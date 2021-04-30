Caterpillar Announces Virtual 2021 Shareholder Meeting

DEERFIELD, Ill., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) will hold a virtual annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday June 9, 2021 at 8 a.m. (Central Daylight Time).

Shareholders owning Caterpillar common stock at the close of business on April 12, 2021, or their legal proxy holders, are entitled to participate, submit questions and vote on several items at the virtual annual meeting. Attendance and registration details, as well as information on items of business to be addressed at the meeting, can be found on page 62 in Caterpillar's 2021 proxy statement at https://www.caterpillar.com/en/investors/financial-information/proxy-statement.html.

About Caterpillar:

With 2020 sales and revenues of $41.7 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. Since 1925, we've been driving sustainable progress and helping customers build a better world through innovative products and services. Throughout the product life cycle, we offer services built on cutting-edge technology and decades of product expertise. These products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value to help our customers succeed. We do business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries, and Energy & Transportation – and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels at caterpillar.com/social-media.

