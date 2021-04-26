Cathay General Bancorp Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathay General Bancorp (the "Company", "we", "us", or "our") (Nasdaq: CATY), the holding company for Cathay Bank, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The Company reported net income of $73.4 million, or $0.92 per share, for the first quarter of 2021.

FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

The net interest margin increased to 3.20% in the first quarter of 2021 from 3.12% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

There was a reversal of provisions for credit losses of $13.6 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared to a reversal for loan losses of $5.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

"For the first quarter of 2021, our net interest margin was 3.20%, increasing 8 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2020. Also, there was a reversal of provisions for credit losses of $13.6 million in the first quarter of 2021 primarily due to the improved macroeconomic conditions," commented Chang M. Liu, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

FIRST QUARTER INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, was $73.4 million, an increase of $26.5 million, or 56.5%, compared to net income of $46.9 million for the same quarter a year ago. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, was $0.92 per share compared to $0.59 per share for the same quarter a year ago.

Return on average stockholders' equity was 12.23% and return on average assets was 1.57% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to a return on average stockholders' equity of 8.12% and a return on average assets of 1.05% for the same quarter a year ago.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses

Net interest income before provision for credit losses increased $1.5 million, or 1.1%, to $141.8 million during the first quarter of 2021, compared to $140.3 million during the same quarter a year ago. The increase was due primarily to a decrease in interest expense from deposits, offset, in part, by a decrease in interest income from loans and securities.

The net interest margin was 3.20% for the first quarter of 2021 compared to 3.34% for the first quarter of 2020 and 3.12% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

For the first quarter of 2021, the yield on average interest-earning assets was 3.68%, the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities was 0.67%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.63%. In comparison, for the first quarter of 2020, the yield on average interest-earning assets was 4.44%, the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities was 1.49%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits was 1.44%. The decrease in the yield on average interest-earning assets resulted mainly from lower lending rates. The net interest spread, defined as the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities, was 3.01% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to 2.95% for the same quarter a year ago.

(Reversal)/provision for credit losses

As permitted under the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (the "CARES Act") and as extended by the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, the Company adopted the Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") methodology for estimated credit losses effective as of January 1, 2021. The adoption of CECL under a modified retrospective approach as of January 1, 2021 increased the allowance for loan losses by $13.9 million and allowance for unfunded credit commitments by $0.5 million and an after-tax decrease to opening retained earnings of $10.2 million. As of March 31, 2021, the allowance for loan losses decreased $19.9 million to $160.6 million, or 1.03% of gross loans, compared to $180.5 million, or 1.15% of gross loans, as of January 1, 2021. The change in the allowance for loan losses included a $12.1 million reversal for loan losses for the first quarter of 2021, as a result of the improving macroeconomic conditions and $7.8 million in net charge-offs. In the first quarter of 2020, a provision for loan losses of $25.0 million was recorded under the incurred loss method. The Company will continue to monitor the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on credit risks and losses, as well as on customer demand deposits and other liabilities and assets. The following table sets forth the charge-offs and recoveries for the periods indicated:



Three months ended

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

March 31, 2020

(In thousands) (Unaudited) Charge-offs:









Commercial loans $ 9,138

$ 8,613

$ 1,321 Total charge-offs 9,138

8,613

1,321 Recoveries:









Commercial loans 1,269

912

1,208 Real estate loans(1) 111

109

162 Total recoveries 1,380

1,021

1,370 Net charge-offs/(recoveries) $ 7,758

$ 7,592

$ (49)



(1) Real estate loans include commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage loans, and equity lines.

