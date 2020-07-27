Cathay General Bancorp Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathay General Bancorp (the "Company", "we", "us", or "our"NASDAQ: CATY), the holding company for Cathay Bank, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The Company reported net income of $54.3 million, or $0.68 per share, for the second quarter of 2020.

SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Total deposits increased for the quarter by $1.2 billion , or 7.9%, to $16.3 billion .

"For the second quarter of 2020, our total deposits increased $1.2 billion, or 31.6% annualized, to $16.3 billion, with the majority of the increase in core deposits. This strong growth in deposits reflects Cathay's commitment to serve the financial needs of our customers during this challenging time," commented Pin Tai, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

SECOND QUARTER INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, was $54.3 million, a decrease of $17.9 million, or 24.8%, compared to net income of $72.2 million for the same quarter a year ago. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, was $0.68 per share compared to $0.90 per share for the same quarter a year ago.

Return on average stockholders' equity was 9.31% and return on average assets was 1.15% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to a return on average stockholders' equity of 13.27% and a return on average assets of 1.69% for the same quarter a year ago.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses

Net interest income before provision for credit losses decreased $8.9 million, or 6.2%, to $134.5 million during the second quarter of 2020, compared to $143.4 million during the same quarter a year ago. The decrease was due primarily to a decrease in interest income from loans and securities.

The net interest margin was 3.02% for the second quarter of 2020 compared to 3.58% for the second quarter of 2019 and 3.34% for the first quarter of 2020.

For the second quarter of 2020, the yield on average interest-earning assets was 3.91%, the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities was 1.20%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits was 1.16%. In comparison, for the second quarter of 2019, the yield on average interest-earning assets was 4.81%, the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities was 1.65%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits was 1.58%. The decrease in the yield on average interest-earning assets resulted mainly from lower rates on loans. The net interest spread, defined as the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities, was 2.71% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to 3.16% for the same quarter a year ago.

Provision for credit losses

Based on a review of the appropriateness of the allowance for loan losses at June 30, 2020, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $25.0 million in second quarter of 2020 compared to no provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2019. The provision for credit losses is primarily a result of the economic deterioration of the global economy resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company will continue to monitor the continuing impact of the pandemic on credit risks and losses, as well as on customer demand deposits and other liabilities and assets. As permitted under the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (the "CARES Act"), the Company has chosen to defer the adoption of the Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) methodology for estimated credit losses until the earlier of the date the US government declares an end to the national emergency or December 31, 2020. The expected impact of CECL on second quarter results, if CECL had been adopted, will be disclosed in our Form 10-Q for the second quarter of 2020. The following table sets forth the charge-offs and recoveries for the periods indicated:



Three months ended

Six months ended June 30,

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2019

2020

2019

(In thousands) (Unaudited) Charge-offs:

















Commercial loans $ 5,106

$ 1,321

$ 1,713

$6,427

$2,944 Total charge-offs 5,106

1,321

1,713

6,427

2,944 Recoveries:

















Commercial loans 1,350

1,208

1,356

2,558

1,397 Construction loans —

—

30

—

1,074 Real estate loans(1) 163

162

423

325

733 Total recoveries 1,513

1,370

1,809

2,883

3,204 Net charge-offs/(recoveries) $ 3,593

$ (49)

$ (96)

$3,544

$ (260)



(1) Real estate loans include commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage loans, and equity lines.

Non-interest income

Non-interest income, which includes revenues from depository service fees, letters of credit commissions, securities gains (losses), wire transfer fees, and other sources of fee income, was $15.6 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $2.8 million, or 21.9%, compared to $12.8 million for the second quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to a $2.5 million increase in net gains from equity securities, and an increase of $1.1 million from the gain on sale of mortgage backed securities, offset in part by a $682.1 thousand decrease in the valuation of interest rate swap contracts, when compared to the same quarter a year ago.

