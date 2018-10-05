Cathay General Bancorp Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results

Cathay General Bancorp

16:30 ET

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathay General Bancorp (the "Company", "we", "us", or "our"NASDAQ: CATY), the holding company for Cathay Bank, today announced net income of $69.8 million, or $0.85 per share, for the third quarter of 2018. 

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Three months ended

September 30, 2018

June 30, 2018

September 30, 2017

Net income

$69.8 million

$73.7 million

$49.7 million

Basic earnings per common share

$0.86

$0.91

$0.62

Diluted earnings per common share

$0.85

$0.90

$0.61

Return on average assets

1.72%

1.88%

1.29%

Return on average total stockholders' equity

13.19%

14.51%

9.77%

Efficiency ratio

43.14%

42.69%

41.91%

 THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

  • Total loans increased $298.9 million, or 9.3% annualized, to $13.6 billion for the quarter.
  • Diluted earnings per share increased 39.3% to $0.85 per share for the third quarter of 2018 compared to $0.61 per share for the same quarter a year ago.

"For the third quarter of 2018, our total loans increased $298.9 million or 9.3% annualized to $13.6 billion.  Also, our deposits increased $476.5 million or 15.0% annualized to $13.6 billion compared to $13.1 billion in the second quarter of 2018, mainly as a result of our summer CD promotion," commented Pin Tai, Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company.

THIRD QUARTER INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW

Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, was $69.8 million, an increase of $20.1 million, or 40.4%, compared to net income of $49.7 million for the same quarter a year ago.  Diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, was $0.85 compared to $0.61 for the same quarter a year ago.  Third quarter net income included an increase of $5.4 million in amortization expense of investments in low income housing and alternative energy partnerships and a decrease of $3.1 million in acquisition and integration costs related to the FENB acquisition.

Return on average stockholders' equity was 13.19% and return on average assets was 1.72% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, compared to a return on average stockholders' equity of 9.77% and a return on average assets of 1.29% for the same quarter a year ago.   

Net interest income before provision for credit losses

Net interest income before provision for credit losses increased $11.9 million, or 8.9%, to $145.1 million during the third quarter of 2018, compared to $133.2 million during the same quarter a year ago.  The increase was due primarily to an increase in interest income from loans and securities, offset by increases in interest expense from time deposits.

The net interest margin was 3.83% for the third quarter of 2018 compared to 3.75% for the third quarter of 2017 and 3.83% for the second quarter of 2018. 

For the third quarter of 2018, the yield on average interest-earning assets was 4.67%, the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities was 1.15%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits was 1.05%.  In comparison, for the third quarter of 2017, the yield on average interest-earning assets was 4.34%, the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities was 0.81%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.68%. The increase in the yield on average interest-earning assets resulted mainly from higher rates on loans.  The net interest spread, defined as the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities, was 3.52% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, compared to 3.53% for the same quarter a year ago.

Reversal for credit losses

The Company recorded a reversal for credit losses of $1.5 million in the third quarter of 2018 compared to no reversal for credit losses in the same quarter a year ago.  The reversal for credit losses was based on a review of the appropriateness of the allowance for loan losses at September 30, 2018.  The following table summarizes the charge-offs and recoveries for the periods indicated:

Three months ended

Nine months ended September 30,

September 30, 2018

June 30, 2018

September 30, 2017

2018

2017

(In thousands)

Charge-offs:

  Commercial loans

$                           123

$               488

$                             80

$      629

$  1,810

  Real estate loans (1)

-

390

305

390

860

     Total charge-offs 

123

878

385

1,019

2,670

Recoveries:

  Commercial loans

186

150

575

1,250

1,401

  Construction loans

44

44

47

132

143

  Real estate loans(1)

2,950

499

5,489

4,315

6,195

     Total recoveries

3,180

693

6,111

5,697

7,739

Net (recoveries)/charge-offs

$                      (3,057)

$               185

$                      (5,726)

$ (4,678)

$ (5,069)

(1) Real estate loans include commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage loans, and equity lines.

Non-interest income

Non-interest income, which includes revenues from depository service fees, letters of credit commissions, securities gains (losses), wire transfer fees, and other sources of fee income, was $7.8 million for the third quarter of 2018, a decrease of $5.2 million, or 40.0%, compared to $13.0 million for the third quarter of 2017, primarily due to a $5.4 million decrease in gain from acquisition.  

