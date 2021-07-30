Caterpillar Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Results

DEERFIELD, Ill., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Second-quarter 2021 sales and revenues increased 29% to $12.9 billion

Second-quarter 2021 profit per share of $2.56 ; adjusted profit per share of $2.60

Strong balance sheet; returned $0.8 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases





Second Quarter ($ in billions except profit per share)

2021 2020 Sales and Revenues

$12.9 $10.0 Profit Per Share

$2.56 $0.84 Adjusted Profit Per Share

$2.60 $1.27

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) today announced second-quarter 2021 sales and revenues of $12.9 billion, a 29% increase compared with $10.0 billion in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume driven by higher end-user demand for equipment and services and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealers decreased their inventories more during the second quarter of 2020 than during the second quarter of 2021.

Operating profit margin was 13.9% for the second quarter of 2021, compared with 7.8% for the second quarter of 2020. Second-quarter 2021 profit per share was $2.56, compared with $0.84 profit per share in the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted profit per share in the second quarter of 2021 was $2.60, compared with second-quarter 2020 adjusted profit per share of $1.27. Adjusted profit per share for both quarters excluded restructuring costs, while the second quarter of 2020 also excluded remeasurement losses of $0.19 per share, resulting from the settlements of pension obligations. Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on page 13.

For the first half of 2021, enterprise operating cash flow was $4.0 billion. In total, the company returned $0.8 billion to shareholders in the quarter, after increasing the dividend and reinstating share repurchases. The company ended the period with $10.8 billion of enterprise cash.

"Our dedicated global team remains focused on serving our customers, executing our strategy and investing for future profitable growth," said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "We're encouraged by higher sales and revenues across all regions and in our three primary segments, which reflect continued improvement in our end markets."

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Consolidated Sales and Revenues

Consolidated Sales and Revenues Comparison

Second Quarter 2021 vs. Second Quarter 2020

To access this chart, go to https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx for the downloadable version of Caterpillar second-quarter 2021 earnings.

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated sales and revenues between the second quarter of 2020 (at left) and the second quarter of 2021 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees.

Total sales and revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were $12.889 billion, an increase of $2.892 billion, or 29%, compared with $9.997 billion in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume driven by higher end-user demand for equipment and services and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealers decreased inventories by $1.4 billion during the second quarter of 2020, compared with a decrease of $400 million during the second quarter of 2021. Favorable currency impacts were related to the Australian dollar, euro and Chinese yuan. Favorable price realization also contributed to the sales improvement.

Sales were higher across all regions and in the three primary segments.

Sales and Revenues by Segment (Millions of dollars) Second

Quarter

2020

Sales Volume

Price Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment /

Other

Second

Quarter

2021

$ Change

% Change































Construction Industries $ 4,048



$ 1,171



$ 238



$ 162



$ 37



$ 5,656



$ 1,608



40% Resource Industries 1,826



712



(17)



66



(8)



2,579



753



41% Energy & Transportation 4,149



456



12



111



247



4,975



826



20% All Other Segment 115



4



—



2



7



128



13



11% Corporate Items and Eliminations (828)



(34)



—



—



(283)



(1,145)



(317)





Machinery, Energy & Transportation 9,310



2,309



233



341



—



12,193



2,883



31%































Financial Products Segment 763



—



—



—



11



774



11



1% Corporate Items and Eliminations (76)



—



—



—



(2)



(78)



(2)





Financial Products Revenues 687



—



—



—



9



696



9



1%































Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 9,997



$ 2,309



$ 233



$ 341



$ 9



$ 12,889



$ 2,892



29%

































Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region

North America

Latin America

EAME

Asia/Pacific

External Sales

and Revenues

Inter-Segment

Total Sales and

Revenues (Millions of dollars) $

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg Second Quarter 2021





















































Construction Industries $ 2,498



56%

$ 430



103%

$ 1,291



38%

$ 1,384



8%

$ 5,603



39%

$ 53



231%

$ 5,656



40% Resource Industries 799



58%

487



80%

525



39%

660



19%

2,471



45%

108



(7%)

2,579



41% Energy & Transportation 1,992



10%

250



27%

1,196



29%

682



14%

4,120



16%

855



41%

4,975



20% All Other Segment 11



57%

1



—%

4



(20%)

18



20%

34



21%

94



8%

128



11% Corporate Items and Eliminations (31)







(1)







(1)







(2)







(35)







(1,110)







(1,145)





Machinery, Energy & Transportation 5,269



34%

1,167



72%

3,015



34%

2,742



12%

12,193



31%

—



—%

12,193



31%























































Financial Products Segment 488



(1%)

65



8%

96



—%

125



10%

774



1%

—



—%

774



1% Corporate Items and Eliminations (38)







(11)







(9)







(20)







(78)







—







(78)