Non-interest expense

Non-interest expense decreased $2.2 million, or 3.2%, to $67.3 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $69.5 million in the same quarter a year ago. The decrease in non-interest expense in the second quarter of 2020 was primarily due to a $5.0 million decrease in salaries and employee benefits resulting from lower bonus accruals and an increase in salaries capitalized for loan originations offset in part by an increase of $3.8 million in amortization expense of investments in low-income housing and alternative energy partnerships when compared to the same quarter a year ago. The efficiency ratio was 44.8% in the second quarter of 2020 compared to 44.5% for the same quarter a year ago.

Income taxes

The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2020 was 6.0% compared to 16.6% for the second quarter of 2019. The effective tax rate includes an alternative energy investment made in the second quarter of 2020 and the impact of low-income housing tax credits.

BALANCE SHEET REVIEW

Gross loans were $15.6 billion at June 30, 2020, an increase of $532.8 million, or 3.5%, from $15.1 billion at December 31, 2019. The increase was primarily due to $261.7 million in Paycheck Protection Loans and increases of $116.2 million, or 1.6%, in commercial mortgage loans, $96.1 million, or 2.4%, in residential mortgage loans, $51.2 million, or 14.7%, in equity lines and $44.3 million, or 7.6%, in real estate construction loans. The loan balances and composition at June 30, 2020, compared to December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019, are presented below:



June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

June 30, 2019

(In thousands) (Unaudited) Commercial loans $ 2,746,316

$ 2,778,744

$ 2,772,982 Paycheck protection program loans 261,650

—

— Residential mortgage loans 4,184,721

4,088,586

3,967,135 Commercial mortgage loans 7,391,502

7,275,262

6,945,562 Equity lines 399,207

347,975

302,351 Real estate construction loans 624,199

579,864

598,849 Installment and other loans 688

5,050

6,631 Gross loans $ 15,608,283

$ 15,075,481

$ 14,593,510











Allowance for loan losses (169,680)

(123,224)

(122,651) Unamortized deferred loan fees (4,507)

(626)

(1,415) Total loans, net $ 15,434,096

$ 14,951,631

$ 14,469,444

Total deposits were $16.3 billion at June 30, 2020, an increase of $1.6 billion, or 10.9%, from $14.7 billion at December 31, 2019. The increases in non-interest bearing demand deposits and money market deposits resulted from higher liquidity maintained by our depositors during these uncertain times, unused funds still in demand deposit accounts from payroll protection program loans and improved money market deposit generation from corporate accounts. The deposit balances and composition at June 30, 2020, compared to December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019, are presented below:



June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

June 30, 2019

(In thousands) (Unaudited) Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 3,298,415

$ 2,871,444

$ 2,758,344 NOW deposits 1,671,290

1,358,152

1,267,464 Money market deposits 2,982,385

2,260,764

1,909,097 Savings deposits 743,982

758,903

716,206 Time deposits 7,585,832

7,443,045

7,711,811 Total deposits $ 16,281,904

$ 14,692,308

$ 14,362,922

ASSET QUALITY REVIEW

At June 30, 2020, total non-accrual loans were $56.5 million, an increase of $16.0 million, or 39.5%, from $40.5 million at December 31, 2019, and an increase of $1.8 million, or 3.3%, from $54.7 million at June 30, 2019 due primarily to a $11.7 million commercial loan.

The allowance for loan losses was $169.7 million and the allowance for off-balance sheet unfunded credit commitments was $4.7 million at June 30, 2020, which represented the amount believed by management to be appropriate to absorb credit losses inherent in the loan portfolio, including unfunded credit commitments. The $169.7 million allowance for loan losses at June 30, 2020, increased $46.5 million, or 37.7%, from $123.2 million at December 31, 2019. This increase includes additional provisions for credit losses and reflects the deterioration in economic conditions related to COVID-19 and an increase in specific reserves of $4.3 million. The allowance for loan losses represented 1.09% of period-end gross loans, and 218.0% of non-performing loans at June 30, 2020. The comparable ratios were 0.82% of period-end gross loans, and 262.6% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2019. Accruing loans past due 90 days or more at June 30, 2020 have been reduced to $3.1 million as of July 27, 2020 due to the completion of loan renewals. The changes in non-performing assets and troubled debt restructurings at June 30, 2020, compared to December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019, are presented below:

(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

% Change

June 30, 2019

% Change Non-performing assets

















Accruing loans past due 90 days or more $ 21,374

$ 6,409

233

$ 14,469

48 Non-accrual loans:

















Construction loans 4,433

4,580

(3)

4,702

(6) Commercial mortgage loans 10,896

9,928

10

14,515

(25) Commercial loans 27,125

19,381

40

28,070

(3) Residential mortgage loans 14,004

6,634

111

7,461

88 Total non-accrual loans: $ 56,458

$ 40,523

39

$ 54,748

3 Total non-performing loans 77,832

46,932

66

69,217

12 Other real estate owned 7,318

10,244

(29)

11,329

(35) Total non-performing assets $ 85,150

$ 57,176

49

$ 80,546

6 Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs) $ 31,671

$ 35,336

(10)

$ 64,898

(51)



















Allowance for loan losses $ 169,680

$ 123,224

38

$ 122,651

38 Total gross loans outstanding, at period-end $ 15,608,283

$ 15,075,481

4

$ 14,593,510

7



















Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans, at period-end 218.01%

262.56%





177.20%



Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, at period-end 1.09%

0.82%





0.84%





The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.4% at June 30, 2020, compared to 0.3% at December 31, 2019. Total non-performing assets increased $28.0 million, or 49.0%, to $85.2 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $57.2 million at December 31, 2019, primarily due to an increase of $15.0 million, or 233.5%, in loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing and an increase of $15.9 million, or 39.3%, in nonaccrual loans, offset in part by a decrease of $2.9 million, or 28.6%, in other real estate owned.

CAPITAL ADEQUACY REVIEW

At June 30, 2020, the Company's Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.88%, total risk-based capital ratio of 14.81%, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 10.46%, calculated under the Basel III capital rules, continue to place the Company in the "well capitalized" category for regulatory purposes, which is defined as institutions with a Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio equal to or greater than 8%, a total risk-based capital ratio equal to or greater than 10%, and a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio equal to or greater than 5%. At December 31, 2019, the Company's Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 12.51%, total risk-based capital ratio was 14.11%, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 10.83%.

YEAR-TO-DATE REVIEW

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2020, was $101.2 million, a decrease of $37.7 million, or 27.1%, compared to net income of $138.9 million for the same period a year ago. Diluted earnings per share was $1.27 compared to $1.73 per share for the same period a year ago. The net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2020, was 3.17% compared to 3.64% for the same period a year ago.

Return on average stockholders' equity was 8.72% and return on average assets was 1.10% for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to a return on average stockholders' equity of 12.92% and a return on average assets of 1.65% for the same period a year ago. The efficiency ratio for the six months ended June 30, 2020, was 44.71% compared to 44.98% for the same period a year ago.

ABOUT CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP

Cathay General Bancorp is the holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Founded in 1962, Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates 38 branches in California, 10 branches in New York State, four in Washington State, three in Illinois, two in Texas, one in Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, and New Jersey, one in Hong Kong, and a representative office in Taipei, Beijing, and Shanghai. Cathay Bank's website is found at www.cathaybank.com . Cathay General Bancorp's website is found at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com . Information set forth on such websites is not incorporated into this press release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements made in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding management's beliefs, projections, and assumptions concerning future results and events. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, such words as "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "can," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expects," "hopes," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "predicts," "potential," "possible," "optimistic," "seeks," "shall," "should," "will," and variations of these words and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates, beliefs, projections, and assumptions of management and are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. Such risks and uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, adverse developments or conditions related to or arising from local, regional, national and international business, market and economic conditions and events (such as the COVID-19 pandemic) and the impact they may have on us, our customers and our operations, assets and liabilities; possible additional provisions for loan losses and charge-offs; credit risks of lending activities and deterioration in asset or credit quality; extensive laws and regulations and supervision that we are subject to including potential future supervisory action by bank supervisory authorities; increased costs of compliance and other risks associated with changes in regulation including the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; higher capital requirements from the implementation of the Basel III capital standards; compliance with the Bank Secrecy Act and other money laundering statutes and regulations; potential goodwill impairment; liquidity risk; fluctuations in interest rates; risks associated with acquisitions and the expansion of our business into new markets; inflation and deflation; real estate market conditions and the value of real estate collateral; our ability to generate anticipated returns on our investments and financings, including in tax-advantaged projects; environmental liabilities; our ability to compete with larger competitors; our ability to retain key personnel; successful management of reputational risk; natural disasters, public health crises (such as the COVID-19 pandemic) and geopolitical events; general economic or business conditions in Asia, and other regions where Cathay Bank has operations; failures, interruptions, or security breaches of our information systems; our ability to adapt our systems to technological changes; risk management processes and strategies; adverse results in legal proceedings; certain provisions in our charter and bylaws that may affect acquisition of the Company; changes in accounting standards or tax laws and regulations; market disruption and volatility; restrictions on dividends and other distributions by laws and regulations and by our regulators and our capital structure; issuance of preferred stock; successfully raising additional capital, if needed, and the resulting dilution of interests of holders of our common stock; the soundness of other financial institutions; and general competitive, economic political, and market conditions and fluctuations.