Non-interest expense

Non-interest expense increased $4.8 million, or 7.8%, to $66.0 million in the third quarter of 2018 compared to $61.2 million in the same quarter a year ago.  The increase in non-interest expense in the third quarter of 2018 was primarily due to a $2.6 million increase in salaries and employee benefits expense and a $5.4 million increase in amortization expense of investments in low income housing and alternative energy partnerships offset by a $3.1 million decrease in acquisition and integration costs, when compared to the same quarter a year ago.  The efficiency ratio was 43.1% in the third quarter of 2018 compared to 41.9% for the same quarter a year ago.   

Income taxes

The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2018 was 21.1% compared to 41.4% for the third quarter of 2017.  The effective tax rate includes the reduction of the corporate tax rate from the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, an alternative energy investment made in the second quarter and the impact of low income housing tax credits.  Income tax expense for 2018 was reduced by $0.8 million in benefits from the distribution of restricted stock units and exercises of stock options.

BALANCE SHEET REVIEW

Gross loans, excluding loans held for sale, were $13.6 billion at September 30, 2018, an increase of $777.4 million, or 6.0%, from $12.9 billion at December 31, 2017.  The increase was primarily due to increases of $507.1 million, or 16.6%, in residential mortgage loans, $212.8 million, or 8.6%, in commercial loans, and $97.6 million, or 1.5%, in commercial mortgage loans, which were partially offset by a decrease of $81.8 million, or 12.0%, in real estate construction loans.  The loan balances and composition at September 30, 2018, compared to December 31, 2017 and September 30, 2017, are presented below:

September 30, 2018

December 31, 2017

September 30, 2017

(In thousands)

Commercial loans

$                2,674,089

$              2,461,266

$                2,419,891

Residential mortgage loans

3,569,111

3,062,050

2,922,537

Commercial mortgage loans

6,580,254

6,482,695

6,377,047

Equity lines

221,599

180,304

181,751

Real estate construction loans

597,018

678,805

691,486

Installment & other loans

5,575

5,170

4,722

Gross loans

$             13,647,646

$            12,870,290

$             12,597,434

Allowance for loan losses

(123,457)

(123,279)

(121,535)

Unamortized deferred loan fees

(2,086)

(3,245)

(3,424)

Total loans, net

$             13,522,103

$            12,743,766

$             12,472,475

Loans held for sale

$                              -

$                     8,000

$                              -

Total deposits were $13.6 billion at September 30, 2018, an increase of $891.2 million, or 7.0%, from $12.7 billion at December 31, 2017.  The deposit balances and composition at September 30, 2018, compared to December 31, 2017 and September 30, 2017, are presented below: 

September 30, 2018

December 31, 2017

September 30, 2017

(In thousands)

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

$                2,957,881

$              2,783,127

$                2,730,006

NOW deposits

1,409,463

1,410,519

1,379,100

Money market deposits

2,134,097

2,248,271

2,370,724

Savings deposits

747,814

857,199

925,312

Time deposits

6,331,823

5,390,777

5,156,553

Total deposits

$             13,581,078

$            12,689,893

$             12,561,695

ASSET QUALITY REVIEW

At September 30, 2018, total non-accrual loans were $42.4 million, a decrease of $6.4 million, or 13.1%, from $48.8 million at December 31, 2017, and a decrease of $23.0 million, or 35.2%, from $65.4 million at September 30, 2017.         

The allowance for loan losses was $123.5 million and the allowance for off-balance sheet unfunded credit commitments was $3.1 million at September 30, 2018, which represented the amount believed by management to be appropriate to absorb credit losses inherent in the loan portfolio, including unfunded credit commitments.  The $123.5 million allowance for loan losses at September 30, 2018, increased $178 thousand, or 0.1%, from $123.3 million at December 31, 2017.  The allowance for loan losses represented 0.90% of period-end gross loans, excluding loans held for sale, and 251.5% of non-performing loans at September 30, 2018.  The comparable ratios were 0.96% of period-end gross loans, excluding loans held for sale, and 252.7% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2017.  The changes in non-performing assets and troubled debt restructurings at September 30, 2018, compared to December 31, 2017 and September 30, 2017, are shown below:

(Dollars in thousands)

September 30, 2018

December 31, 2017

% Change

September 30, 2017

% Change

Non-performing assets

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

$                        6,681

$                             -

100

$                        3,900

71

Non-accrual loans:

 Construction loans

4,922

8,185

(40)

14,267

(66)

