Caterpillar to Participate at Barclays Conference on February 20; Webcast Available

DEERFIELD, Ill., Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) Director of Investor Relations Amy Campbell will speak at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference 2019 on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. She is scheduled to speak at 1:15 p.m. EST. There will be no presentation materials for this event.

The event will be webcast in real-time and available to the public at https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1230473&tp_key=530e42ba20&tp_special=8.

Listeners should go to the website at least 30 minutes before the live event to register and to download and install any necessary audio software. The webcast will be available for replay for 90 days; no transcripts from the presentation will be made available.

For more than 90 years, Caterpillar Inc. has been making sustainable progress possible and driving positive change on every continent. Customers turn to Caterpillar to help them develop infrastructure, energy and natural resource assets. With 2018 sales and revenues of $54.722 billion, Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. The company principally operates through its three primary segments - Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation - and also provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment. For more information, visit caterpillar.com . To connect with us on social media, visit caterpillar.com/social-media .

