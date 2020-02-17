Cathay Bank Donates $200,000 in Support of China's Coronavirus Control Efforts
Feb 17, 2020, 09:00 ET
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathay Bank donates $200,000 to China in support of its coronavirus control efforts to help combat the virus outbreak. Cathay Bank Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Pin Tai, presented the check to Mr. Zhang Ping, the Consul General of Consulate General of the People's Republic of China in Los Angeles today. Through the Consulate's office, the donation will be given to the China Charity Federation to be used to purchase necessary supplies including masks, protective gear, and sanitizers for frontline medical staff in their disaster relief efforts at impacted areas in China.
"Our hearts go out to all those suffering from this epidemic," says Pin Tai. "Since the virus outbreak, we have been actively contacting our customers from the medical industry to help deploy much needed medical supplies to China. We commend the Chinese government and its citizens for their efforts in combating the virus during this difficult time. We also express our gratitude to the medical staff and wish all those who are impacted a speedy recovery. We pray the epidemic will end soon."
Mr. Ping acknowledged Cathay Bank for their contribution and expressed how, "the care and support from Chinese Americans inspires everyone. Cathay Bank's kind gesture truly demonstrates the social responsibilities of a Chinese American business."
About Cathay Bank
Cathay Bank, a subsidiary of Cathay General Bancorp (Nasdaq: CATY), offers a wide range of financial services through nine states in the U.S. as well as a branch in Hong Kong and representative offices in Beijing, Shanghai, and Taipei. Founded in 1962 to support Los Angeles' growing Chinese American community, in the past half century the bank has expanded and grown with its customers, providing them with the tools and services they need to achieve their goals. Learn more at cathaybank.com. FDIC insurance coverage is limited to deposit accounts at Cathay Bank's U.S. domestic branch locations.
