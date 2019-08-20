Cathay Bank Foundation Announces Scholarship Recipients
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cathay Bank Foundation recently awarded 20 scholarships of $1,000 each to high school seniors who will attend college as full time students this fall. This is the first time the scholarships were extended to high school students.
"One of Cathay Bank Foundation's core values is to support educational programs that prepare individuals for a thriving future. That's why we are honored to help these deserving students with the cost of college education," said Bruce Gumbiner, FVP, Director of Community Development. "And we would also like to thank the Asian Pacific Community Fund for their assistance. APCF administers the program and plays a significant role in identifying worthy scholarship recipients."
The Foundation received 570 applications for the scholarships from California, New York, Washington, Illinois, Texas, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Nevada. Following an online application process, APCF reviewed all applications and narrowed the field down to just over 200. The 200 candidates were then reviewed by a Cathay Bank employee committee to select the finalists and the scholarship recipients.
Congratulations to all the following scholarship recipients:
- Southern California—
- Samad Acklin
- Pawee Akkharachotmongkhol
- Jeanette Chen
- Angelina Quint
- Tyler Roach
- Edward Tran
- Northern California—
- Vienna Hoang
- Kelly Huang
- New York—
- Chelsea Gyimah
- Emily Polanco
- Bintou Sylla
- Washington—
- Kristin Hong
- Illinois—
- Guetzemany Guardado
- Texas—
- Natalie Grimes
- Nhi Tran
- Maryland—
- Hyo Jin Jeon
- Massachusetts—
- Emily Jussaume
- New Jersey—
- Myunghoon Kim
- Gail Mensah
- Nevada—
- Rossi Keith Osorio
About Cathay Bank Foundation
The Cathay Bank Foundation, founded in 2002, raises and administers funds for many community-based nonprofit organizations. Its objective to create opportunities in the areas of affordable housing, community, and economic development and education. The Foundation also supports programs focusing on culture and arts, health and welfare, and environmental and human services that benefit the communities at large. Visit cathaybankfoundation.org for more information.