  Commercial mortgage loans

13,172

19,820

(34)

28,379

(54)

  Commercial loans

17,118

14,296

20

15,942

7

  Residential mortgage loans

7,199

6,486

11

6,763

6

Total non-accrual loans:

$                     42,411

$                    48,787

(13)

$                     65,351

(35)

Total non-performing loans

49,092

48,787

1

69,251

(29)

 Other real estate owned

8,741

9,442

(7)

18,115

(52)

Total non-performing assets

$                     57,833

$                    58,229

(1)

$                     87,366

(34)

Accruing  troubled  debt  restructurings (TDRs)

$                     74,598

$                    68,565

9

$                     62,358

20

Non-accrual loans held for sale

$                               -

$                      8,000

(100)

$                               -

-

Allowance for loan losses

$                   123,457

$                  123,279

0

$                   121,535

2

Total gross loans outstanding, at period-end (1)

$             13,647,646

$            12,870,290

6

$             12,597,434

8

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans, at period-end (2)

251.48%

252.69%

175.50%

Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, at period-end (1)

0.90%

0.96%

0.96%

(1) Excludes loans held for sale at period-end.

(2) Excludes non-accrual loans held for sale at period-end.

The ratio of non-performing assets, excluding non-accrual loans held for sale, to total assets was 0.4% at September 30, 2018, compared to 0.4% at December 31, 2017.  Total non-performing assets decreased $396 thousand, or 0.7%, to $57.8 million at September 30, 2018, compared to $58.2 million at December 31, 2017, primarily due to a decrease of $6.4 million, or 13.1%, in non-accrual loans, and a decrease of $701 thousand, or 7.4%, in other real estate owned, offset by an increase of $6.7 million, or 100.0%, in accruing loans past due 90 days or more. 

CAPITAL ADEQUACY REVIEW

At September 30, 2018, the Company's Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.81%, total risk-based capital ratio of 14.60%, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 11.03%, calculated under the Basel III capital rules, continue to place the Company in the "well capitalized" category for regulatory purposes, which is defined as institutions with a common equity tier 1 capital ratio equal to or greater than 6.5%, a Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio equal to or greater than 8%, a total risk-based capital ratio equal to or greater than 10%, and a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio equal to or greater than 5%. At December 31, 2017, the Company's Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 12.19%, total risk-based capital ratio was 14.11%, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 10.35%.

YEAR-TO-DATE REVIEW

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, was $207.2 million, an increase of $57.1 million, or 38.0%, compared to net income of $150.1 million for the same period a year ago.  Diluted earnings per share was $2.53 compared to $1.86 per share for the same period a year ago.  The net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, was 3.80% compared to 3.63% for the same period a year ago.

Return on average stockholders' equity was 13.56% and return on average assets was 1.75% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, compared to a return on average stockholders' equity of 10.46% and a return on average assets of 1.39% for the same period a year ago.  The efficiency ratio for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, was 43.05% compared to 43.71% for the same period a year ago.   

ABOUT CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP                                                         

Cathay General Bancorp is the holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Founded in 1962, Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates 40 branches in California, 11 branches in New York State, three in the Chicago, Illinois area, four in Washington State, two in Texas, one in Maryland, one in Massachusetts, one in Nevada, one in New Jersey, one in Hong Kong, and a representative office in Taipei, Beijing, and Shanghai. Cathay Bank's website is found at www.cathaybank.com. Cathay General Bancorp's website is found at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com.  Information set forth on such websites is not incorporated into this press release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements made in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding management's beliefs, projections, and assumptions concerning future results and events. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, such words as "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "can," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expects," "hopes," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "predicts," "potential," "possible," "optimistic," "seeks," "shall," "should," "will," and variations of these words and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates, beliefs, projections, and assumptions of management and are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. Such risks and uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, adverse developments or conditions related to or arising from U.S. and international business and economic conditions; possible additional provisions for loan losses and charge-offs; credit risks of lending activities and deterioration in asset or credit quality; extensive laws and regulations and supervision that we are subject to including potential future supervisory action by bank supervisory authorities; increased costs of compliance and other risks associated with changes in regulation including the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; higher capital requirements from the implementation of the Basel III capital standards; compliance with the Bank Secrecy Act and other money laundering statutes and regulations; potential goodwill impairment; liquidity risk; fluctuations in interest rates; risks associated with acquisitions and the expansion of our business into new markets; inflation and deflation; real estate market conditions and the value of real estate collateral; environmental liabilities; our ability to compete with larger competitors; our ability to retain key personnel; successful management of reputational risk; natural disasters and geopolitical events; general economic or business conditions in Asia, and other regions where Cathay Bank has operations; failures, interruptions, or security breaches of our information systems; our ability to adapt our systems to technological changes; risk management processes and strategies; adverse results in legal proceedings; certain provisions in our charter and bylaws that may affect acquisition of the Company; changes in accounting standards or tax laws and regulations; market disruption and volatility; restrictions on dividends and other distributions by laws and regulations and by our regulators and our capital structure; issuance of preferred stock; successfully raising additional capital, if needed, and the resulting dilution of interests of holders of our common stock; the soundness of other financial institutions; our ability to consummate and realize the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, including the recent acquisition of SinoPac Bancorp and Far East National Bank; the risk that integration of business operations following any acquisitions, including the recent acquisition of SinoPac Bancorp and Far East National Bank, will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected; the diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; the challenges of integrating and retaining key employees; and general competitive, economic political, and market conditions and fluctuations.