Financial Products Revenues 450



—%

54



6%

87



—%

105



6%

696



1%

—



—%

696



1%























































Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 5,719



30%

$ 1,221



67%

$ 3,102



33%

$ 2,847



12%

$ 12,889



29%

$ —



—%

$ 12,889



29%























































Second Quarter 2020





















































Construction Industries $ 1,604







$ 212







$ 933







$ 1,283







$ 4,032







$ 16







$ 4,048





Resource Industries 507







270







379







554







1,710







116







1,826





Energy & Transportation 1,816







197







929







599







3,541







608







4,149





All Other Segment 7







1







5







15







28







87







115





Corporate Items and Eliminations 2







(1)







—







(2)







(1)







(827)







(828)





Machinery, Energy & Transportation 3,936







679







2,246







2,449







9,310







—







9,310





























































Financial Products Segment 493







60







96







114







763







—







763





Corporate Items and Eliminations (43)







(9)







(9)







(15)







(76)







—







(76)





Financial Products Revenues 450







51







87







99







687







—







687





























































Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 4,386







$ 730







$ 2,333







$ 2,548







$ 9,997







$ —







$ 9,997































































Consolidated Operating Profit

Consolidated Operating Profit Comparison

Second Quarter 2021 vs. Second Quarter 2020

To access this chart, go to https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx for the downloadable version of Caterpillar second-quarter 2021 earnings.

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated operating profit between the second quarter of 2020 (at left) and the second quarter of 2021 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees. The bar titled Other includes consolidating adjustments and Machinery, Energy & Transportation's other operating (income) expenses.

Operating profit for the second quarter of 2021 was $1.789 billion, an increase of $1.005 billion, or 128%, compared with $784 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume. Favorable price realization, lower restructuring expenses (included in other) and higher profit from Financial Products were mostly offset by higher selling, general and administrative (SG&A) and research and development (R&D) expenses and higher manufacturing costs.

The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was mainly driven by higher short-term incentive compensation expense, which was reinstated in 2021.

Unfavorable manufacturing costs reflected higher period manufacturing and material costs, partially offset by favorable cost absorption. Period manufacturing costs increased primarily due to higher short-term incentive compensation expense and higher labor-related costs. Cost absorption was favorable as inventory increased during the second quarter of 2021, compared with a decrease during the second quarter of 2020.

Profit (Loss) by Segment (Millions of dollars) Second Quarter

2021

Second Quarter

2020

$ Change

% Change Construction Industries $ 1,024



$ 518



$ 506



98% Resource Industries 361



152



209



138% Energy & Transportation 731



624



107



17% All Other Segment (10)



(3)



(7)



(233%) Corporate Items and Eliminations (453)



(542)



89





Machinery, Energy & Transportation 1,653



749



904



121%















Financial Products Segment 243



148



95



64% Corporate Items and Eliminations (29)



(38)



9





Financial Products 214



110



104



95%















Consolidating Adjustments (78)



(75)



(3)





















Consolidated Operating Profit $ 1,789



$ 784



$ 1,005



128%

















Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items

Other income (expense) in the second quarter of 2021 was income of $201 million , compared with income of $29 million in the second quarter of 2020. The change was primarily due to the absence of remeasurement losses resulting from the settlements of pension obligations that occurred in the second quarter of 2020, as well as favorable pension and other postemployment benefit (OPEB) costs.

, compared with income of in the second quarter of 2020. The change was primarily due to the absence of remeasurement losses resulting from the settlements of pension obligations that occurred in the second quarter of 2020, as well as favorable pension and other postemployment benefit (OPEB) costs. The provision for income taxes for the second quarter of 2021 reflected a lower estimated annual tax rate of 26%, compared with 31% for the second quarter of 2020, excluding the discrete items discussed below. The comparative tax rate for full-year 2020 was approximately 28%. The decrease in the estimated annual tax rate from full-year 2020 was mainly related to changes in the expected geographic mix of profits from a tax perspective for 2021.

In addition, a discrete tax benefit of $17 million was recorded in the second quarter of 2021 for the settlement of stock-based compensation awards with associated tax deductions in excess of cumulative U.S. GAAP compensation expense. A $21 million tax benefit was also recorded in the second quarter of 2020 related to the $122 million of remeasurement losses resulting from the settlements of pension obligations.

CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES (Millions of dollars)































Segment Sales































Second

Quarter 2020

Sales Volume

Price

Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment

Second

Quarter 2021

$ Change

% Change Total Sales

$ 4,048



$ 1,171



$ 238



$ 162



$ 37



$ 5,656



$ 1,608



40%

































Sales by Geographic Region



















Second

Quarter 2021

Second

Quarter 2020

$ Change

% Change















North America

$ 2,498



$ 1,604



$ 894



56%

















Latin America

430



212



218



103%

















EAME

1,291



933



358



38%

















Asia/Pacific

1,384



1,283



101



8%

















External Sales

5,603



4,032



1,571



39%

















Inter-segment

53



16



37



231%

















Total Sales

$ 5,656



$ 4,048



$ 1,608



40%



















































Segment Profit



















Second

Quarter 2021

Second

Quarter 2020

Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$ 1,024



$ 518



$ 506



98%

















Segment Profit Margin

18.1%



12.8%



5.3 pts

























































































































Construction Industries' total sales were $5.656 billion in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $1.608 billion, or 40%, compared with $4.048 billion in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was due to higher sales volume, favorable price realization and favorable currency impacts from the euro, Australian dollar and Chinese yuan. The increase in sales volume was driven by higher end-user demand for equipment and aftermarket parts and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Overall, dealers decreased inventories more during the second quarter of 2020 than during the second quarter of 2021.

