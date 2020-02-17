Cathay Bank Donates $200,000 in Support of China's Coronavirus Control Efforts

Mr. Ping acknowledged Cathay Bank for their contribution and expressed how, "the care and support from Chinese Americans inspires everyone. Cathay Bank's kind gesture truly demonstrates the social responsibilities of a Chinese American business."

Member FDIC

About Cathay Bank

Cathay Bank, a subsidiary of Cathay General Bancorp (Nasdaq: CATY), offers a wide range of financial services through nine states in the U.S. as well as a branch in Hong Kong and representative offices in Beijing, Shanghai, and Taipei. Founded in 1962 to support Los Angeles' growing Chinese American community, in the past half century the bank has expanded and grown with its customers, providing them with the tools and services they need to achieve their goals. Learn more at cathaybank.com. FDIC insurance coverage is limited to deposit accounts at Cathay Bank's U.S. domestic branch locations.

Contact: Chris Lu

(626) 279-3837

SOURCE Cathay Bank

Related Links

http://www.cathaybank.com