These and other factors are further described in Cathay General Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 (Item 1A in particular), other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and other filings Cathay General Bancorp makes with the SEC from time to time. Actual results in any future period may also vary from the past results discussed in this press release. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances, developments or events occurring after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)





Three months ended

Six months ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2019

2020

2019





















FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE



















Net interest income before provision for credit losses

$ 134,475

$ 140,311

$ 143,379

$274,786

$286,695 Provision for credit losses

25,000

25,000

—

50,000

— Net interest income after provision for credit losses

109,475

115,311

143,379

224,786

286,695 Non-interest income

15,606

5,786

12,794

21,392

25,715 Non-interest expense

67,268

65,154

69,546

132,422

140,516 Income before income tax expense

57,813

55,943

86,627

113,756

171,894 Income tax expense

3,492

9,091

14,383

12,583

32,971 Net income

$ 54,321

$ 46,852

$ 72,244

$101,173

$138,923





















Net income per common share



















Basic

$ 0.68

$ 0.59

$ 0.90

$ 1.27

$ 1.73 Diluted

$ 0.68

$ 0.59

$ 0.90

$ 1.27

$ 1.73





















Cash dividends paid per common share

$ 0.31

$ 0.31

$ 0.31

$ 0.62

$ 0.62











































SELECTED RATIOS



















Return on average assets

1.15%

1.05%

1.69%

1.10%

1.65% Return on average total stockholders' equity

9.31%

8.12%

13.27%

8.72%

12.92% Efficiency ratio

44.82%

44.60%

44.53%

44.71%

44.98% Dividend payout ratio

45.42%

52.63%

34.26%

48.76%

35.79%











































YIELD ANALYSIS (Fully taxable equivalent)



















Total interest-earning assets

3.91%

4.44%

4.81%

4.17%

4.83% Total interest-bearing liabilities

1.20%

1.49%

1.65%

1.34%

1.60% Net interest spread

2.71%

2.95%

3.16%

2.83%

3.23% Net interest margin

3.02%

3.34%

3.58%

3.17%

3.64%











































CAPITAL RATIOS

June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

June 30, 2019







Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.88%

12.51%

12.26%







Total risk-based capital ratio

14.81%

14.11%

13.92%







Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

10.46%

10.83%

10.73%











.









.



























CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

June 30, 2019













Assets











Cash and due from banks

$ 148,700

$ 177,240

$ 206,123 Short-term investments and interest bearing deposits

1,425,001

416,538

351,603 Securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,122,994 at June 30, 2020,











$1,443,730 at December 31, 2019 and $1,468,452 at June 30, 2019)

1,146,102

1,451,842

1,471,584 Loans

15,608,283

15,075,481

14,593,510 Less: Allowance for loan losses

(169,680)

(123,224)

(122,651) Unamortized deferred loan fees, net

(4,507)

(626)