Allowance for credit losses

The following table presents a roll forward of the allowance for credit losses for the periods indicated:



Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Allowance for Credit Losses Rollforward Allowance

for Loan

Losses

Reserve for

Unfunded Loan

Commitments

Total

Allowance

for Credit

Losses

Allowance

for Loan

Losses

Reserve for

Unfunded

Loan

Commitments

Total

Allowance

for Credit

Losses

Allowance

for Loan

Losses

Reserve for

Unfunded

Loan

Commitments

Total

Allowance

for Credit

Losses



































Beginning Balance $ 166,538

$ 5,880

$ 172,418

$ 179,131

$ 5,663

$ 184,794

$ 123,224

$ 3,855

$ 127,079 Impact of ASU 2016-13 adoption 13,913

539

14,452

—

—

—

—

—

— Balance, at January 1, 2021 180,451

6,419

186,870

179,131

5,663

184,794

123,224

3,855

127,079 (Reversal)/provision for credit losses (12,110)

(1,448)

(13,558)

(5,000)

217

(4,783)

25,000

(842)

24,158 Charge-offs (9,138)

—

(9,138)

(8,613)

—

(8,613)

(1,321)

—

(1,321) Recoveries 1,380

—

1,380

1,020

—

1,020

1,370

—

1,370 Net (charge-offs)/recoveries (7,758)

—

(7,758)

(7,593)

—

(7,593)

49

—

49 Ending Balance $ 160,583

$ 4,971

$ 165,554

$ 166,538

$ 5,880

$ 172,418

$ 148,273

$ 3,013

$ 151,286









































































Non-interest income

Non-interest income, which includes revenues from depository service fees, letters of credit commissions, securities gains (losses), wire transfer fees, and other sources of fee income, was $10.0 million for the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $4.2 million, or 72.4%, compared to $5.8 million for the first quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to a $3.4 million decrease in net losses from equity securities and a $0.8 million increase in gain from sale of securities, when compared to the same quarter a year ago.

Non-interest expense

Non-interest expense increased $6.2 million, or 9.5%, to $71.4 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared to $65.2 million in the same quarter a year ago. The increase in non-interest expense in the first quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a decrease of $4.2 million in income from other real estate owned, an increase of $1.8 million in salaries and other employee benefits, an increase of $1.0 million in contributions to the Cathay Bank foundation, to combat anti-Asian American hate crimes, and an increase of $0.7 million in costs associated with debt redemption, offset, in part, by a decrease of $2.3 million in amortization expense of investments in low-income housing and alternative energy partnerships, when compared to the same quarter a year ago. The efficiency ratio was 47.0% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to 44.6% for the same quarter a year ago.

Income taxes

The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2021 was 21.9% compared to 16.3% for the first quarter of 2020. The effective tax rate includes the impact of alternative energy investments and low-income housing tax credits.

BALANCE SHEET REVIEW

Gross loans were $15.7 billion as of March 31, 2021, an increase of $7.5 million, or 0.05%, from $15.6 billion as of December 31, 2020. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $93.5 million in Paycheck Protection Program Loans, offset, in part, by a decrease of $43.2 million, or 1.0%, in residential mortgage loans and $39.7 million, or 1.5%, in commercial loans not including Paycheck Protection Program Loans. During the first quarter of 2021, Cathay Bank funded 1,333 new PPP loans totaling $142.4 million. Loan fees recognized on PPP loans were $2.5 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared to $1.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The loan balances and composition as of March 31, 2021, compared to December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, are presented below:















March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

March 31, 2020

(In thousands) (Unaudited) Commercial loans $ 2,556,247

$ 2,595,926

$ 2,973,078 Paycheck protection program loans 334,446

240,907

— Residential mortgage loans 4,102,203

4,145,389

4,173,876 Commercial mortgage loans 7,549,522

7,555,027

7,422,585 Equity lines 428,318

424,555

385,317 Real estate construction loans 677,816

679,492

577,240 Installment and other loans 3,296

3,100

2,116 Gross loans $ 15,651,848

$ 15,644,396

$ 15,534,212











Allowance for loan losses (160,583)

(166,538)

(148,273) Unamortized deferred loan fees (6,872)

(2,494)