These and other factors are further described in Cathay General Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 (Item 1A in particular), other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and other filings Cathay General Bancorp makes with the SEC from time to time. Actual results in any future period may also vary from the past results discussed in this press release. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak to the date of this press release. Cathay General Bancorp has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or to publicly announce any revision of any forward-looking statement to reflect future developments or events, except as required by law.   

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

Nine months ended September 30,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

September 30, 2018

June 30, 2018

September 30, 2017

2018

2017

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Net interest income before provision for credit losses    

$                   145,084

$       140,031

$              133,196

$420,458

$362,662

Reversal for credit losses

(1,500)

-

-

(4,500)

(2,500)

Net interest income after reversal for credit losses

146,584

140,031

133,196

424,958

365,162

Non-interest income

7,835

7,767

12,961

20,912

25,831

Non-interest expense

65,964

63,088

61,248

190,023

169,792

Income before income tax expense

88,455

84,710

84,909

255,847

221,201

Income tax expense

18,698

11,046

35,163

48,610

71,099

Net income

$                     69,757

$         73,664

$                     49,746

$207,237

$150,102

Net income per common share

Basic

$                          0.86

$              0.91

$                          0.62

$       2.55

$       1.87

Diluted

$                          0.85

$              0.90

$                          0.61

$       2.53

$       1.86

 Cash dividends paid per common share  

$                          0.24

$              0.24

$                          0.21

$       0.72

$       0.63

SELECTED RATIOS

Return on average assets

1.72%

1.88%

1.29%

1.75%

1.39%

Return on average total stockholders' equity

13.19%

14.51%

9.77%

13.56%

10.46%

Efficiency ratio

43.14%

42.69%

41.91%

43.05%

43.71%

Dividend payout ratio

28.00%

26.47%

34.11%

28.23%

33.64%

YIELD ANALYSIS (Fully taxable equivalent)

Total interest-earning assets

4.67%

4.58%

4.34%

4.56%

4.21%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1.15%

1.03%

0.81%

1.03%

0.79%

Net interest spread

3.52%

3.55%

3.53%

3.53%

3.42%

Net interest margin

3.83%

3.83%

3.75%

3.80%

3.63%

CAPITAL RATIOS

September 30, 2018

December 31, 2017

September 30, 2017

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.81%

12.19%

12.22%

Total risk-based capital ratio

14.60%

14.11%

14.15%

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

11.03%

10.35%

10.41%

.

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

September 30, 2018

December 31, 2017

September 30, 2017

Assets

Cash and due from banks

$                    204,178

$                    247,056

$                    167,886

Federal funds sold

-

-

7,000

Short-term investments and interest bearing deposits

377,839

292,745

566,059

Cash and cash equivalents

582,017

539,801

740,945

Securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,320,843 at September 30, 2018, $1,336,345 at December 31, 2017, and $1,364,955 at September 30, 2017)

1,283,060

1,333,626

1,368,487

Loans held for sale

-

8,000

-

Loans

13,647,646

12,870,290

12,597,434

Less:  Allowance for loan losses

(123,457)

(123,279)

(121,535)

 Unamortized deferred loan fees, net

(2,086)

(3,245)

(3,424)

