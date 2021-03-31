Cathay Bank Announces Opening Of San Fernando Valley Commercial Banking Office

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathay Bank is pleased to announce it has opened a new Commercial Banking office in Woodland Hills, which will cover businesses in the San Fernando Valley, portions of West Los Angeles, the Santa Clarita Valley and Ventura County. The new office houses a growing team of veteran commercial lenders with long-standing professional ties in the Valley.

Jim Haney, Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer, stated, "We are delighted to increase our physical presence in the San Fernando Valley, to expand our commercial banking team and bring them closer to the businesses they serve. We are confident that their experience and knowledge will contribute towards the growth of our customers and success of the Bank."

Led by Jeffrey Heisinger, Senior Vice President, the team provides a complete spectrum of commercial banking services provided by Cathay Bank including working capital lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment lending, operating accounts, treasury management services, as well as international financing and foreign exchange. Cathay Bank also participates in the PPP loan program.

"I'm excited to expand the bank's reach and deliver a wide range of commercial banking solutions to the region's business community," stated Heisinger. "Cathay Bank was founded as a commercial bank in Los Angeles over 50 years ago, and we look forward to introducing our unique brand of banking to new customers."

The San Fernando Valley Commercial Banking Office is located at 6320 Canoga Avenue in Woodland Hills. It joins the bank's Northridge branch at 9045 Corbin Ave. in serving the greater San Fernando Valley region.

About Cathay Bank

Cathay Bank, a subsidiary of Cathay General Bancorp (Nasdaq: CATY), offers a wide range of financial services through nine states in the U.S. as well as a branch in Hong Kong and representative offices in Beijing, Shanghai, and Taipei. Founded in 1962 to support Los Angeles' growing Chinese American community, in the past half century the bank has expanded and grown with its customers, providing them with the tools and services they need to achieve their goals. Learn more at cathaybank.com. FDIC insurance coverage is limited to deposit accounts at Cathay Bank's U.S. domestic branch locations.

Contact: Chris Lu

(626) 279-3837

SOURCE Cathay Bank

