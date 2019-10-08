Cathay Bank/UCLA Anderson Forecast U.S.-China Economic Report: The Trade War Deepens

The U.S. continues to refuse a 50-50 compromise, a refusal rooted in the belief that China has benefited unequally from decades of trade between the two nations. China, though, has repeatedly indicated that it will not accept an "unequal treaty." If the upcoming October negotiations fail ― and this report expects them to fail ― additional U.S. tariffs on imported Chinese goods will be triggered. The result is that nearly all goods imported into the U.S. from China will have tariffs of either 15% or 30%.

With the trade war a given, the report speculates on the economic implications of a potentially less-than-sunny global economy.

"Economic analysis of past trade disputes and tariff barriers suggests that the U.S. will be purchasing more, higher-priced goods from other countries and that U.S. supply chains will diversify, if not completely change. China will continue, indeed intensify, its pivot toward South and Southeast Asia for trade in goods and toward European companies for foreign investment. The longer the trade war goes on, the more costly it will be to recover the previous, more efficient trading patterns," the report states.

The report acknowledges that both sides appear entrenched in intractable positions. With the U.S. "going it alone," the absence of a third nation with the diplomatic clout to aid in negotiations, and China's framing the trade war as an example of U.S. imperialism (not to mention an opportunity for China to assume the role of global economic leader), Yu and Nickelsburg assert that there is no obvious path to a solution. Given such conditions, the authors expect higher prices and an evolution in existing trade patterns.

