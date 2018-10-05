Cathay General Bancorp Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathay General Bancorp (the "Company", "we", "us", or "our"NASDAQ: CATY), the holding company for Cathay Bank, today announced net income of $69.8 million, or $0.85 per share, for the third quarter of 2018.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE Three months ended September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 Net income $69.8 million $73.7 million $49.7 million Basic earnings per common share $0.86 $0.91 $0.62 Diluted earnings per common share $0.85 $0.90 $0.61 Return on average assets 1.72% 1.88% 1.29% Return on average total stockholders' equity 13.19% 14.51% 9.77% Efficiency ratio 43.14% 42.69% 41.91%

THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Total loans increased $298.9 million , or 9.3% annualized, to $13.6 billion for the quarter.

, or 9.3% annualized, to for the quarter. Diluted earnings per share increased 39.3% to $0.85 per share for the third quarter of 2018 compared to $0.61 per share for the same quarter a year ago.

"For the third quarter of 2018, our total loans increased $298.9 million or 9.3% annualized to $13.6 billion. Also, our deposits increased $476.5 million or 15.0% annualized to $13.6 billion compared to $13.1 billion in the second quarter of 2018, mainly as a result of our summer CD promotion," commented Pin Tai, Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company.

THIRD QUARTER INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW

Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, was $69.8 million, an increase of $20.1 million, or 40.4%, compared to net income of $49.7 million for the same quarter a year ago. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, was $0.85 compared to $0.61 for the same quarter a year ago. Third quarter net income included an increase of $5.4 million in amortization expense of investments in low income housing and alternative energy partnerships and a decrease of $3.1 million in acquisition and integration costs related to the FENB acquisition.

Return on average stockholders' equity was 13.19% and return on average assets was 1.72% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, compared to a return on average stockholders' equity of 9.77% and a return on average assets of 1.29% for the same quarter a year ago.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses

Net interest income before provision for credit losses increased $11.9 million, or 8.9%, to $145.1 million during the third quarter of 2018, compared to $133.2 million during the same quarter a year ago. The increase was due primarily to an increase in interest income from loans and securities, offset by increases in interest expense from time deposits.

The net interest margin was 3.83% for the third quarter of 2018 compared to 3.75% for the third quarter of 2017 and 3.83% for the second quarter of 2018.

For the third quarter of 2018, the yield on average interest-earning assets was 4.67%, the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities was 1.15%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits was 1.05%. In comparison, for the third quarter of 2017, the yield on average interest-earning assets was 4.34%, the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities was 0.81%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.68%. The increase in the yield on average interest-earning assets resulted mainly from higher rates on loans. The net interest spread, defined as the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities, was 3.52% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, compared to 3.53% for the same quarter a year ago.

Reversal for credit losses

The Company recorded a reversal for credit losses of $1.5 million in the third quarter of 2018 compared to no reversal for credit losses in the same quarter a year ago. The reversal for credit losses was based on a review of the appropriateness of the allowance for loan losses at September 30, 2018. The following table summarizes the charge-offs and recoveries for the periods indicated:

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 2018 2017 (In thousands) Charge-offs: Commercial loans $ 123 $ 488 $ 80 $ 629 $ 1,810 Real estate loans (1) - 390 305 390 860 Total charge-offs 123 878 385 1,019 2,670 Recoveries: Commercial loans 186 150 575 1,250 1,401 Construction loans 44 44 47 132 143 Real estate loans(1) 2,950 499 5,489 4,315 6,195 Total recoveries 3,180 693 6,111 5,697 7,739 Net (recoveries)/charge-offs $ (3,057) $ 185 $ (5,726) $ (4,678) $ (5,069)

(1) Real estate loans include commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage loans, and equity lines.

Non-interest income

Non-interest income, which includes revenues from depository service fees, letters of credit commissions, securities gains (losses), wire transfer fees, and other sources of fee income, was $7.8 million for the third quarter of 2018, a decrease of $5.2 million, or 40.0%, compared to $13.0 million for the third quarter of 2017, primarily due to a $5.4 million decrease in gain from acquisition.

