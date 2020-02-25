Caters News Agency Partners With Primis for Content Syndication

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Primis, the video discovery platform , has reached an agreement with Caters News Agency , the UK's leading independent photo and news agency, to distribute their online archive and access to millions of images and digital assets across the Primis network. This will allow Caters News Agency to tap into new audiences, while Primis will add the trusted and established content provider to its extensive video content library.

"Caters offers a wide range of interesting and feel good stories, which will help us at Primis to enrich our ever-growing video library," said Omri Polak, Head of Content at Primis. "We're glad to partner with such an experienced company in the field of content creation and curation, who have been trailblazers in the news industry for generations and continue to innovate to this day."

Caters News Agency has recently begun to enhance their focus on videos, which are now being published and broadcast daily across websites and TV throughout the world. Partnering with Primis and its Video Discovery technology, allows Caters to further that initiative by presenting video content to highly relevant news consumers.

"Caters has an archive brimming with reliable and engaging video content and we're excited to be able to showcase this content to Primis users," said Lianne Ryan, Head of Licensing at Caters News Agency. "Taking advantage of Primis Video Discovery technology was a logical progression for us and just another step towards furthering our reach."

About Primis

Primis leverages machine learning technology to serve consumers with video content they are most likely to engage with. The discovery engine is applied in a fully customizable video unit designed to fit natively in all websites. Their video solution helps publishers add new monetization opportunities and drive deeper engagement with consumers. For more information, visit http://www.primis.tech .

About Caters News Agency

Caters is an international news, picture and video agency. Caters sources and distributes exclusive news and feature stories to newspapers, magazines, online news sites and broadcasters worldwide. https://www.catersnews.com/