(277) Total loans, net $ 15,484,393

$ 15,475,364

$ 15,385,662













Total deposits were $16.4 billion as of March 31, 2021, an increase of $244.2 million, or 1.5%, from $16.1 billion as of December 31, 2020. The increases in noninterest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposits and savings deposits resulted from higher liquidity maintained by our depositors during these uncertain times and improved money market deposit generation. The decreases in time deposits resulted primarily from the runoff of wholesale time deposits and migration of some maturing time deposits to money market deposits. During the first quarter of 2021, our deposits excluding CD's increased by $695.5 million, or 29.5% annualized. The deposit balances and composition as of March 31, 2021, compared to December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, are presented below:



March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

March 31, 2020

(In thousands) (Unaudited) Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 3,495,775

$ 3,365,086

$ 2,860,580 NOW deposits 1,915,822

1,926,135

1,514,434 Money market deposits 3,808,794

3,359,191

2,482,950 Savings deposits 911,210

785,672

710,602 Time deposits 6,222,032

6,673,317

7,521,584 Total deposits $ 16,353,633

$ 16,109,401

$ 15,090,150













ASSET QUALITY REVIEW

As of March 31, 2021, total non-accrual loans were $94.4 million, an increase of $26.7 million, or 39.5%, from $67.7 million as of December 31, 2020, and an increase of $40.7 million, or 75.8%, from $53.7 million as of March 31, 2020. The increase from the fourth quarter was due primarily to an $18.8 million oil and gas commercial loan and a $10.1 million commercial mortgage loan placed on nonaccrual status during the first quarter of 2021.

The allowance for loan losses was $160.6 million and the allowance for off-balance sheet unfunded credit commitments was $5.0 million as of March 31, 2021. The allowances represent the amount estimated by management to be appropriate to absorb credit losses inherent in the loan portfolio, including unfunded credit commitments. The $160.6 million allowance for loan losses as of March 31, 2021, decreased $19.9 million, or 11.0%, from $180.5 million as of January 1, 2021. The allowance for loan losses represented 1.03% of period-end gross loans, and 166.26% of non-performing loans as of March 31, 2021. The comparable ratios were 1.06% of period-end gross loans, and 229.18% of non-performing loans as of December 31, 2020. The changes in non-performing assets and troubled debt restructurings as of March 31, 2021, compared to December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, are presented below:

(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

% Change

March 31, 2020

% Change Non-performing assets

















Accruing loans past due 90 days or more $ 2,138

$ 4,982

(57)

$ 4,531

(53) Non-accrual loans:

















Construction loans 4,189

4,286

(2)

4,482

(7) Commercial mortgage loans 43,361

33,715

29

11,859

266 Commercial loans 38,351

23,087

66

30,443

26 Residential mortgage loans 8,545

6,596

30

6,949

23 Total non-accrual loans: $ 94,446

$ 67,684

40

$ 53,733

76 Total non-performing loans 96,584

72,666

33

58,264

66 Other real estate owned 4,918

4,918

-

9,048

(46) Total non-performing assets $ 101,502

$ 77,584

31

$ 67,312

51 Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs) $ 27,864

$ 27,721

1

$ 34,364

(19)



















Allowance for loan losses $ 160,583

$ 166,538

(4)

$ 148,273

8 Total gross loans outstanding, at period-end $ 15,651,848

$ 15,644,396

0

$ 15,534,212

1



















Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans, at period-end 166.26%

229.18%





254.48%



Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, at period-end 1.03%

1.06%





0.95%





The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.5% as of March 31, 2021, compared to 0.4% as of December 31, 2020. Total non-performing assets increased $23.9 million, or 30.8%, to $101.5 million as of March 31, 2021, compared to $77.6 million as of December 31, 2020, primarily due to an increase of $26.8 million, or 39.5%, in nonaccrual loans, offset, in part, by a decrease of $2.8 million, or 57.1%, in accruing loans past due 90 days or more.

CAPITAL ADEQUACY REVIEW

As of March 31, 2021, the Company's Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 13.94%, total risk-based capital ratio of 15.84%, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 11.06%, calculated under the Basel III capital rules, continue to place the Company in the "well capitalized" category for regulatory purposes, which is defined as institutions with a Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio equal to or greater than 8%, a total risk-based capital ratio equal to or greater than 10%, and a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio equal to or greater than 5%. As of December 31, 2020, the Company's Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 13.53%, total risk-based capital ratio was 15.47%, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 10.94%.

ABOUT CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP

Cathay General Bancorp is the holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Founded in 1962, Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates 38 branches in California, 10 branches in New York State, four in Washington State, three in Illinois, two in Texas, one in Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, and New Jersey, one in Hong Kong, and a representative office in Taipei, Beijing, and Shanghai. Cathay Bank's website is at www.cathaybank.com . Cathay General Bancorp's website is at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com . Information set forth on such websites is not incorporated into this press release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements made in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding management's beliefs, projections, and assumptions concerning future results and events. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, such words as "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "can," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expects," "hopes," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "predicts," "potential," "possible," "optimistic," "seeks," "shall," "should," "will," and variations of these words and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates, beliefs, projections, and assumptions of management and are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. Such risks and uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, adverse developments or conditions related to or arising from local, regional, national and international business, market and economic conditions and events (such as the COVID-19 pandemic) and the impact they may have on us, our customers and our operations, assets and liabilities; possible additional provisions for loan losses and charge-offs; credit risks of lending activities and deterioration in asset or credit quality; extensive laws and regulations and supervision that we are subject to including potential future supervisory action by bank supervisory authorities; increased costs of compliance and other risks associated with changes in regulation including the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; higher capital requirements from the implementation of the Basel III capital standards; compliance with the Bank Secrecy Act and other money laundering statutes and regulations; potential goodwill impairment; liquidity risk; fluctuations in interest rates; risks associated with acquisitions and the expansion of our business into new markets; inflation and deflation; real estate market conditions and the value of real estate collateral; our ability to generate anticipated returns on our investments and financings, including in tax-advantaged projects; environmental liabilities; our ability to compete with larger competitors; our ability to retain key personnel; successful management of reputational risk; natural disasters, public health crises (such as the COVID-19 pandemic) and geopolitical events; general economic or business conditions in Asia, and other regions where Cathay Bank has operations; failures, interruptions, or security breaches of our information systems; our ability to adapt our systems to technological changes; risk management processes and strategies; adverse results in legal proceedings; certain provisions in our charter and bylaws that may affect acquisition of the Company; changes in accounting standards or tax laws and regulations; market disruption and volatility; restrictions on dividends and other distributions by laws and regulations and by our regulators and our capital structure; issuance of preferred stock; successfully raising additional capital, if needed, and the resulting dilution of interests of holders of our common stock; the soundness of other financial institutions; and general competitive, economic political, and market conditions and fluctuations.

These and other factors are further described in Cathay General Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 (Item 1A in particular), other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and other filings Cathay General Bancorp makes with the SEC from time to time. Actual results in any future period may also vary from the past results discussed in this press release. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances, developments or events occurring after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)





Three months ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

March 31, 2020













FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE











Net interest income before (reversal)/provision for credit losses

$ 141,818

$ 139,820

$ 140,311 (Reversal)/provision for credit losses

(13,558)

(5,000)

25,000 Net interest income after (reversal)/provision for credit losses

155,376

144,820

115,311 Non-interest income

10,000

11,451

5,786 Non-interest expense

71,403

75,046

65,154 Income before income tax expense

93,973

81,225

55,943 Income tax expense

20,589

10,332

9,091 Net income

$ 73,384

$ 70,893

$ 46,852













Net income per common share











Basic

$ 0.92

$ 0.89

$ 0.59 Diluted

$ 0.92

$ 0.89

$ 0.59













Cash dividends paid per common share

$ 0.31

$ 0.31

$ 0.31



























SELECTED RATIOS











Return on average assets

1.57%

1.50%

1.05% Return on average total stockholders' equity

12.23%

11.75%

8.12% Efficiency ratio

47.03%

49.61%

44.60% Dividend payout ratio

33.59%

34.80%

52.63%



























YIELD ANALYSIS (Fully taxable equivalent)











Total interest-earning assets

3.68%

3.74%

4.44% Total interest-bearing liabilities

0.67%

0.86%

1.49% Net interest spread

3.01%

2.88%

2.95% Net interest margin

3.20%

3.12%

3.34%



























CAPITAL RATIOS

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

March 31, 2020 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

13.94%

13.53%

12.38% Total risk-based capital ratio

15.84%

15.47%

14.12% Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

11.06%

10.94%

10.82%

























































CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

March 31, 2020













Assets











Cash and due from banks

$ 141,885

$ 138,616

$ 136,350 Short-term investments and interest bearing deposits

1,612,411

1,282,462

363,666 Securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $898,463 at March 31, 2021,











$1,019,230 at December 31, 2020 and $1,330,232 at March 31, 2020)

908,844

1,036,550

1,355,173 Loans

15,651,848

15,644,396

15,534,212 Less: Allowance for loan losses

(160,583)

(166,538)

(148,273) Unamortized deferred loan fees, net

(6,872)

(2,494)

(277) Loans, net

15,484,393

15,475,364

15,385,662 Equity securities

20,993

23,744

18,790 Federal Home Loan Bank stock

17,250

17,250

17,250 Other real estate owned, net

4,918

4,918

9,048 Affordable housing investments and alternative energy partnerships, net

296,229

309,016

294,639 Premises and equipment, net

101,864

102,998

103,481 Customers' liability on acceptances

4,125

13,753

5,175 Accrued interest receivable

58,216

59,032

53,110 Goodwill

372,189

372,189

372,189 Other intangible assets, net

5,249

5,434

6,187 Right-of-use assets- operating leases

32,927

30,919

32,743 Other assets

159,319

170,889

142,996 Total assets

$ 19,220,812

$ 19,043,134

$ 18,296,459













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Deposits











Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 3,495,775

$ 3,365,086

$ 2,860,580 Interest-bearing deposits:











NOW deposits

1,915,822

1,926,135

1,514,434 Money market deposits

3,808,794

3,359,191

2,482,950 Savings deposits

911,210

785,672

710,602 Time deposits

6,222,032

6,673,317

7,521,584 Total deposits

16,353,633

16,109,401

15,090,150













Short-term borrowings

—

—

12,898 Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank

75,000

150,000

495,000 Other borrowings for affordable housing investments

23,333

23,714

28,981 Long-term debt

119,136

119,136

119,136 Deferred payments from acquisition

—

—

7,716 Acceptances outstanding

4,125

13,753

5,175 Lease liabilities - operating leases

35,803

33,484

34,790 Other liabilities

155,870

175,502

189,576 Total liabilities

16,766,900

16,624,990

15,983,422 Stockholders' equity

2,453,912

2,418,144

2,313,037 Total liabilities and equity

$ 19,220,812

$ 19,043,134

$ 18,296,459













Book value per common share

$ 30.83

$ 30.41

$ 29.12 Number of common shares outstanding

79,595,025

79,508,265

79,420,267















CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)





Three months ended



March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020



(In thousands, except share and per share data) INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME







Loan receivable, including loan fees

$ 159,721 $ 163,618 $ 177,870 Investment securities

3,067 3,469 7,610 Federal Home Loan Bank stock

217 217 305 Deposits with banks

315 292 951 Total interest and dividend income

163,320 167,596 186,736









INTEREST EXPENSE







Time deposits

14,009 19,416 35,155 Other deposits

5,594 5,725 7,991 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

475 1,180 1,552 Long-term debt

1,424 1,455 1,440 Deferred payments from acquisition

— — 58 Short-term borrowings

— — 229 Total interest expense

21,502 27,776 46,425









Net interest income before (reversal)/provision for credit losses

141,818 139,820 140,311 (Reversal)/provision for credit losses

(13,558) (5,000) 25,000 Net interest income after (reversal)/provision for credit losses

155,376 144,820 115,311









NON-INTEREST INCOME







Net (losses)/gains from equity securities

(2,752) 780 (6,102) Securities gains, net

853 542 6 Letters of credit commissions

1,690 1,749 1,640 Depository service fees

1,363 1,271 1,298 Other operating income

8,846 7,109 8,944 Total non-interest income

10,000 11,451 5,786









NON-INTEREST EXPENSE







Salaries and employee benefits

32,722 31,545 30,939 Occupancy expense

5,046 5,199 5,177 Computer and equipment expense

3,271 2,915 2,593 Professional services expense

4,710 6,270 5,145 Data processing service expense

3,655 3,893 3,666 FDIC and State assessments

1,925 2,145 2,415 Marketing expense

2,882 1,334 1,886 Other real estate owned expense/(income)

94 138 (4,104) Amortization of investments in low income housing and

alternative energy partnerships

11,570 15,228 13,890 Amortization of core deposit intangibles

172 172 172 Cost associated with debt redemption

732 693 — Other operating expense

4,624 5,514 3,375 Total non-interest expense

71,403 75,046 65,154









Income before income tax expense

93,973 81,225 55,943 Income tax expense

20,589 10,332 9,091 Net income

$ 73,384 $ 70,893 $ 46,852 Net income per common share:







Basic

$ 0.92 $ 0.89 $ 0.59 Diluted

$ 0.92 $ 0.89 $ 0.59









Cash dividends paid per common share

$ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 0.31 Basic average common shares outstanding

79,530,777 79,540,694 79,588,076 Diluted average common shares outstanding

79,832,305 79,834,150 79,830,025











CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP AVERAGE BALANCES – SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)



Three months ended

(In thousands) March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

March 31, 2020 Interest-earning assets Average

Balance Average

Yield/Rate (1)

Average

Balance Average

Yield/Rate (1)

Average

Balance Average

Yield/Rate (1) Loans (1) $ 15,691,976 4.13%

$ 15,569,490 4.18%

$ 15,213,440 4.70% Taxable investment securities 995,704 1.25%

1,073,058 1.29%

1,379,365 2.22% FHLB stock 17,250 5.10%

17,250 5.00%

17,268 7.09% Deposits with banks 1,283,375 0.10%

1,156,764 0.10%

311,024 1.23% Total interest-earning assets $ 17,988,305 3.68%

$ 17,816,562 3.74%

$ 16,921,097 4.44%

















Interest-bearing liabilities















Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,890,390 0.14%

$ 1,694,831 0.15%

$ 1,388,597 0.21% Money market deposits 3,552,217 0.54%

3,295,103 0.59%

2,437,997 1.15% Savings deposits 845,543 0.10%

797,438 0.11%

733,372 0.18% Time deposits 6,404,755 0.89%

6,687,731 1.15%

7,495,619 1.89% Total interest-bearing deposits $ 12,692,905 0.63%

$ 12,475,103 0.80%

$ 12,055,585 1.44% Other borrowed funds 123,424 1.56%

237,467 1.98%

392,029 1.89% Long-term debt 119,136 4.85%

119,136 4.86%

119,136 4.86% Total interest-bearing liabilities 12,935,465 0.67%

12,831,706 0.86%

12,566,750 1.49%

















Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 3,406,460



3,365,075



2,863,889



















Total deposits and other borrowed funds $ 16,341,925



$ 16,196,781



$ 15,430,639



















Total average assets $ 19,002,097



$ 18,843,635



$ 18,003,041

Total average equity $ 2,433,976



$ 2,400,494



$ 2,320,283





(1) Yields and interest earned include net loan fees. Non-accrual loans are included in the average balance.