In North America , sales increased due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization. Higher sales volume was driven by higher end-user demand primarily in residential construction and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealers decreased inventories more during the second quarter of 2020 than during the second quarter of 2021.

, sales increased due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization. Higher sales volume was driven by higher end-user demand primarily in residential construction and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealers decreased inventories more during the second quarter of 2020 than during the second quarter of 2021. Sales increased in Latin America mostly due to higher sales volume driven by higher end-user demand across the region for equipment and aftermarket parts and the impact of changes in dealer inventories. Dealers increased inventories during the second quarter of 2021, compared with a decrease during the second quarter of 2020.

mostly due to higher sales volume driven by higher end-user demand across the region for equipment and aftermarket parts and the impact of changes in dealer inventories. Dealers increased inventories during the second quarter of 2021, compared with a decrease during the second quarter of 2020. In EAME, sales increased due to higher sales volume and favorable currency impacts primarily from a stronger euro. Higher sales volume was driven by higher end-user demand and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealers increased inventories during the second quarter of 2021, compared with a decrease during the second quarter of 2020.

Sales increased in Asia/Pacific primarily due to favorable currency impacts from a stronger Australian dollar and Chinese yuan and favorable price realization, partially offset by lower sales volume. Lower sales volume was driven by lower end-user demand for equipment, primarily in China , partially offset by the impacts from changes in dealer inventories and higher end-user demand for aftermarket parts. Dealers decreased inventories more during the second quarter of 2020 than during the second quarter of 2021.

Construction Industries' profit was $1.024 billion in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $506 million, or 98%, compared with $518 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization, partially offset by higher SG&A/R&D expenses and unfavorable manufacturing costs.

The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was driven by higher short-term incentive compensation expense.

Increased manufacturing costs reflected higher period manufacturing and material costs partially offset by favorable impacts of cost absorption and variable labor and burden. The increase in period manufacturing costs was driven by higher short-term incentive compensation expense and higher labor costs. Cost absorption was favorable as inventory increased during the second quarter of 2021, compared with a decrease during the second quarter of 2020.

RESOURCE INDUSTRIES (Millions of dollars)































Segment Sales































Second

Quarter 2020

Sales Volume

Price

Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment

Second

Quarter 2021

$ Change

% Change Total Sales

$ 1,826



$ 712



$ (17)



$ 66



$ (8)



$ 2,579



$ 753



41%

































Sales by Geographic Region



















Second

Quarter 2021

Second

Quarter 2020

$ Change

% Change















North America

$ 799



$ 507



$ 292



58%

















Latin America

487



270



217



80%

















EAME

525



379



146



39%

















Asia/Pacific

660



554



106



19%

















External Sales

2,471



1,710



761



45%

















Inter-segment

108



116



(8)



(7%)

















Total Sales

$ 2,579



$ 1,826



$ 753



41%



















































Segment Profit



















Second

Quarter 2021

Second

Quarter 2020

Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$ 361



$ 152



$ 209



138%

















Segment Profit Margin

14.0%



8.3%



5.7 pts

























































































































Resource Industries' total sales were $2.579 billion in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $753 million, or 41%, compared with $1.826 billion in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was due to higher sales volume driven by higher end-user demand for equipment and aftermarket parts and the impacts of changes in dealer inventories. Dealers decreased inventories during the second quarter of 2020, compared to remaining about flat during the second quarter of 2021. End-user demand was higher in heavy construction and quarry and aggregates; it was also higher in mining, although to a lesser extent.

Resource Industries' profit was $361 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $209 million, or 138%, compared with $152 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly due to higher sales volume, partially offset by higher SG&A/R&D expenses. The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was driven by higher short-term incentive compensation expense.

ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION

(Millions of dollars)

































Segment Sales

































Second

Quarter 2020

Sales Volume

Price

Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment

Second

Quarter 2021

$ Change

% Change

Total Sales

$ 4,149



$ 456



$ 12



$ 111



$ 247



$ 4,975







$ 826



20%





































Sales by Application





















Second

Quarter 2021

Second

Quarter 2020

$ Change

% Change

















Oil and Gas

$ 1,137



$ 1,027



$ 110



11%



















Power Generation

1,052



895



157



18%



















Industrial

899



678



221



33%



















Transportation

1,032



941



91



10%



















External Sales

4,120



3,541



579



16%



















Inter-segment

855



608



247



41%



















Total Sales

$ 4,975



$ 4,149



$ 826



20%























































Segment Profit





















Second

Quarter 2021

Second

Quarter 2020

Change

% Change

















Segment Profit

$ 731



$ 624



$ 107



17%



















Segment Profit Margin

14.7%



15.0%



(0.3 pts)







































































































































Energy & Transportation's total sales were $4.975 billion in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $826 million, or 20%, compared with $4.149 billion in the second quarter of 2020. Sales increased across all applications.

Oil and Gas – Sales increased mainly due to higher sales of reciprocating engine aftermarket parts in all regions. The increase was partially offset by lower sales in reciprocating engines used in well servicing applications and turbines and turbine-related services.

Power Generation – Sales increased due to higher sales volume in large reciprocating engines, primarily driven by data centers, and reciprocating engine aftermarket parts.

Industrial – Sales were up due to higher demand across all regions.

Transportation – Sales increased in rail services and marine.

Energy & Transportation's profit was $731 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $107 million, or 17%, compared with $624 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was due to higher sales volume partially offset by higher SG&A/R&D expenses and period manufacturing costs. Both SG&A/R&D expenses and period manufacturing costs were driven by higher short-term incentive compensation expense and acquisition-related expenses.

FINANCIAL PRODUCTS SEGMENT (Millions of dollars)































Revenues by Geographic Region



















Second

Quarter 2021

Second

Quarter 2020

$ Change

% Change















North America

$ 488



$ 493



$ (5)



(1%)















Latin America

65



60



5



8%















EAME

96



96



—



—%















Asia/Pacific

125



114



11



10%















Total Revenues

$ 774



$ 763



$ 11



1%

















































Segment Profit



















Second

Quarter 2021

Second

Quarter 2020

Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$ 243



$ 148



$ 95



64%



















































Financial Products' segment revenues were $774 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $11 million, or 1%, from the second quarter of 2020.

Financial Products' segment profit was $243 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared with $148 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly due to lower provision for credit losses at Cat Financial, higher net yield on average earning assets and a favorable impact from returned or repossessed equipment. These favorable impacts were partially offset by an increase in SG&A expenses primarily due to higher short-term incentive compensation expense.

At the end of the second quarter of 2021, past dues at Cat Financial were 2.58%, compared with 3.74% at the end of the second quarter of 2020. Past dues decreased across all portfolio segments as global markets generally improved. Write-offs, net of recoveries, were $54 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared with $30 million for the second quarter of 2020. As of June 30, 2021, Cat Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled $402 million, or 1.46% of finance receivables, compared with $441 million, or 1.64% of finance receivables at March 31, 2021. The allowance for credit losses at year-end 2020 was $479 million, or 1.77% of finance receivables.

Corporate Items and Eliminations

Expense for corporate items and eliminations was $482 million in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $98 million from the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to favorable impacts of segment reporting methodology differences and lower restructuring costs, partially offset by higher expenses due to timing differences.

Notes

About Caterpillar

With 2020 sales and revenues of $41.7 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. Since 1925, we've been driving sustainable progress and helping customers build a better world through innovative products and services. Throughout the product life cycle, we offer services built on cutting-edge technology and decades of product expertise. These products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value to help our customers succeed. We do business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation – and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels at caterpillar.com/social-media .

APPENDIX

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following definitions are provided for the non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures for other companies. Management does not intend these items to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.

The company believes it is important to separately quantify the profit impact of two significant items in order for the company's results to be meaningful to readers. These items consist of (i) restructuring costs, which were incurred to generate longer-term benefits and (ii) remeasurement losses resulting from the settlements of pension obligations in the second quarter of 2020. The company does not consider these items indicative of earnings from ongoing business activities and believes the non-GAAP measure provides investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results. The company intends to discuss adjusted profit per share for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021, excluding mark-to-market gains or losses for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit plans along with any other discrete items.

Reconciliations of adjusted results to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are as follows:

(Dollars in millions except per share data)

Operating

Profit

Operating

Profit

Margin

Profit

Before

Taxes

Provision

(Benefit) for

Income

Taxes

Effective

Tax Rate

Profit

Profit per

Share





























Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 - U.S. GAAP

$ 1,789



13.9%



$ 1,870



$ 470



25.1%



$ 1,413



$ 2.56

Restructuring costs

25



0.2%



25



3



15.0%



22



$ 0.04

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 - Adjusted

$ 1,814



14.1%



$ 1,895



$ 473



25.0%



$ 1,435



$ 2.60































Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 - U.S. GAAP

$ 784



7.8%



$ 678



$ 227



33.5%



$ 458



$ 0.84

Restructuring costs

147



1.5%



147



15



10.2%



132



$ 0.24

Remeasurement losses of pension obligations

—



—%



122



21



17.2%



101



$ 0.19

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 - Adjusted

$ 931



9.3%



$ 947



$ 263



27.8%



$ 691



$ 1.27

































Supplemental Consolidating Data

The company is providing supplemental consolidating data for the purpose of additional analysis. The data has been grouped as follows:

Consolidated – Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries.

Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) – The company defines ME&T as it is presented in the supplemental data as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries, excluding Financial Products. ME&T's information relates to the design, manufacturing and marketing of its products.

Financial Products – The company defines Financial Products as it is presented in the supplemental data as its finance and insurance subsidiaries, primarily Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (Cat Financial) and Caterpillar Insurance Holdings Inc. (Insurance Services). Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment.

Consolidating Adjustments – Eliminations of transactions between ME&T and Financial Products.

The nature of the ME&T and Financial Products businesses is different, especially with regard to the financial position and cash flow items. Caterpillar management utilizes this presentation internally to highlight these differences. The company believes this presentation will assist readers in understanding its business.

Pages 15 to 25 reconcile ME&T and Financial Products to Caterpillar Inc. consolidated financial information.

Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions except per share data)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Sales and revenues:













Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 12,193



$ 9,310



$ 23,384



$ 19,224

Revenues of Financial Products 696



687



1,392



1,408

Total sales and revenues 12,889



9,997



24,776



20,632

















Operating costs:













Cost of goods sold 8,881



7,113



16,893



14,379

Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,364



1,179



2,603



2,300

Research and development expenses 446



341



820



697

Interest expense of Financial Products 116



149



241



324

Other operating (income) expenses 293



431



616



744

Total operating costs 11,100



9,213



21,173



18,444

















Operating profit 1,789



784



3,603



2,188

















Interest expense excluding Financial Products 120



135



262



248

Other income (expense) 201



29



526



251

















Consolidated profit before taxes 1,870



678



3,867



2,191

















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 470



227



945



652

Profit of consolidated companies 1,400



451



2,922



1,539

















Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 14



8



23



13

















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 1,414



459



2,945



1,552

















Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 1



1



2



2

















Profit 1 $ 1,413



$ 458



$ 2,943



$ 1,550

































Profit per common share $ 2.58



$ 0.84



$ 5.38



$ 2.85

Profit per common share — diluted 2 $ 2.56



$ 0.84



$ 5.33



$ 2.83

















Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions)













– Basic 547.9



541.5



547.1



544.5

– Diluted 2 552.1



544.5



551.8



548.2





















1 Profit attributable to common shareholders. 2 Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method.

Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)



June 30,

2021

December 31,

2020 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and short-term investments $ 10,831



$ 9,352

Receivables – trade and other 7,840



7,317

Receivables – finance 9,523



9,463

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,080



1,930

Inventories 12,672



11,402

Total current assets 42,946



39,464









Property, plant and equipment – net 12,014



12,401

Long-term receivables – trade and other 1,206



1,185

Long-term receivables – finance 12,590



12,222

Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes 1,455



1,523

Intangible assets 1,176



1,308

Goodwill 6,372



6,394

Other assets 3,938



3,827

Total assets $ 81,697



$ 78,324









Liabilities





Current liabilities:





Short-term borrowings:





-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 4



$ 10

-- Financial Products 3,421



2,005

Accounts payable 6,921



6,128

Accrued expenses 3,556



3,642

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 1,759



1,096

Customer advances 1,157



1,108

Dividends payable 608



562

Other current liabilities 2,126



2,017

Long-term debt due within one year:





-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation 50



1,420

-- Financial Products 7,906



7,729

Total current liabilities 27,508



25,717









Long-term debt due after one year:





-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation 9,752



9,749

-- Financial Products 16,452



16,250

Liability for postemployment benefits 6,581



6,872

Other liabilities 4,524



4,358

Total liabilities 64,817



62,946









Shareholders' equity





Common stock 6,293



6,230

Treasury stock (25,240)



(25,178)

Profit employed in the business 36,934



35,167

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,154)



(888)

Noncontrolling interests 47



47

Total shareholders' equity 16,880



15,378

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 81,697



$ 78,324



Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020 Cash flow from operating activities:





Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies $ 2,945



$ 1,552

Adjustments for non-cash items:





Depreciation and amortization 1,173



1,222

Net gain on remeasurement of pension obligations —



(132)

Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes 68



(32)

Other (20)



674

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:





Receivables – trade and other (343)



1,176

Inventories (1,179)



(145)

Accounts payable 893



(655)

Accrued expenses 22



(253)

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 618



(648)

Customer advances 49



(2)

Other assets – net (47)



(7)

Other liabilities – net (133)



(229)

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 4,046



2,521

Cash flow from investing activities:





Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others (419)



(472)

Expenditures for equipment leased to others (681)



(526)

Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment 636



382

Additions to finance receivables (6,203)



(6,712)

Collections of finance receivables 5,580



6,801

Proceeds from sale of finance receivables 27



31

Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired) (398)