(1,415) Loans, net

15,434,096

14,951,631

14,469,444 Equity securities

24,570

28,005

32,498 Federal Home Loan Bank stock

17,250

18,090

17,250 Other real estate owned, net

7,318

10,244

11,329 Affordable housing investments and alternative energy partnerships, net

320,047

308,681

301,410 Premises and equipment, net

104,165

104,239

102,919 Customers' liability on acceptances

10,665

10,694

9,616 Accrued interest receivable

54,326

53,541

55,711 Goodwill

372,189

372,189

372,189 Other intangible assets, net

6,030

6,296

6,782 Right-of-use assets- operating leases

34,217

33,990

36,515 Other assets

162,361

150,924

161,033 Total assets

$ 19,267,037

$ 18,094,144

$ 17,606,006













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Deposits











Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 3,298,415

$ 2,871,444

$ 2,758,344 Interest-bearing deposits:











NOW deposits

1,671,290

1,358,152

1,267,464 Money market deposits

2,982,385

2,260,764

1,909,097 Savings deposits

743,982

758,903

716,206 Time deposits

7,585,832

7,443,045

7,711,811 Total deposits

16,281,904

14,692,308

14,362,922













Short-term borrowings

—

25,683

— Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank

230,000

670,000

550,000 Other borrowings for affordable housing investments

32,399

29,022

30,820 Long-term debt

119,136

119,136

169,761 Deferred payments from acquisition

7,753

7,644

18,843 Acceptances outstanding

10,665

10,694

9,616 Lease liabilities - operating leases

36,408

35,873

37,858 Other liabilities

206,324

209,501

226,889 Total liabilities

16,924,589

15,799,861

15,406,709 Stockholders' equity

2,342,448

2,294,283

2,199,297 Total liabilities and equity

$ 19,267,037

$ 18,094,144

$ 17,606,006













Book value per common share

$ 29.42

$ 28.78

$ 27.55 Number of common shares outstanding

79,619,984

79,729,419

79,818,003

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)





Three months ended

Six months ended June 30,



June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019

2020 2019



(In thousands, except share and per share data) INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME













Loan receivable, including loan fees

$ 168,149 $ 177,870 $ 182,291

$ 346,019 $ 360,568 Investment securities

5,405 7,610 8,477

13,015 15,767 Federal Home Loan Bank stock

214 305 298

519 602 Deposits with banks

240 951 1,383

1,191 3,273 Total interest and dividend income

174,008 186,736 192,449

360,744 380,210















INTEREST EXPENSE













Time deposits

30,811 35,155 39,491

65,966 73,614 Other deposits

5,919 7,991 5,588

13,910 10,965 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

1,316 1,552 1,725

2,868 4,315 Long-term debt

1,440 1,440 2,007

2,880 4,139 Deferred payments from acquisition

42 58 192

100 409 Short-term borrowings

5 229 67

234 73 Total interest expense

39,533 46,425 49,070

85,958 93,515















Net interest income before provision for credit losses

134,475 140,311 143,379

274,786 286,695 Provision for credit losses

25,000 25,000 -

50,000 - Net interest income after provision for credit losses

109,475 115,311 143,379

224,786 286,695















NON-INTEREST INCOME













Net gains/(losses) from equity securities

5,779 (6,102) 3,237

(323) 7,400 Securities gains, net

1,147 6 13

1,153 13 Letters of credit commissions

1,560 1,640 1,577

3,200 3,131 Depository service fees

1,117 1,298 1,243

2,415 2,498 Other operating income

6,003 8,944 6,724

14,947 12,673 Total non-interest income

15,606 5,786 12,794

21,392 25,715















NON-INTEREST EXPENSE













Salaries and employee benefits

28,197 30,939 33,153

59,136 65,285 Occupancy expense

4,963 5,177 5,489

10,140 11,038 Computer and equipment expense

2,581 2,593 2,833

5,174 5,712 Professional services expense

5,200 5,145 6,000

10,345 11,257 Data processing service expense

3,566 3,666 3,081

7,232 6,491 FDIC and State assessments

2,446 2,415 2,132

4,861 4,608 Marketing expense

915 1,886 979

2,801 3,120 Other real estate owned expense/(income)