Non-interest expense

Non-interest expense increased $4.8 million, or 7.8%, to $66.0 million in the third quarter of 2018 compared to $61.2 million in the same quarter a year ago. The increase in non-interest expense in the third quarter of 2018 was primarily due to a $2.6 million increase in salaries and employee benefits expense and a $5.4 million increase in amortization expense of investments in low income housing and alternative energy partnerships offset by a $3.1 million decrease in acquisition and integration costs, when compared to the same quarter a year ago. The efficiency ratio was 43.1% in the third quarter of 2018 compared to 41.9% for the same quarter a year ago.

Income taxes

The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2018 was 21.1% compared to 41.4% for the third quarter of 2017. The effective tax rate includes the reduction of the corporate tax rate from the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, an alternative energy investment made in the second quarter and the impact of low income housing tax credits. Income tax expense for 2018 was reduced by $0.8 million in benefits from the distribution of restricted stock units and exercises of stock options.

BALANCE SHEET REVIEW

Gross loans, excluding loans held for sale, were $13.6 billion at September 30, 2018, an increase of $777.4 million, or 6.0%, from $12.9 billion at December 31, 2017. The increase was primarily due to increases of $507.1 million, or 16.6%, in residential mortgage loans, $212.8 million, or 8.6%, in commercial loans, and $97.6 million, or 1.5%, in commercial mortgage loans, which were partially offset by a decrease of $81.8 million, or 12.0%, in real estate construction loans. The loan balances and composition at September 30, 2018, compared to December 31, 2017 and September 30, 2017, are presented below:

September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 September 30, 2017 (In thousands) Commercial loans $ 2,674,089 $ 2,461,266 $ 2,419,891 Residential mortgage loans 3,569,111 3,062,050 2,922,537 Commercial mortgage loans 6,580,254 6,482,695 6,377,047 Equity lines 221,599 180,304 181,751 Real estate construction loans 597,018 678,805 691,486 Installment & other loans 5,575 5,170 4,722 Gross loans $ 13,647,646 $ 12,870,290 $ 12,597,434 Allowance for loan losses (123,457) (123,279) (121,535) Unamortized deferred loan fees (2,086) (3,245) (3,424) Total loans, net $ 13,522,103 $ 12,743,766 $ 12,472,475 Loans held for sale $ - $ 8,000 $ -

Total deposits were $13.6 billion at September 30, 2018, an increase of $891.2 million, or 7.0%, from $12.7 billion at December 31, 2017. The deposit balances and composition at September 30, 2018, compared to December 31, 2017 and September 30, 2017, are presented below:

September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 September 30, 2017 (In thousands) Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,957,881 $ 2,783,127 $ 2,730,006 NOW deposits 1,409,463 1,410,519 1,379,100 Money market deposits 2,134,097 2,248,271 2,370,724 Savings deposits 747,814 857,199 925,312 Time deposits 6,331,823 5,390,777 5,156,553 Total deposits $ 13,581,078 $ 12,689,893 $ 12,561,695

ASSET QUALITY REVIEW

At September 30, 2018, total non-accrual loans were $42.4 million, a decrease of $6.4 million, or 13.1%, from $48.8 million at December 31, 2017, and a decrease of $23.0 million, or 35.2%, from $65.4 million at September 30, 2017.

The allowance for loan losses was $123.5 million and the allowance for off-balance sheet unfunded credit commitments was $3.1 million at September 30, 2018, which represented the amount believed by management to be appropriate to absorb credit losses inherent in the loan portfolio, including unfunded credit commitments. The $123.5 million allowance for loan losses at September 30, 2018, increased $178 thousand, or 0.1%, from $123.3 million at December 31, 2017. The allowance for loan losses represented 0.90% of period-end gross loans, excluding loans held for sale, and 251.5% of non-performing loans at September 30, 2018. The comparable ratios were 0.96% of period-end gross loans, excluding loans held for sale, and 252.7% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2017. The changes in non-performing assets and troubled debt restructurings at September 30, 2018, compared to December 31, 2017 and September 30, 2017, are shown below:

(Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 % Change September 30, 2017 % Change Non-performing assets Accruing loans past due 90 days or more $ 6,681 $ - 100 $ 3,900 71 Non-accrual loans: Construction loans 4,922 8,185 (40) 14,267 (66) Commercial mortgage loans 13,172 19,820 (34) 28,379 (54) Commercial loans 17,118 14,296 20 15,942 7 Residential mortgage loans 7,199 6,486 11 6,763 6 Total non-accrual loans: $ 42,411 $ 48,787 (13) $ 65,351 (35) Total non-performing loans 49,092 48,787 1 69,251 (29) Other real estate owned 8,741 9,442 (7) 18,115 (52) Total non-performing assets $ 57,833 $ 58,229 (1) $ 87,366 (34) Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs) $ 74,598 $ 68,565 9 $ 62,358 20 Non-accrual loans held for sale $ - $ 8,000 (100) $ - - Allowance for loan losses $ 123,457 $ 123,279 0 $ 121,535 2 Total gross loans outstanding, at period-end (1) $ 13,647,646 $ 12,870,290 6 $ 12,597,434 8 Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans, at period-end (2) 251.48% 252.69% 175.50% Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, at period-end (1) 0.90% 0.96% 0.96%

(1) Excludes loans held for sale at period-end. (2) Excludes non-accrual loans held for sale at period-end.

The ratio of non-performing assets, excluding non-accrual loans held for sale, to total assets was 0.4% at September 30, 2018, compared to 0.4% at December 31, 2017. Total non-performing assets decreased $396 thousand, or 0.7%, to $57.8 million at September 30, 2018, compared to $58.2 million at December 31, 2017, primarily due to a decrease of $6.4 million, or 13.1%, in non-accrual loans, and a decrease of $701 thousand, or 7.4%, in other real estate owned, offset by an increase of $6.7 million, or 100.0%, in accruing loans past due 90 days or more.

CAPITAL ADEQUACY REVIEW

At September 30, 2018, the Company's Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.81%, total risk-based capital ratio of 14.60%, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 11.03%, calculated under the Basel III capital rules, continue to place the Company in the "well capitalized" category for regulatory purposes, which is defined as institutions with a common equity tier 1 capital ratio equal to or greater than 6.5%, a Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio equal to or greater than 8%, a total risk-based capital ratio equal to or greater than 10%, and a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio equal to or greater than 5%. At December 31, 2017, the Company's Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 12.19%, total risk-based capital ratio was 14.11%, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 10.35%.

YEAR-TO-DATE REVIEW

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, was $207.2 million, an increase of $57.1 million, or 38.0%, compared to net income of $150.1 million for the same period a year ago. Diluted earnings per share was $2.53 compared to $1.86 per share for the same period a year ago. The net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, was 3.80% compared to 3.63% for the same period a year ago.

Return on average stockholders' equity was 13.56% and return on average assets was 1.75% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, compared to a return on average stockholders' equity of 10.46% and a return on average assets of 1.39% for the same period a year ago. The efficiency ratio for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, was 43.05% compared to 43.71% for the same period a year ago.

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 2018 2017 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE Net interest income before provision for credit losses $ 145,084 $ 140,031 $ 133,196 $420,458 $362,662 Reversal for credit losses (1,500) - - (4,500) (2,500) Net interest income after reversal for credit losses 146,584 140,031 133,196 424,958 365,162 Non-interest income 7,835 7,767 12,961 20,912 25,831 Non-interest expense 65,964 63,088 61,248 190,023 169,792 Income before income tax expense 88,455 84,710 84,909 255,847 221,201 Income tax expense 18,698 11,046 35,163 48,610 71,099 Net income $ 69,757 $ 73,664 $ 49,746 $207,237 $150,102 Net income per common share Basic $ 0.86 $ 0.91 $ 0.62 $ 2.55 $ 1.87 Diluted $ 0.85 $ 0.90 $ 0.61 $ 2.53 $ 1.86 Cash dividends paid per common share $ 0.24 $ 0.24 $ 0.21 $ 0.72 $ 0.63 SELECTED RATIOS Return on average assets 1.72% 1.88% 1.29% 1.75% 1.39% Return on average total stockholders' equity 13.19% 14.51% 9.77% 13.56% 10.46% Efficiency ratio 43.14% 42.69% 41.91% 43.05% 43.71% Dividend payout ratio 28.00% 26.47% 34.11% 28.23% 33.64% YIELD ANALYSIS (Fully taxable equivalent) Total interest-earning assets 4.67% 4.58% 4.34% 4.56% 4.21% Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.15% 1.03% 0.81% 1.03% 0.79% Net interest spread 3.52% 3.55% 3.53% 3.53% 3.42% Net interest margin 3.83% 3.83% 3.75% 3.80% 3.63% CAPITAL RATIOS September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 September 30, 2017 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.81% 12.19% 12.22% Total risk-based capital ratio 14.60% 14.11% 14.15% Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 11.03% 10.35% 10.41% .