(49)

Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold) 28



13

Proceeds from sale of securities 276



151

Investments in securities (500)



(369)

Other – net (63)



7

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (1,717)



(743)

Cash flow from financing activities:





Dividends paid (1,126)



(1,125)

Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued 123



(10)

Common shares repurchased (251)



(1,130)

Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months) 4,906



6,159

Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months) (5,966)



(4,629)

Short-term borrowings – net (original maturities three months or less) 1,460



(477)

Other – net (2)



(1)

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (856)



(1,213)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 3



(66)

Increase (decrease) in cash and short-term investments and restricted cash 1,476



499

Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at beginning of period 9,366



8,292

Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at end of period $ 10,842



$ 8,791





All short-term investments, which consist primarily of highly liquid investments with original maturities of three months or less, are considered to be cash equivalents.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Sales and revenues:















Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 12,193



$ 12,193



$ —



$ —



Revenues of Financial Products 696



—



796



(100)

1 Total sales and revenues 12,889



12,193



796



(100)





















Operating costs:















Cost of goods sold 8,881



8,884



—



(3)

2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,364



1,210



159



(5)

2 Research and development expenses 446



446



—



—



Interest expense of Financial Products 116



—



116



—



Other operating (income) expenses 293



—



307



(14)

2 Total operating costs 11,100



10,540



582



(22)





















Operating profit 1,789



1,653



214



(78)





















Interest expense excluding Financial Products 120



120



—



—



Other income (expense) 201



445



28



(272)

3

















Consolidated profit before taxes 1,870



1,978



242



(350)





















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 470



415



55



—



Profit of consolidated companies 1,400



1,563



187



(350)





















Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 14



17



—



(3)

4

















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 1,414



1,580



187



(353)





















Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 1



1



3



(3)

5

















Profit 6 $ 1,413



$ 1,579



$ 184



$ (350)







1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T. 2 Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products. 3 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T. 4 Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 5 Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 6 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Sales and revenues:















Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 9,310



$ 9,310



$ —



$ —



Revenues of Financial Products 687



—



780



(93)

1 Total sales and revenues 9,997



9,310



780



(93)





















Operating costs:















Cost of goods sold 7,113



7,114



—



(1)

2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,179



984



201



(6)

2 Research and development expenses 341



341



—



—



Interest expense of Financial Products 149



—



149



—



Other operating (income) expenses 431



122



320



(11)

2 Total operating costs 9,213



8,561



670



(18)





















Operating profit 784



749



110



(75)





















Interest expense excluding Financial Products 135



135



—



—



Other income (expense) 29



(57)



31



55

3

















Consolidated profit before taxes 678



557



141



(20)





















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 227



190



37



—



Profit of consolidated companies 451



367



104



(20)





















Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 8



13



—



(5)

4

















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 459



380



104



(25)





















Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 1



1



5



(5)

5

















Profit 6 $ 458



$ 379



$ 99



$ (20)







1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T. 2 Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products. 3 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T. 4 Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 5 Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 6 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Sales and revenues:















Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 23,384



$ 23,384



$ —



$ —



Revenues of Financial Products 1,392



—



1,584



(192)

1 Total sales and revenues 24,776



23,384



1,584



(192)





















Operating costs:















Cost of goods sold 16,893



16,897



—



(4)

2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,603



2,324



283



(4)

2 Research and development expenses 820



820



—



—



Interest expense of Financial Products 241



—



241



—



Other operating (income) expenses 616



26



621



(31)

2 Total operating costs 21,173



20,067



1,145



(39)





















Operating profit 3,603



3,317



439



(153)





















Interest expense excluding Financial Products 262



262



—



—



Other income (expense) 526



676



47



(197)

3

















Consolidated profit before taxes 3,867



3,731



486



(350)





















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 945



827



118



—



Profit of consolidated companies 2,922



2,904



368



(350)





















Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 23



29



—



(6)

4

















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 2,945



2,933



368



(356)





















Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 2



2



6



(6)

5

















Profit 6 $ 2,943



$ 2,931



$ 362



$ (350)









1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T. 2 Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products. 3 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T. 4 Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 5 Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 6 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Sales and revenues:















Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 19,224



$ 19,224



$ —



$ —



Revenues of Financial Products 1,408



—



1,610



(202)

1 Total sales and revenues 20,632



19,224



1,610



(202)





















Operating costs:















Cost of goods sold 14,379



14,381



—



(2)

2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,300



1,924



383



(7)

2 Research and development expenses 697



697



—



—



Interest expense of Financial Products 324



—



325



(1)

3 Other operating (income) expenses 744



132



640



(28)

2 Total operating costs 18,444



17,134



1,348



(38)





















Operating profit 2,188



2,090



262



(164)





















Interest expense excluding Financial Products 248



247



—



1

3 Other income (expense) 251



122



(16)



145

4

















Consolidated profit before taxes 2,191



1,965



246



(20)





















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 652



587



65



—



Profit of consolidated companies 1,539



1,378



181



(20)





















Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 13



22



—



(9)

5

















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 1,552



1,400



181



(29)





















Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 2



2



9



(9)

6

















Profit 7 $ 1,550



$ 1,398



$ 172



$ (20)







1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T. 2 Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products. 3 Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and ME&T. 4 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T. 5 Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 6 Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 7 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Financial Position At June 30, 2021 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery, Energy & Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and short-term investments $ 10,831



$ 10,028



$ 803



$ —



Receivables – trade and other 7,840



3,169



455



4,216

1,2 Receivables – finance 9,523



—



13,863



(4,340)

2 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,080



1,756



479



(155)

3 Inventories 12,672



12,672



—



—



Total current assets 42,946



27,625



15,600



(279)





















Property, plant and equipment – net 12,014



8,035



3,979



—



Long-term receivables – trade and other 1,206



375



176



655

1,2 Long-term receivables – finance 12,590



—



13,273



(683)

2 Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes 1,455



1,980



103



(628)

4 Intangible assets 1,176



1,176



—



—



Goodwill 6,372



6,372



—



—



Other assets 3,938



3,250



1,899



(1,211)

5 Total assets $ 81,697



$ 48,813



$ 35,030



$ (2,146)





















Liabilities















Current liabilities:















Short-term borrowings $ 3,425



$ 4



$ 3,421



$ —



Short-term borrowings with consolidated companies —



—



—



—



Accounts payable 6,921



6,830



215



(124)

6 Accrued expenses 3,556



3,191



365



—



Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 1,759



1,719



40



—



Customer advances 1,157



1,157



—



—



Dividends payable 608



608



—



—



Other current liabilities 2,126



1,658



646



(178)

4,7 Long-term debt due within one year 7,956



50



7,906



—



Total current liabilities 27,508



15,217



12,593



(302)





















Long-term debt due after one year 26,204



9,780



16,452



(28)

8 Liability for postemployment benefits 6,581



6,580



1



—



Other liabilities 4,524



3,851



1,374



(701)

4 Total liabilities 64,817



35,428



30,420



(1,031)





















Shareholders' equity















Common stock 6,293



6,293



919



(919)

9 Treasury stock (25,240)



(25,240)



—



—



Profit employed in the business 36,934



32,846



4,077



11

9 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,154)



(563)



(591)



—



Noncontrolling interests 47



49



205



(207)

9 Total shareholders' equity 16,880



13,385



4,610



(1,115)



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 81,697



$ 48,813



$ 35,030



$ (2,146)







1 Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products. 2 Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables. 3 Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products. 4 Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction. 5 Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products. 6 Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products. 7 Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities. 8 Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products. 9 Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Financial Position At December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery, Energy & Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and short-term investments $ 9,352



$ 8,822



$ 530



$ —



Receivables – trade and other 7,317



3,846



397



3,074

1,2 Receivables – finance 9,463



—



13,681



(4,218)

2 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,930



1,376



624



(70)

3 Inventories 11,402



11,402



—



—



Total current assets 39,464



25,446



15,232



(1,214)





















Property, plant and equipment – net 12,401



8,309



4,092



—



Long-term receivables – trade and other 1,185



363



164



658

1,2 Long-term receivables – finance 12,222



—



12,895



(673)

2 Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes 1,523



2,058



110



(645)

4 Intangible assets 1,308



1,308



—



—



Goodwill 6,394



6,394



—



—



Other assets 3,827



3,158



1,871



(1,202)

5 Total assets $ 78,324



$ 47,036



$ 34,364



$ (3,076)





















Liabilities















Current liabilities:















Short-term borrowings $ 2,015



$ 10



$ 2,005



$ —



Short-term borrowings with consolidated companies —



—



1,000



(1,000)

6 Accounts payable 6,128



6,060



212



(144)

7 Accrued expenses 3,642



3,099



543



—



Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 1,096



1,081



15



—



Customer advances 1,108



1,108



—



—



Dividends payable 562



562



—



—



Other current liabilities 2,017



1,530



580



(93)

4,8 Long-term debt due within one year 9,149



1,420



7,729



—



Total current liabilities 25,717



14,870



12,084



(1,237)





















Long-term debt due after one year 25,999



9,764



16,250



(15)

6 Liability for postemployment benefits 6,872



6,872



—



—



Other liabilities 4,358



3,691



1,385



(718)

4 Total liabilities 62,946



35,197



29,719



(1,970)





















Shareholders' equity















Common stock 6,230



6,230



919



(919)

9 Treasury stock (25,178)



(25,178)



—



—



Profit employed in the business 35,167



31,091



4,065



11

9 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (888)



(352)



(536)



—



Noncontrolling interests 47



48



197



(198)

9 Total shareholders' equity 15,378



11,839



4,645



(1,106)



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 78,324



$ 47,036



$ 34,364



$ (3,076)