452 (4,104) 369

(3,652) 649 Amortization of investments in low income housing and

alternative energy partnerships

12,934 13,890 9,102

26,824 19,912 Amortization of core deposit intangibles

171 172 171

343 343 Other operating expense

5,843 3,375 6,237

9,218 12,101 Total non-interest expense

67,268 65,154 69,546

132,422 140,516















Income before income tax expense

57,813 55,943 86,627

113,756 171,894 Income tax expense

3,492 9,091 14,383

12,583 32,971 Net income

$ 54,321 $ 46,852 $ 72,244

$ 101,173 $ 138,923 Net income per common share:













Basic

$ 0.68 $ 0.59 $ 0.90

$ 1.27 $ 1.73 Diluted

$ 0.68 $ 0.59 $ 0.90

$ 1.27 $ 1.73















Cash dividends paid per common share

$ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 0.31

$ 0.62 $ 0.62 Basic average common shares outstanding

79,581,097 79,588,076 80,106,329

79,584,587 80,279,859 Diluted average common shares outstanding

79,682,426 79,830,025 80,302,679

79,756,226 80,501,800

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP AVERAGE BALANCES – SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)



Three months ended

(In thousands) June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2019 Interest-earning assets Average Balance Average Yield/Rate (1)

Average Balance Average Yield/Rate (1)

Average Balance Average Yield/Rate (1) Loans (1) $15,626,412 4.33%

$15,213,440 4.70%

$14,365,544 5.09% Taxable investment securities 1,268,661 1.71%

1,379,365 2.22%

1,441,005 2.36% FHLB stock 17,434 4.95%

17,268 7.09%

17,250 6.93% Deposits with banks 980,949 0.10%

311,024 1.23%

235,019 2.36% Total interest-earning assets $17,893,456 3.91%

$16,921,097 4.44%

$16,058,818 4.81%

















Interest-bearing liabilities















Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,586,112 0.19%

$ 1,388,597 0.21%

$ 1,265,105 0.18% Money market deposits 2,756,493 0.72%

2,437,997 1.15%

1,857,384 1.00% Savings deposits 740,500 0.14%

733,372 0.18%

731,512 0.20% Time deposits 7,616,446 1.63%

7,495,619 1.89%

7,570,131 2.09% Total interest-bearing deposits $12,699,551 1.16%

$12,055,585 1.44%

$11,424,132 1.58% Other borrowed funds 412,953 1.33%

392,029 1.89%

353,799 2.25% Long-term debt 119,136 4.86%

119,136 4.86%

169,761 4.74% Total interest-bearing liabilities 13,231,640 1.20%

12,566,750 1.49%

11,947,692 1.65%

















Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 3,101,265



2,863,889



2,789,644



















Total deposits and other borrowed funds $16,332,905



$15,430,639



$14,737,336



















Total average assets $18,930,651



$18,003,041



$17,157,578

Total average equity $ 2,346,775



$ 2,320,283



$ 2,184,251





















Six months ended





(In thousands) June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019





Interest-earning assets Average Balance Average Yield/Rate (1)

Average Balance Average Yield/Rate (1)





Loans (1) $15,419,926 4.51%

$14,227,782 5.11%





Taxable investment securities 1,324,013 1.98%

1,356,001 2.34%





FHLB stock 17,352 6.02%

17,277 7.03%





Deposits with banks 645,986 0.37%

275,044 2.40%





Total interest-earning assets $17,407,277 4.17%

$15,876,104 4.83%























Interest-bearing liabilities















Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,487,354 0.20%

$ 1,286,985 0.19%





Money market deposits 2,597,245 0.92%

1,886,048 0.97%





Savings deposits 736,936 0.16%

724,492 0.20%





Time deposits 7,556,033 1.76%

7,318,590 2.03%





Total interest-bearing deposits $12,377,568 1.30%

$11,216,115 1.52%





Other borrowed funds 402,491 1.60%

407,622 2.37%





Long-term debt 119,136 4.86%

176,401 4.73%





Total interest-bearing liabilities 12,899,195 1.34%

11,800,138 1.60%























Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 2,982,577



2,782,633







Total deposits and other borrowed funds $15,881,772



$14,582,771

























Total average assets $18,466,846



$16,985,370







Total average equity $ 2,333,529



$ 2,167,812











(1) Yields and interest earned include net loan fees. Non-accrual loans are included in the average balance.