 Loans, net

13,522,103

12,743,766

12,472,475

Equity securities

23,522

-

-

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

17,250

23,085

30,681

Other real estate owned, net

8,741

9,442

18,115

Affordable housing investments and alternative energy partnerships, net

295,857

272,871

298,426

Premises and equipment, net

102,565

103,064

107,954

Customers' liability on acceptances

10,454

13,482

12,009

Accrued interest receivable

50,291

45,307

42,190

Goodwill

372,189

372,189

372,189

Other intangible assets, net

7,391

8,062

9,408

Other assets

186,282

167,491

255,538

Total assets

$               16,461,722

$               15,640,186

$               15,728,417

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Deposits

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

$                 2,957,881

$                 2,783,127

$                 2,730,006

Interest-bearing deposits:

NOW deposits

1,409,463

1,410,519

1,379,100

Money market deposits

2,134,097

2,248,271

2,370,724

Savings deposits

747,814

857,199

925,312

Time deposits 

6,331,823

5,390,777

5,156,553

Total deposits

13,581,078

12,689,893

12,561,695

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

-

100,000

100,000

Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank

315,000

430,000

595,000

Other borrowings for affordable housing investments

17,332

17,481

17,518

Long-term debt

194,136

194,136

119,136

Deferred payments from acquisition

18,253

35,404

136,056

Acceptances outstanding

10,454

13,482

12,009

Other liabilities

208,694

186,486

218,304

Total liabilities

14,344,947

13,666,882

13,759,718

Stockholders' equity

2,116,775

1,973,304

1,968,699

Total liabilities and equity

$               16,461,722

$               15,640,186

$               15,728,417

Book value per common share

$                        25.93

$                        24.26

$                        24.24

Number of common shares outstanding

81,396,047

80,893,379

80,816,616

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

Nine months ended September 30,

September 30, 2018

June 30, 2018

September 30, 2017

2018

2017

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

INTEREST AND  DIVIDEND INCOME

Loan receivable, including loan fees

$                   168,179

$       158,659

$                   146,383

$   478,128

$   401,129

Investment securities

7,546

7,208

5,692

21,212

14,817

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

303

380

607

1,079

1,317

Federal funds sold and securities purchased under agreements to resell

-

-

108

-

108

Deposits with banks

838

1,273

1,288

3,667

3,140

Total interest and dividend income

176,866

167,520

154,078

504,086

420,511

INTEREST EXPENSE

Time deposits 

22,135

18,730

11,678

56,593

33,429

Other deposits

5,474

4,832

5,101

14,892

14,245

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

124

608

874

1,446

3,489

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

1,430

885

872

3,286

1,465

Long-term debt

2,220

2,163

1,456

6,465

4,320

Deferred payments from acquisition

399

271

901

946

901

Total interest expense

31,782

27,489

20,882

83,628

57,849

Net interest income before reversal for credit losses

145,084

140,031

133,196

420,458

362,662

Reversal for credit losses

(1,500)

-

-

(4,500)

(2,500)

Net interest income after reversal for credit losses

146,584

140,031

133,196

424,958

365,162

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Net gain/(losses) from equity securities

391

(1,124)

-

(4,580)

-

Securities (losses)/gains, net

(14)

-

24

(14)

(439)

Letters of credit commissions

1,459

1,376

1,302

4,110

3,618

Depository service fees

1,219

1,241

1,407

3,905

4,259

Gains from acquisition

-

-

5,440

340

5,440

Other operating income

4,780

6,274

4,788

17,151

12,953

Total non-interest income

7,835

7,767

12,961

20,912

25,831

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries and employee benefits

30,514

30,600

27,913

91,491

79,929

Occupancy expense

5,186

5,170

5,312

15,808

14,733

Computer and equipment expense

2,772

2,611

2,643

8,477

7,895

Professional services expense

5,286

5,730

4,942

17,055

14,541

Data processing service expense

3,080

3,151

2,918

9,450

7,846

FDIC and State assessments

2,555

2,142

2,552

6,732

7,261

Marketing expense

1,263

3,400

2,103

5,521

4,833

Other real estate owned expense

(21)

(3)

369

(236)

747

Amortization of investments in low income housing and alternative energy partnerships

11,115

5,113

5,723

21,989

16,797

Amortization of core deposit intangibles

190

280

281

704

626

Acquisition and integration costs

179

1,735

3,277

2,083

3,277

Other operating expense

3,845

3,159

3,215

10,949

11,307

Total non-interest expense

65,964

63,088

61,248

190,023

169,792

Income before income tax expense

88,455

84,710

84,909

255,847

221,201

Income tax expense

18,698

11,046

35,163

48,610

71,099

Net income

$                     69,757

$         73,664

$                     49,746

207,237

150,102

Net income per common share:

Basic

$                          0.86

$              0.91

$                          0.62

$          2.55

$          1.87

Diluted

$                          0.85

$              0.90

$                          0.61

$          2.53

$          1.86

Cash dividends paid per common share

$                          0.24

$              0.24

$                          0.21

$          0.72

$          0.63

Basic average common shares outstanding

81,311,899

81,236,315

80,665,398

81,224,555

80,073,249

Diluted average common shares outstanding

81,855,271

81,774,986

81,404,854

81,770,874

80,797,179

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP

AVERAGE BALANCES – SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

(In thousands)

September 30, 2018

June 30, 2018

September 30, 2017

Interest-earning assets

Average
Balance

Average
Yield/Rate (1)

Average
Balance

Average
Yield/Rate (1)

Average
Balance

Average
Yield/Rate (1) 

Loans (1)

$13,434,018

4.97%

$13,020,212

4.89%

$12,317,721

4.71%

Taxable investment securities 

1,399,031

2.14%

1,368,718

2.11%

1,396,859

1.61%

FHLB stock

17,250

6.95%

17,489

8.73%

32,369

7.44%

Federal funds sold and securities purchased under agreements to resell

-

-

-

-

35,707

1.20%

Deposits with banks

178,434

1.86%

274,569

1.86%

292,595

1.75%

Total interest-earning assets

$15,028,733

4.67%

$14,680,988

4.58%

$14,075,251

4.34%

Interest-bearing liabilities

Interest-bearing demand deposits

$   1,396,436

0.20%

$   1,381,065

0.20%

$   1,349,508

0.17%

Money market deposits

2,234,139

0.79%

2,201,162

0.68%

2,496,548

0.63%

Savings deposits

780,412

0.18%

804,064

0.20%

942,452

0.24%

Time deposits

5,997,268

1.46%

5,848,849

1.28%

4,939,189

0.94%

Total interest-bearing deposits

$10,408,255

1.05%

$10,235,140

0.92%

$   9,727,697

0.68%

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

16,304

3.02%

83,517

2.92%

109,239

3.17%

Other borrowed funds

307,298

2.36%

237,231

1.95%

324,581

2.17%

Long-term debt

194,136

4.54%

194,136

4.47%

119,136

4.85%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

10,925,993

1.15%

10,750,024

1.03%

10,280,653

0.81%

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

2,877,646

2,760,643

2,714,244

Total deposits and other borrowed funds

$13,803,639

$13,510,667

$12,994,897

Total average assets

$16,134,349

$15,746,786

$15,354,123

Total average equity

$   2,097,786

$   2,036,674

$   2,020,224

Nine months ended,

(In thousands)

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2017

Interest-earning assets

Average
Balance

Average
Yield/Rate (1)

Average
Balance

Average
Yield/Rate (1)

Loans (1)

$13,126,693

4.87%

$11,668,814

4.60%

Taxable investment securities 

1,357,818

2.09%

1,297,789

1.53%

FHLB stock

18,975

7.60%

22,345

7.88%

Federal funds sold and securities purchased under agreements to resell

-

-

12,033

1.20%

Deposits with banks

281,883

1.74%

359,580

1.17%

Total interest-earning assets

$14,785,369

4.56%

$13,360,561

4.21%

Interest-bearing liabilities

Interest-bearing demand deposits

$   1,394,743

0.19%

$   1,282,904

0.17%

Money market deposits

2,230,365

0.70%

2,359,871

0.64%

Savings deposits

807,402

0.20%

817,540

0.20%

Time deposits

5,833,807

1.30%

4,840,293

0.92%

Total interest-bearing deposits

$10,266,317

0.93%

$   9,300,608

0.69%

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

66,300

2.92%

149,267

3.13%

Other borrowed funds

287,771

1.97%

177,372

1.78%

Long-term debt

194,136

4.45%

119,136

4.85%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

10,814,524

1.03%

9,746,383

0.79%

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

2,796,831

2,542,754

Total deposits and other borrowed funds

$13,611,355

$12,289,137

Total average assets

$15,864,584

$14,443,734

Total average equity

$   2,042,837

$   1,918,266

(1) Yields and interest earned include net loan fees. Non-accrual loans are included in the average balance.

