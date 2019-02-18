Caterpillar Announces Officer Changes

Tom Pellette to become Senior Vice President of Caterpillar

After four years as group president separately leading the Construction Industries and Energy & Transportation segments, Tom Pellette has elected to return to San Diego, California for family reasons. Pellette will serve as president of Solar Turbines, a wholly owned subsidiary of Caterpillar and a global leader in the design, manufacture and service of gas turbine systems and compressors for the oil and gas and power generation industries. He previously spent more than 20 years in the division. Pellette will also serve as strategic advisor to the Caterpillar Executive Office. For more on Pellette's background, read his bio here.

Ramin Younessi to move to Group President of Construction Industries

Ramin Younessi, currently group president of Energy & Transportation, will transition to lead Construction Industries. Younessi, with more than 30 years of leadership inside and outside of Caterpillar, will now have responsibility of the company's Earthmoving, Excavation, Building Construction Products, China Operations and Global Construction & Infrastructure divisions, as well as Global Rental and Used Equipment Services. Younessi's full bio can be found here.

Billy Ainsworth named Group President of Energy & Transportation

Billy Ainsworth, current senior vice president of the Caterpillar Rail Division and CEO of Progress Rail, will now become the group president of the Energy & Transportation segment. Since 2017, Ainsworth has served as strategic advisor to the Caterpillar Executive Office in addition to his responsibilities for the Rail Division.

"Billy's customer focus, entrepreneurial background and deep aftermarket experience will continue to benefit the Energy & Transportation business," said Umpleby.

To read more on Ainsworth's background, click here.

To better serve our customers, Caterpillar is separating the current Global Power Systems Divisions into two new industry focused divisions: Oil, Gas and Marine Division and Electric Power Division. These two new divisions will be led by the following Caterpillar vice presidents:

Joe Creed will lead new Oil, Gas and Marine Division

Joe Creed, current vice president of Caterpillar's Finance Services Division, will become the new vice president of the Oil, Gas and Marine Division. He also most recently served as interim Chief Financial Officer for the company. Prior to his leadership in Caterpillar's finance functions, Creed worked in the company's engine and machine businesses. Click here to learn more about Creed.

Pablo Koziner will lead new Electric Power Division

Pablo Koziner, current vice president of Caterpillar and President of Solar Turbines, will become the new vice president of the Electric Power Division. He has nearly 20 years of experience in various roles around the world, the last six as a vice president. Koziner's full bio is here.

Marty Haycraft named Vice President of Caterpillar Rail Division

Caterpillar's board of directors has appointed Marty Haycraft to succeed Ainsworth as vice president of Caterpillar's Rail Division and CEO of Progress Rail. Haycraft is currently the president of Progress Rail's global operations where his primary responsibilities include overseeing the company's rolling stock and infrastructure businesses.

Haycraft began his professional career in 1990 with Wheel Corporation of America, where he worked as a production employee and gained experience on freight car wheel set production and freight car wheel set materials. He joined Progress Rail in 1993 when Corbin Railway Services purchased Steel Processing Services, later to become Progress Rail. He rose through the company, holding several operations, materials management and sales and marketing management positions. Haycraft attended the University of Louisville in Kentucky and finished his accounting degree at Phoenix University.

Kyle Epley named Vice President of Finance Services Division

The company's board of directors has also appointed Kyle Epley as vice president of the Finance Services Division. He currently serves as corporate controller where he has responsibility for business analysis, competitive analysis, economics, strategic planning and operating & execution model governance.

Epley joined Caterpillar in 1996 and has held a series of positions with growing responsibilities in accounting and finance, including global assignments. Epley has a bachelor's degree in accounting from Bradley University and is a certified public accountant.