1 Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products. 2 Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables. 3 Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products. 4 Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction. 5 Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products. 6 Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products. 7 Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products. 8 Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities. 9 Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Cash Flow For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Cash flow from operating activities:















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies $ 2,945



$ 2,933



$ 368



$ (356)

1, 5 Adjustments for non-cash items:















Depreciation and amortization 1,173



772



401



—



Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes 68



111



(43)



—



Other (20)



74



(169)



75

2 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:















Receivables – trade and other (343)



(206)



11



(148)

2, 3 Inventories (1,179)



(1,180)



—



1

2 Accounts payable 893



871



2



20

2 Accrued expenses 22



93



(71)



—



Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 618



593



25



—



Customer advances 49



49



—



—



Other assets – net (47)



(154)



15



92

2 Other liabilities – net (133)



(157)



97



(73)

2 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 4,046



3,799



636



(389)



Cash flow from investing activities:















Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others (419)



(417)



(7)



5

2 Expenditures for equipment leased to others (681)



(13)



(670)



2

2 Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment 636



49



595



(8)

2 Additions to finance receivables (6,203)



—



(6,680)



477

3 Collections of finance receivables 5,580



—



6,095



(515)

3 Net intercompany purchased receivables —



—



(78)



78

3 Proceeds from sale of finance receivables 27



—



27



—



Net intercompany borrowings —



1,000



2



(1,002)

4 Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired) (398)



(398)



—



—



Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold) 28



28



—



—



Proceeds from sale of securities 276



35



241



—



Investments in securities (500)



(225)



(275)



—



Other – net (63)



26



(89)



—



Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (1,717)



85



(839)



(963)



Cash flow from financing activities:















Dividends paid (1,126)



(1,126)



(350)



350

5 Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued 123



123



—



—



Common shares repurchased (251)



(251)



—



—



Net intercompany borrowings —



(2)



(1,000)



1,002

4 Proceeds from debt issued > 90 days 4,906



494



4,412



—



Payments on debt > 90 days (5,966)



(1,902)



(4,064)



—



Short-term borrowings – net < 90 days 1,460



(6)



1,466



—



Other – net (2)



(2)



—



—



Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (856)



(2,672)



464



1,352



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 3



(5)



8



—



Increase (decrease) in cash and short-term investments and restricted cash 1,476



1,207



269



—



Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at beginning of period 9,366



8,822



544



—



Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at end of period $ 10,842



$ 10,029



$ 813



$ —







1 Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 2 Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting. 3 Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory. 4 Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products. 5 Elimination of dividend activity between Financial Products and ME&T.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Cash Flow For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Cash flow from operating activities:















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies $ 1,552



$ 1,400



$ 181



$ (29)

1, 5 Adjustments for non-cash items:















Depreciation and amortization 1,222



805



417



—



Net gain on remeasurement of pension obligations (132)



(132)



—



—



Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes (32)



40



(72)



—



Other 674



338



145



191

2 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:















Receivables – trade and other 1,176



539



(77)



714

2, 3 Inventories (145)



(137)



—



(8)

2 Accounts payable (655)



(664)



(5)



14

2 Accrued expenses (253)



(237)



(16)



—



Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits (648)



(614)



(34)



—



Customer advances (2)



(2)



—



—



Other assets – net (7)



30



30



(67)

2 Other liabilities – net (229)



(391)



84



78

2 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 2,521



975



653



893



Cash flow from investing activities:















Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others (472)



(465)



(7)



—



Expenditures for equipment leased to others (526)



1



(540)



13

2 Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment 382



104



283



(5)

2 Additions to finance receivables (6,712)



—



(7,352)



640

3 Collections of finance receivables 6,801



—



7,442



(641)

3 Net intercompany purchased receivables —



—



920



(920)

3 Proceeds from sale of finance receivables 31



—



31



—



Net intercompany borrowings —



500



2



(502)

4 Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired) (49)



(49)



—



—



Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold) 13



13



—



—



Proceeds from sale of securities 151



12



139



—



Investments in securities (369)



(10)



(359)



—



Other – net 7



(15)



22



—



Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (743)



91



581



(1,415)



Cash flow from financing activities:















Dividends paid (1,125)



(1,125)



(20)



20

5 Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued (10)



(10)



—



—



Common shares repurchased (1,130)



(1,130)



—



—



Net intercompany borrowings —



(2)



(500)



502

4 Proceeds from debt issued > 90 days 6,159



1,991



4,168



—



Payments on debt > 90 days (4,629)



(12)



(4,617)



—



Short-term borrowings – net < 90 days (477)



8



(485)



—



Other – net (1)



(1)



—



—



Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (1,213)



(281)



(1,454)



522



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (66)



(54)



(12)



—



Increase (decrease) in cash and short-term investments and restricted cash 499



731



(232)



—



Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at beginning of period 8,292



7,302



990



—



Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at end of period $ 8,791



$ 8,033



$ 758



$ —







1 Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 2 Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting. 3 Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory. 4 Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products. 5 Elimination of dividend activity between Financial Products and ME&T.

