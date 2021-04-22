Cates Auction Real Estate Company Named In Late Client's Will

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cates Auction Real Estate Company received the highest honor when they were named in a late client's will in November 2020. When Cates Auction received a call from the daughter of one of their long-time customers, they were heartbroken to find out he had passed away. The daughter lived out of state and didn't know where to start and called the company for help. Her father had listed Cates Auction in his will to handle the sale of his cherished home, treasured Cadillac, prized power equipment, and home furnishings.

"When someone trusts your company enough to include you in their estate planning and ultimately write you into their will or trust, I'd say that's the best customer review you could ever get. We couldn't be more honored and humbled they did so," said CEO Jeff Cates.

The professionals at Cates Auction were more than happy to fulfill their client's wishes and provide relief during a difficult time for the family. Not only did they handle the auctioning of the property, but also the organization & cataloging of the personal property, property cleanup, staging, photography & videography, creative design, and marketing aspects of the process.

About Cates Auction Real Estate Company

Cates Auction & Realty Co. (Cates Auction), a fourth-generation family business, is the midwest's premier real estate auction marketing company. Founded in 1942, Cates Auction is the oldest and largest auction firm in the Greater Kansas City and Midwest Region. Specializing in the auction sale of luxury residential, commercial, land, and estates, they are a full-service brokerage that manages the entire sale process from start to completion. By utilizing state-of-the-art marketing technology, Cates Auction qualifies buyers through a transparent, market-driven transaction process in an expedited timeframe. Their rich history of Cates' service offerings now include a Transition Services department alongside their long-standing Real Estate and Estate Services divisions.

