Catering Services Market size to increase by USD 104.92 Bn| Research Insights highlight Increasing Popularity of Online Catering as Key Driver | Technavio

Vendor Insights

The global catering services market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of several global and regional players.

The market players are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on innovations and customization in food menus to compete in the market. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

CH and Co Catering Group Ltd.- In September 2020, the CH and Co Catering Group Ltd. announced the partnership with Gather and Gather as the latest franchisee at Oxford Brookes University.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Aramark Corp.

bartlett mitchell Ltd.

CH and Co Catering Group Ltd.

Delaware North Companies Inc.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG

Dine Contract Catering Ltd.

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft

DoorDash Inc.

Elior Group SA

The Emirates Group

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the catering services market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region currently holds 45% of the global market growth share and is expected to dominate the market through 2025.

In addition, countries such as the US, China, Japan, France, and Germany are expected to emerge as prominent markets for catering services during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The contract catering services led the market in 2020 and will continue to dominate the market growth during the forecast period. The advantage of contract catering services is increased accountability from the caterer, convenience for customers, and regulatory compliance with food hygiene and safety requirements. Hence, contract catering services have become one of the most popular types of catering services.

Key Market Drivers, Trends & Challenges:

The increasing popularity of online catering is one of the major factors driving the growth of the catering services market size. Online catering enables consumers to select food items from the prescribed menu on the website and subsequently place an order. Also, these online channels allow customers to create personal accounts to make future ordering convenient as these accounts record customers' preferences. This helps vendors to market new products for generating repeated sales. As a result, online ordering platforms are used as an effective marketing tool to promote products and drive sales by enabling customers to place orders quickly and easily.

The report identifies the marketing initiatives supporting the catering services market share growth as one of the key trends. Vendors operating in the global catering services market are focusing on using integrated marketing communication and other advertisement channels including newspapers, magazines, and social media platforms, such as YouTube and Facebook, to promote their services. These innovating and advanced communication channels are helping the vendors in upscaling the marketing strategy of catering services and their outlets.

The fluctuation in food commodity prices will emerge as a major challenge for the catering services market growth. As the global catering services market is driven by price competition and product differentiation, maintaining a balance between food prices and quality is very important for catering companies. In a highly competitive market, caterers must maintain low prices irrespective of production costs to attract and retain consumers.

Catering Services Market Value Chain Analysis

The value chain of catering services includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

Catering Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.45% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 104.92 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.12 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aramark Corp., bartlett mitchell Ltd., CH and Co Catering Group Ltd., Delaware North Companies Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Dine Contract Catering Ltd., DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft, DoorDash Inc., Elior Group SA, and The Emirates Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