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 September 30, 2017 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 204,178 $ 247,056 $ 167,886 Federal funds sold - - 7,000 Short-term investments and interest bearing deposits 377,839 292,745 566,059 Cash and cash equivalents 582,017 539,801 740,945 Securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,320,843 at September 30, 2018, $1,336,345 at December 31, 2017, and $1,364,955 at September 30, 2017) 1,283,060 1,333,626 1,368,487 Loans held for sale - 8,000 - Loans 13,647,646 12,870,290 12,597,434 Less: Allowance for loan losses (123,457) (123,279) (121,535) Unamortized deferred loan fees, net (2,086) (3,245) (3,424) Loans, net 13,522,103 12,743,766 12,472,475 Equity securities 23,522 - - Federal Home Loan Bank stock 17,250 23,085 30,681 Other real estate owned, net 8,741 9,442 18,115 Affordable housing investments and alternative energy partnerships, net 295,857 272,871 298,426 Premises and equipment, net 102,565 103,064 107,954 Customers' liability on acceptances 10,454 13,482 12,009 Accrued interest receivable 50,291 45,307 42,190 Goodwill 372,189 372,189 372,189 Other intangible assets, net 7,391 8,062 9,408 Other assets 186,282 167,491 255,538 Total assets $ 16,461,722 $ 15,640,186 $ 15,728,417 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,957,881 $ 2,783,127 $ 2,730,006 Interest-bearing deposits: NOW deposits 1,409,463 1,410,519 1,379,100 Money market deposits 2,134,097 2,248,271 2,370,724 Savings deposits 747,814 857,199 925,312 Time deposits 6,331,823 5,390,777 5,156,553 Total deposits 13,581,078 12,689,893 12,561,695 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase - 100,000 100,000 Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank 315,000 430,000 595,000 Other borrowings for affordable housing investments 17,332 17,481 17,518 Long-term debt 194,136 194,136 119,136 Deferred payments from acquisition 18,253 35,404 136,056 Acceptances outstanding 10,454 13,482 12,009 Other liabilities 208,694 186,486 218,304 Total liabilities 14,344,947 13,666,882 13,759,718 Stockholders' equity 2,116,775 1,973,304 1,968,699 Total liabilities and equity $ 16,461,722 $ 15,640,186 $ 15,728,417 Book value per common share $ 25.93 $ 24.26 $ 24.24 Number of common shares outstanding 81,396,047 80,893,379 80,816,616

