to be fresh and clean. To accommodate changing client tastes and preferences, vendors continuously work to be innovative with their menus and provide new, tasty, and healthy dishes. Therefore, a significant increase in food consumption through contract catering services is anticipated during the forecast period.

Geography overview

By geography, the global catering services market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global catering services market.

APAC will account for 47% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The majority of offices, companies, and organizations hire caterers to serve the food, and the rising trend of eating in the workplace is expected to increase contract catering service revenues in the region. In addition, busy lifestyles have reduced the amount of time spent cooking, which has increased the demand for fast food in the area. This is further expected to bolster the concession catering services market and positively affect the catering services market in APAC.

Download a Sample Report

Global catering services market– Market dynamics

Leading Drivers - The increasing popularity of online catering is notably driving the catering services market growth. Global fast food consumption is rising due to a variety of causes, including changing eating choices, rapid urbanization, and an increase in nuclear households. Consumers all across the world are trying new foods due to the exposure to diverse cultures and lifestyles, which is posing opportunities for the global fast-food business to expand. The rise in consumer purchasing power in APAC and South America is also driving the growth of the mobile food services market.

Key Trends - The rising demand for healthy foods on menus is a major trend in the catering services market. Caterers are taking initiatives to ensure healthy food is served at their outlets. Caterers have started offering plant-based and vegan menus due to the rising demand for healthy vegetable-based cuisines. Therefore, it is anticipated that the market will develop as caterers increase their attempts to include healthier dishes and as the trend toward healthy eating grows.

Major challenges - Growing preference for home-cooked foods is a major challenge impeding the market growth. The preference for home-cooked food over that provided by restaurants or cafeterias in workplaces and educational institutions has grown due to the rising consumer awareness of well-being, nutrition, and healthy diets. This is owing to the widespread perception among customers that fast food is unhealthy due to its high levels of added sugar, carbs, and bad fats. Furthermore, compared to food purchased outside, the likelihood of contamination is lower in home-cooked meals. Thus, during the projection period, the global market for catering services would experience slow expansion due to the rising acceptance and preference for home-cooked meals.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factor of market dynamics which states about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report !

What are the key data covered in this catering services market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the catering services market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the catering services market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the catering services market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of catering services market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market by Business Segment, Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The online on-demand food delivery services market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.64% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 266.05 billion. The increasing partnerships between restaurants and online food delivery aggregators are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the growing threats from direct delivery services offered by restaurants may impede the market growth.

Specialty Coffee Shops Market by Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The specialty coffee shops market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.43% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 39.17 billion. The Increasing consumption of coffee is notably driving the specialty coffee shops market growth, although factors such as fluctuating prices of coffee beans may impede the market growth.

Catering Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 162 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.46% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 103.28 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.41 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key countries US, China, Japan, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aramark, bartlett mitchell Ltd., Caterlink Ltd., CH and Co Catering Group Ltd, Delaware North Companies Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Dine Contract Catering Ltd., DO and CO Aktiengesellschaft, DoorDash Inc., Elior Group SA, Entier Ltd., Fairfax Meadow Europe Ltd., Fooditude Ltd., gategroup Holding AG, ISS AS, Newrest Group International SAS, Pret A Manger, rhubarb Food Design Ltd., SAVORY Inc, and The Emirates Group Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Service



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global catering services market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global catering services market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Service Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Service Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Service

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Service - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Service - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Service

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Service



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Service

6.3 Contract catering services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Contract catering services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Contract catering services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Contract catering services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Contract catering services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Concession catering services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Concession catering services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Concession catering services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Concession catering services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Concession catering services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Service

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Service ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Corporate catering - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Corporate catering - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Corporate catering - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Corporate catering - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Corporate catering - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Wedding catering - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Wedding catering - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Wedding catering - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Wedding catering - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Wedding catering - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Social event catering - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Social event catering - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Social event catering - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Social event catering - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Social event catering - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 103: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Aramark

Exhibit 116: Aramark - Overview



Exhibit 117: Aramark - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Aramark - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Aramark - Segment focus

12.4 bartlett mitchell Ltd.

Exhibit 120: bartlett mitchell Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: bartlett mitchell Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: bartlett mitchell Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 CH and Co Catering Group Ltd

Exhibit 123: CH and Co Catering Group Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 124: CH and Co Catering Group Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: CH and Co Catering Group Ltd - Key news



Exhibit 126: CH and Co Catering Group Ltd - Key offerings

12.6 Delaware North Companies Inc.

Exhibit 127: Delaware North Companies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Delaware North Companies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Delaware North Companies Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Deutsche Lufthansa AG

Exhibit 130: Deutsche Lufthansa AG - Overview



Exhibit 131: Deutsche Lufthansa AG - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Deutsche Lufthansa AG - Key news



Exhibit 133: Deutsche Lufthansa AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Deutsche Lufthansa AG - Segment focus

12.8 Dine Contract Catering Ltd.

Exhibit 135: Dine Contract Catering Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Dine Contract Catering Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Dine Contract Catering Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 DO and CO Aktiengesellschaft

Exhibit 138: DO and CO Aktiengesellschaft - Overview



Exhibit 139: DO and CO Aktiengesellschaft - Business segments



Exhibit 140: DO and CO Aktiengesellschaft - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: DO and CO Aktiengesellschaft - Segment focus

12.10 DoorDash Inc.

Exhibit 142: DoorDash Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 143: DoorDash Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: DoorDash Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Elior Group SA

Exhibit 145: Elior Group SA - Overview



Exhibit 146: Elior Group SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Elior Group SA - Key offerings

12.12 Entier Ltd.

Exhibit 148: Entier Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Entier Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Entier Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 Fairfax Meadow Europe Ltd.

Exhibit 151: Fairfax Meadow Europe Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Fairfax Meadow Europe Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Fairfax Meadow Europe Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 Fooditude Ltd.

Exhibit 154: Fooditude Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Fooditude Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Fooditude Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 gategroup Holding AG

Exhibit 157: gategroup Holding AG - Overview



Exhibit 158: gategroup Holding AG - Business segments



Exhibit 159: gategroup Holding AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: gategroup Holding AG - Segment focus

12.16 ISS AS

Exhibit 161: ISS AS - Overview



Exhibit 162: ISS AS - Business segments



Exhibit 163: ISS AS - Key news



Exhibit 164: ISS AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: ISS AS - Segment focus

12.17 The Emirates Group

Exhibit 166: The Emirates Group - Overview



Exhibit 167: The Emirates Group - Business segments



Exhibit 168: The Emirates Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: The Emirates Group - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 170: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 171: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 172: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 173: Research methodology



Exhibit 174: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 175: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 176: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio