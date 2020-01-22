Cathay General Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathay General Bancorp (the "Company", "we", "us", or "our"NASDAQ: CATY), the holding company for Cathay Bank, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. The Company reported net income of $67.4 million, or $0.84 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, and net income of $279.1 million, or $3.48 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Three months ended

Year ended December 31, (unaudited) December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

2019

2018 Net income $67.4 million

$72.8 million

$64.6 million

$279.1 million

$271.9 million Basic earnings per common share $0.85

$0.91

$0.80

$3.49

$3.35 Diluted earnings per common share $0.84

$0.91

$0.80

$3.48

$3.33 Return on average assets 1.49%

1.65%

1.56%

1.61%

1.70% Return on average total stockholders' equity 11.75%

12.98%

12.07%

12.63%

13.18% Efficiency ratio 47.51%

41.67%

47.62%

44.75%

44.25%

FULL YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Total loans increased for the year by $1.1 billion , or 7.9%, to $15.1 billion from $14.0 billion in 2018.

, or 7.9%, to from in 2018. Total deposits increased for the year by $1.0 billion , or 7.3%, to $14.7 billion from $13.7 billion in 2018.

"We reported record net income of $279.1 million and record EPS of $3.48 in 2019. Strong loan growth of $1.1 billion in 2019, or 7.9%, was a major contributor to the record results." commented Pin Tai, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

FOURTH QUARTER INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, was $67.4 million, an increase of $2.8 million, or 4.3%, compared to net income of $64.6 million for the same quarter a year ago. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, was $0.84 compared to $0.80 for the same quarter a year ago.

Return on average stockholders' equity was 11.75% and return on average assets was 1.50% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to a return on average stockholders' equity of 12.07% and a return on average assets of 1.56% for the same quarter a year ago.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses

Net interest income before provision for credit losses decreased $4.2 million, or 2.9%, to $141.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $145.4 million during the same quarter a year ago. The decrease was due primarily to an increase in interest expense from time deposits, offset in part by an increase in interest income from loans and securities.

The net interest margin was 3.34% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 3.77% for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 3.56% for the third quarter of 2019.

For the fourth quarter of 2019, the yield on average interest-earning assets was 4.53%, the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities was 1.61%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits was 1.55%. In comparison, for the fourth quarter of 2018, the yield on average interest-earning assets was 4.76%, the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities was 1.36%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits was 1.29%. The decrease in the yield on average interest-earning assets resulted mainly from lower rates on loans. The net interest spread, defined as the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities, was 2.92% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to 3.40% for the same quarter a year ago.

Reversal for credit losses

Based on a review of the appropriateness of the allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2019, the Company recorded a reversal for credit losses of $5.0 million in fourth quarter of 2019 compared to no provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2018. The reversal for credit losses is partially a result of net recoveries of $2.3 million, and the impact of the easing of tariffs on imports from China announced during the fourth quarter 2019. The following table sets forth the charge-offs and recoveries for the periods indicated:



Three months ended

Year ended December 31,

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

2019

2018

(In thousands) (Unaudited) Charge-offs:

















Commercial loans $ 697

$ 3,356

$ -

$ 6,997

$ 629 Real estate loans (1) -

-

2,186

-

2,576 Total charge-offs 697

3,356

2,186

6,997

3,205 Recoveries:

















Commercial loans 2,546

212

625

4,155

1,875 Construction loans -

3,378

44

4,612

177 Real estate loans(1) 467

5,023

451

6,063

4,765 Total recoveries 3,013

8,613

1,120

14,830

6,817 Net (recoveries)/charge-offs $ (2,316)

$ (5,257)

$ 1,066

$(7,833)

$(3,612)





(1) Real estate loans include commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage loans, and equity lines.

Non-interest income

Non-interest income, which includes revenues from depository service fees, letters of credit commissions, securities gains (losses), wire transfer fees, and other sources of fee income, was $8.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of $2.1 million, or 19.4%, compared to $10.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease was primarily due to a $4.0 million decrease in net gains from equity securities and offset by a $1.3 million increase in wealth management fees.

Non-interest expense

Non-interest expense decreased $3.2 million, or 4.3%, to $71.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $74.4 million in the same quarter a year ago. The decrease in non-interest expense in the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily due to a $5.7 million decrease in amortization expense of investments in low income housing and alternative energy partnerships offset by a $1.2 million increase in FDIC and State assessments when compared to the same quarter a year ago. The efficiency ratio was 47.5% in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 47.6% for the same quarter a year ago.

Income taxes

The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 19.5% compared to 21.0% for the fourth quarter of 2018. The effective tax rate includes an alternative energy investment made in the second quarter of 2019 and 2018 and the impact of low-income housing tax credits.

BALANCE SHEET REVIEW

Gross loans, excluding loans held for sale, were $15.1 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $1.1 billion, or 7.9%, from $14.0 billion at December 31, 2018. The increase was primarily due to increases of $394.7 million, or 10.7%, in residential mortgage loans, $551.1 million, or 8.2%, in commercial mortgage loans, and $98.0 million, or 39.2%, in equity lines of credit. The loan balances and composition at December 31, 2019, compared to September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, are presented below:



December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

(In thousands) (Unaudited) Commercial loans $ 2,778,744

$ 2,668,061

$ 2,741,965 Residential mortgage loans 4,088,586

4,010,739

3,693,853 Commercial mortgage loans 7,275,262

7,135,599

6,724,200 Equity lines 347,975

315,252

249,967 Real estate construction loans 579,864

593,816

581,454 Installment and other loans 5,050

5,087

4,349











Gross loans $ 15,075,481

$ 14,728,554

$ 13,995,788











Allowance for loan losses (123,224)

(125,908)

(122,391) Unamortized deferred loan fees (626)

(1,081)

(1,565)











Total loans, net $ 14,951,631

$ 14,601,565

$ 13,871,832











Loans held for sale $ -

$ 36,778

$ -

Total deposits were $14.7 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $1.0 billion, or 7.3%, from $13.7 billion at December 31, 2018. The deposit balances and composition at December 31, 2019, compared to September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, are set forth below:















December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

(In thousands) (Unaudited) Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,871,444

$ 2,939,924

$ 2,857,443 NOW deposits 1,358,152

1,282,267

1,365,763 Money market deposits 2,260,764

2,095,328

2,027,404 Savings deposits 758,903

721,547

738,656 Time deposits 7,443,045

7,619,203

6,713,074 Total deposits $ 14,692,308

$ 14,658,269

$ 13,702,340

ASSET QUALITY REVIEW

At December 31, 2019, total non-accrual loans were $40.5 million, a decrease of $6.7 million, or 14.2%, from $47.2 million at September 30, 2019, and a decrease of $1.3 million, or 3.1%, from $41.8 million at December 31, 2018.

The allowance for loan losses was $123.2 million and the allowance for off-balance sheet unfunded credit commitments was $3.9 million at December 31, 2019, which represented the amount believed by management to be appropriate to absorb credit losses inherent in the loan portfolio, including unfunded credit commitments. The $123.2 million allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2019, increased $0.8 million, or 0.7%, from $122.4 million at December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses represented 0.82% of period-end gross loans, excluding loans held for sale, and 262.6% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2019. The comparable ratios were 0.87% of period-end gross loans, excluding loans held for sale, and 268.5% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2018. The changes in non-performing assets and troubled debt restructurings at December 31, 2019, compared to December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2019, are shown below:

(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

% Change

September 30, 2019

% Change Non-performing assets

















Accruing loans past due 90 days or more $ 6,409

$ 3,773

70

$ 683

838 Non-accrual loans:

















Construction loans 4,580

4,872

(6)

4,629

(1) Commercial mortgage loans 9,928

10,611

(6)

12,330

(19) Commercial loans 19,381

18,805

3

22,970

(16) Residential mortgage loans 6,634

7,527

(12)

7,271

(9) Total non-accrual loans: $ 40,523

$ 41,815

(3)

$ 47,200

(14) Total non-performing loans 46,932

45,588

3

47,883

(2) Other real estate owned 10,244

12,674

(19)

11,329

(10) Total non-performing assets $ 57,176

$ 58,262

(2)

$ 59,212

(3) Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs) $ 35,336

$ 65,071

(46)

$ 41,647

(15)



















Allowance for loan losses $ 123,224

$ 122,391

1

$ 125,908

(2) Total gross loans outstanding, at period-end (1) $ 15,075,481

$ 13,995,788

8

$ 14,728,554

2



















Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans, at period-end (2) 262.56%

268.47%





262.95%



Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, at period-end (1) 0.82%

0.87%





0.85%







(1) Excludes loans held for sale at period-end.

(2) Excludes non-accrual loans held for sale at period-end.

The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.3% at December 31, 2019, compared to 0.3% at December 31, 2018. Total non-performing assets decreased $1.1 million, or 1.9%, to $57.2 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $58.3 million at December 31, 2018, primarily due to a decrease of $2.4 million, or 19.2%, in other real estate owned, and a decrease of $1.3 million, or 3.1%, in non-accrual loans, offset in part by an increase of $2.6 million, or 69.9%, in accruing loans past due 90 days or more.



CAPITAL ADEQUACY REVIEW

At December 31, 2019, the Company's Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.51%, total risk-based capital ratio of 14.11%, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 10.83%, calculated under the Basel III capital rules, continue to place the Company in the "well capitalized" category for regulatory purposes, which is defined as institutions with a Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio equal to or greater than 8%, a total risk-based capital ratio equal to or greater than 10%, and a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio equal to or greater than 5%. At December 31, 2018, the Company's Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 12.43%, total risk-based capital ratio was 14.15%, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 10.83%.

FULL YEAR REVIEW

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2019, was $279.1 million, an increase of $7.2 million, or 2.6%, compared to net income of $271.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $3.48 compared to $3.33 per share for the year ended December 31, 2018. The net interest margin for the year ended December 31, 2019, was 3.54% compared to 3.79% for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Return on average stockholders' equity was 12.63% and return on average assets was 1.61% for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to a return on average stockholders' equity of 13.18% and a return on average assets of 1.70% for the year ended December 31, 2018. The efficiency ratio for the year ended December 31, 2019, was 44.8% compared to 44.3% for the year ended December 31, 2018.

ABOUT CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP

Cathay General Bancorp is the holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Founded in 1962, Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates 38 branches in California, 10 branches in New York State, four in Washington State, three in Illinois, two in Texas, one in Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, and New Jersey, one in Hong Kong, and a representative office in Taipei, Beijing, and Shanghai. Cathay Bank's website is found at www.cathaybank.com . Cathay General Bancorp's website is found at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com . Information set forth on such websites is not incorporated into this press release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements made in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding management's beliefs, projections, and assumptions concerning future results and events. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, such words as "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "can," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expects," "hopes," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "predicts," "potential," "possible," "optimistic," "seeks," "shall," "should," "will," and variations of these words and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates, beliefs, projections, and assumptions of management and are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. Such risks and uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, adverse developments or conditions related to or arising from U.S. and international business and economic conditions; possible additional provisions for loan losses and charge-offs; credit risks of lending activities and deterioration in asset or credit quality; extensive laws and regulations and supervision that we are subject to including potential future supervisory action by bank supervisory authorities; increased costs of compliance and other risks associated with changes in regulation including the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; higher capital requirements from the implementation of the Basel III capital standards; compliance with the Bank Secrecy Act and other money laundering statutes and regulations; potential goodwill impairment; liquidity risk; fluctuations in interest rates; risks associated with acquisitions and the expansion of our business into new markets; inflation and deflation; real estate market conditions and the value of real estate collateral; our ability to generate anticipated returns on our investments and financings, including in tax-advantaged projects; environmental liabilities; our ability to compete with larger competitors; our ability to retain key personnel; successful management of reputational risk; natural disasters and geopolitical events; general economic or business conditions in Asia, and other regions where Cathay Bank has operations; failures, interruptions, or security breaches of our information systems; our ability to adapt our systems to technological changes; risk management processes and strategies; adverse results in legal proceedings; certain provisions in our charter and bylaws that may affect acquisition of the Company; changes in accounting standards or tax laws and regulations; market disruption and volatility; restrictions on dividends and other distributions by laws and regulations and by our regulators and our capital structure; issuance of preferred stock; successfully raising additional capital, if needed, and the resulting dilution of interests of holders of our common stock; the soundness of other financial institutions; our ability to consummate and realize the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions; the risk that integration of business operations following any acquisitions, will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected; and general competitive, economic political, and market conditions and fluctuations.

These and other factors are further described in Cathay General Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 (Item 1A in particular), other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and other filings Cathay General Bancorp makes with the SEC from time to time. Actual results in any future period may also vary from the past results discussed in this press release. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak to the date of this press release. Cathay General Bancorp has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or to publicly announce any revision of any forward-looking statement to reflect future developments or events, except as required by law.

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)





Three months ended

Year ended December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

2019

2018





















FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE



















Net interest income before provision for credit losses

$ 141,211

$ 147,000

$ 145,441

$574,906

$565,899 Reversal for credit losses

(5,000)

(2,000)

-

(7,000)

(4,500) Net interest income after reversal for credit losses

146,211

149,000

145,441

581,906

570,399 Non-interest income

8,648

10,388

10,795

44,751

31,707 Non-interest expense

71,191

65,580

74,396

277,288

264,419 Income before income tax expense

83,668

93,808

81,840

349,369

337,687 Income tax expense

16,290

20,973

17,192

70,234

65,802 Net income

$ 67,378

$ 72,835

$ 64,648

$279,135

$271,885





















Net income per common share



















Basic

$ 0.85

$0.91

$ 0.80

$ 3.49

$ 3.35 Diluted

$ 0.84

$0.91

$ 0.80

$ 3.48

$ 3.33





















Cash dividends paid per common share

$ 0.31

$ 0.31

$ 0.31

$ 1.24

$ 1.03











































SELECTED RATIOS



















Return on average assets

1.50%

1.65%

1.56%

1.61%

1.70% Return on average total stockholders' equity

11.75%

12.98%

12.07%

12.63%

13.18% Efficiency ratio

47.51%

41.67%

47.62%

44.75%

44.25% Dividend payout ratio

36.67%

33.92%

38.59%

35.51%

30.69%











































YIELD ANALYSIS (Fully taxable equivalent)



















Total interest-earning assets

4.53%

4.80%

4.76%

4.74%

4.61% Total interest-bearing liabilities

1.61%

1.65%

1.36%

1.61%

1.12% Net interest spread

2.92%

3.15%

3.40%

3.13%

3.49% Net interest margin

3.34%

3.56%

3.77%

3.54%

3.79%











































CAPITAL RATIOS

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018







Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.51%

12.41%

12.43%







Total risk-based capital ratio

14.11%

14.06%

14.15%







Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

10.83%

10.81%

10.83%











.

















CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018













Assets











Cash and due from banks

$ 179,740

$ 257,189

$ 225,333 Short-term investments and interest bearing deposits

416,538

567,957

374,957













Securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,443,730 at December 31, 2019, $1,422,431 at September 30, 2019 and $1,267,731 at December 31, 2018)













1,451,842

1,427,438

1,242,509 Loans held for sale

-

36,778

- Loans

15,075,481

14,728,554

13,995,788 Less: Allowance for loan losses

(123,224)

(125,908)

(122,391) Unamortized deferred loan fees, net

(626)

(1,081)

(1,565) Loans, net

14,951,631

14,601,565

13,871,832 Equity securities

28,005

32,862

25,098 Federal Home Loan Bank stock

18,090

17,250

17,250 Other real estate owned, net

10,244

11,329

12,674 Affordable housing investments and alternative energy partnerships, net

308,681

321,929

282,734 Premises and equipment, net

104,239

103,820

103,189 Customers' liability on acceptances

10,694

12,503

22,709 Accrued interest receivable

53,540

52,337

51,650 Goodwill

372,189

372,189

372,189 Other intangible assets, net

6,296

6,821

7,194 Right-of-use assets- operating leases

33,990

34,518

- Other assets

150,901

148,481

175,419













Total assets

$ 18,096,620

$ 18,004,966

$ 16,784,737













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Deposits











Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 2,871,444

$ 2,939,924

$ 2,857,443 Interest-bearing deposits:











NOW deposits

1,358,152

1,282,267

1,365,763 Money market deposits

2,260,764

2,095,328

2,027,404 Savings deposits

758,903

721,547

738,656 Time deposits

7,443,045

7,619,203

6,713,074 Total deposits

14,692,308

14,658,269

13,702,340













Short-term borrowings

25,683

25,507

- Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank

670,000

600,000

530,000 Other borrowings for affordable housing investments

29,022

30,767

17,298 Long-term debt

119,136

160,386

189,448 Deferred payments from acquisition

7,644

7,602

18,458 Acceptances outstanding

10,694

12,503

22,709 Lease liabilities - operating leases

35,873

36,142

- Other liabilities

211,977

227,896

182,618 Total liabilities

15,802,337

15,759,072

14,662,871 Stockholders' equity

2,294,283

2,245,894

2,121,866 Total liabilities and equity

$ 18,096,620

$ 18,004,966

$ 16,784,737













Book value per common share

$ 28.78

$ 28.18

$ 26.36 Number of common shares outstanding

79,729,419

79,706,511

80,501,948

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)





Three months ended

Year ended December 31,



December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018

2019 2018



(In thousands, except share and per share data) INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME













Loan receivable, including loan fees

$ 181,224 $ 187,827 $ 174,352

$ 729,619 $ 652,480 Investment securities

8,583 8,687 7,391

33,037 28,603 Federal Home Loan Bank stock

304 301 584

1,207 1,663 Deposits with banks

1,115 1,016 1,542

5,404 5,209















Total interest and dividend income

191,226 197,831 183,869

769,267 687,955















INTEREST EXPENSE













Time deposits

38,799 40,378 29,775

152,791 86,368 Other deposits

7,720 6,626 5,611

25,311 20,503 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

- - -

- 1,446 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

1,466 1,661 620

7,441 3,739 Long-term debt

1,760 1,948 2,258

7,847 8,723 Deferred payments from acquisition

66 93 144

568 1,090 Short-term borrowings

204 125 20

403 187















Total interest expense

50,015 50,831 38,428

194,361 122,056















Net interest income before reversal for credit losses

141,211 147,000 145,441

574,906 565,899 Reversal for credit losses

(5,000) (2,000) -

(7,000) (4,500)















Net interest income after reversal for credit losses

146,211 149,000 145,441

581,906 570,399















NON-INTEREST INCOME













Net (losses)/gains from equity securities

(2,186) 364 1,793

5,578 (2,787) Securities gains/(losses), net

476 (121) 36

369 22 Letters of credit commissions

1,674 1,602 1,505

6,407 5,614 Depository service fees

1,146 1,119 1,179

4,763 5,084 Gains from acquisition

- - -

- 340 Other operating income

7,538 7,424 6,282

27,634 23,434















Total non-interest income

8,648 10,388 10,795

44,751 31,707















NON-INTEREST EXPENSE













Salaries and employee benefits

32,100 31,915 32,986

129,300 124,477 Occupancy expense

5,386 5,579 4,882

22,004 20,690 Computer and equipment expense

2,660 2,741 2,925

11,113 11,402 Professional services expense

5,899 5,952 5,755

23,107 22,810 Data processing service expense

3,473 3,246 2,988

13,210 12,438 FDIC and State assessments

2,427 2,582 1,268

9,617 8,000 Marketing expense

2,029 2,436 2,316

7,585 7,837 Other real estate owned expense/(income)

276 190 (483)

1,115 (719) Amortization of investments in low income housing and alternative energy partnerships

12,822 6,997 18,526

39,731 40,515 Amortization of core deposit intangibles

172 172 172

687 876 Acquisition and integration costs

- - 22

- 2,105 Other operating expense

3,947 3,770 3,039

19,819 13,988















Total non-interest expense

71,191 65,580 74,396

277,288 264,419















Income before income tax expense

83,668 93,808 81,840

349,369 337,687 Income tax expense

16,290 20,973 17,192

70,234 65,802 Net income

$ 67,378 $ 72,835 $ 64,648

279,135 271,885 Net income per common share:













Basic

$ 0.85 $ 0.91 $ 0.80

$ 3.49 $ 3.35 Diluted

$ 0.84 $ 0.91 $ 0.80

$ 3.48 $ 3.33















Cash dividends paid per common share

$ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 0.31

$ 1.24 $ 1.03 Basic average common shares outstanding

79,711,414 79,736,814 80,854,451

79,999,703 81,131,269 Diluted average common shares outstanding

80,002,421 79,993,830 81,122,093

80,247,893 81,607,346

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP AVERAGE BALANCES – SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)



Three months ended

(In thousands) December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

















Interest-earning assets Average

Balance Average

Yield/Rate (1)

Average

Balance Average

Yield/Rate (1)

Average

Balance Average

Yield/Rate (1) Loans (1) $14,915,083 4.82%

$14,662,847 5.08%

$13,737,560 5.04% Taxable investment securities 1,557,877 2.19%

1,498,569 2.30%

1,306,824 2.24% FHLB stock 17,259 7.00%

17,250 6.92%

17,250 13.44% Deposits with banks 275,032 1.61%

188,772 2.14%

262,525 2.33%

















Total interest-earning assets $16,765,251 4.53%

$16,367,438 4.80%

$15,324,159 4.76%

















Interest-bearing liabilities















Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,307,285 0.18%

$ 1,281,629 0.18%

$ 1,373,250 0.21% Money market deposits 2,244,973 1.19%

2,028,039 1.11%

2,113,257 0.85% Savings deposits 748,148 0.20%

726,763 0.19%

746,224 0.20% Time deposits 7,574,179 2.03%

7,623,238 2.10%

6,616,390 1.79% Total interest-bearing deposits $11,874,585 1.55%

$11,659,669 1.60%

$10,849,121 1.29% Other borrowed funds 342,227 2.01%

362,698 2.05%

152,654 1.99% Long-term debt 142,451 4.90%

165,023 4.68%

194,085 4.62% Total interest-bearing liabilities 12,359,263 1.61%

12,187,390 1.65%

11,195,860 1.36%

















Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 2,979,134



2,805,582



2,887,607



















Total deposits and other borrowed funds $15,338,397



$14,992,972



$14,083,467

Total average assets $17,883,462



$17,483,376



$16,418,970

Total average equity $ 2,274,986



$ 2,226,591



$ 2,124,418







































Year ended,





(In thousands) December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018





















Interest-earning assets Average

Balance Average

Yield/Rate (1)

Average

Balance Average

Yield/Rate (1)





Loans (1) $14,510,680 5.03%

$13,280,665 4.91%





Taxable investment securities 1,442,820 2.29%

1,344,964 2.13%





FHLB stock 17,266 6.99%

18,540 8.97%





Deposits with banks 253,296 2.13%

277,005 1.88%























Total interest-earning assets $16,224,062 4.74%

$14,921,174 4.61%























Interest-bearing liabilities















Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,290,752 0.18%

$ 1,389,326 0.20%





Money market deposits 2,012,306 1.07%

2,200,847 0.74%





Savings deposits 731,027 0.20%

791,982 0.20%





Time deposits 7,459,800 2.05%

6,031,061 1.43%





Total interest-bearing deposits $11,493,885 1.55%

$10,413,216 1.03%





Securities sold under agreements to repurchase - 0.00%

49,589 2.92%





Other borrowed funds 379,816 2.21%

253,714 1.98%





Long-term debt 164,976 4.76%

194,123 4.49%





Total interest-bearing liabilities 12,038,677 1.61%

10,910,642 1.12%























Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 2,837,947



2,819,711

























Total deposits and other borrowed funds $14,876,623



$13,730,353

























Total average assets $17,337,263



$16,004,319







Total average equity $ 2,209,642



$ 2,063,400













(1) Yields and interest earned include net loan fees. Non-accrual loans are included in the average balance.

SOURCE Cathay General Bancorp