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 2018 2017 (In thousands, except share and per share data) INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Loan receivable, including loan fees $ 168,179 $ 158,659 $ 146,383 $ 478,128 $ 401,129 Investment securities 7,546 7,208 5,692 21,212 14,817 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 303 380 607 1,079 1,317 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under agreements to resell - - 108 - 108 Deposits with banks 838 1,273 1,288 3,667 3,140 Total interest and dividend income 176,866 167,520 154,078 504,086 420,511 INTEREST EXPENSE Time deposits 22,135 18,730 11,678 56,593 33,429 Other deposits 5,474 4,832 5,101 14,892 14,245 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 124 608 874 1,446 3,489 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 1,430 885 872 3,286 1,465 Long-term debt 2,220 2,163 1,456 6,465 4,320 Deferred payments from acquisition 399 271 901 946 901 Total interest expense 31,782 27,489 20,882 83,628 57,849 Net interest income before reversal for credit losses 145,084 140,031 133,196 420,458 362,662 Reversal for credit losses (1,500) - - (4,500) (2,500) Net interest income after reversal for credit losses 146,584 140,031 133,196 424,958 365,162 NON-INTEREST INCOME Net gain/(losses) from equity securities 391 (1,124) - (4,580) - Securities (losses)/gains, net (14) - 24 (14) (439) Letters of credit commissions 1,459 1,376 1,302 4,110 3,618 Depository service fees 1,219 1,241 1,407 3,905 4,259 Gains from acquisition - - 5,440 340 5,440 Other operating income 4,780 6,274 4,788 17,151 12,953 Total non-interest income 7,835 7,767 12,961 20,912 25,831 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 30,514 30,600 27,913 91,491 79,929 Occupancy expense 5,186 5,170 5,312 15,808 14,733 Computer and equipment expense 2,772 2,611 2,643 8,477 7,895 Professional services expense 5,286 5,730 4,942 17,055 14,541 Data processing service expense 3,080 3,151 2,918 9,450 7,846 FDIC and State assessments 2,555 2,142 2,552 6,732 7,261 Marketing expense 1,263 3,400 2,103 5,521 4,833 Other real estate owned expense (21) (3) 369 (236) 747 Amortization of investments in low income housing and alternative energy partnerships 11,115 5,113 5,723 21,989 16,797 Amortization of core deposit intangibles 190 280 281 704 626 Acquisition and integration costs 179 1,735 3,277 2,083 3,277 Other operating expense 3,845 3,159 3,215 10,949 11,307 Total non-interest expense 65,964 63,088 61,248 190,023 169,792 Income before income tax expense 88,455 84,710 84,909 255,847 221,201 Income tax expense 18,698 11,046 35,163 48,610 71,099 Net income $ 69,757 $ 73,664 $ 49,746 207,237 150,102 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.86 $ 0.91 $ 0.62 $ 2.55 $ 1.87 Diluted $ 0.85 $ 0.90 $ 0.61 $ 2.53 $ 1.86 Cash dividends paid per common share $ 0.24 $ 0.24 $ 0.21 $ 0.72 $ 0.63 Basic average common shares outstanding 81,311,899 81,236,315 80,665,398 81,224,555 80,073,249 Diluted average common shares outstanding 81,855,271 81,774,986 81,404,854 81,770,874 80,797,179

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP AVERAGE BALANCES – SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited) Three months ended (In thousands) September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 Interest-earning assets Average

Balance Average

Yield/Rate (1) Average

Balance Average

Yield/Rate (1) Average

Balance Average

Yield/Rate (1) Loans (1) $13,434,018 4.97% $13,020,212 4.89% $12,317,721 4.71% Taxable investment securities 1,399,031 2.14% 1,368,718 2.11% 1,396,859 1.61% FHLB stock 17,250 6.95% 17,489 8.73% 32,369 7.44% Federal funds sold and securities purchased under agreements to resell - - - - 35,707 1.20% Deposits with banks 178,434 1.86% 274,569 1.86% 292,595 1.75% Total interest-earning assets $15,028,733 4.67% $14,680,988 4.58% $14,075,251 4.34% Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,396,436 0.20% $ 1,381,065 0.20% $ 1,349,508 0.17% Money market deposits 2,234,139 0.79% 2,201,162 0.68% 2,496,548 0.63% Savings deposits 780,412 0.18% 804,064 0.20% 942,452 0.24% Time deposits 5,997,268 1.46% 5,848,849 1.28% 4,939,189 0.94% Total interest-bearing deposits $10,408,255 1.05% $10,235,140 0.92% $ 9,727,697 0.68% Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 16,304 3.02% 83,517 2.92% 109,239 3.17% Other borrowed funds 307,298 2.36% 237,231 1.95% 324,581 2.17% Long-term debt 194,136 4.54% 194,136 4.47% 119,136 4.85% Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,925,993 1.15% 10,750,024 1.03% 10,280,653 0.81% Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 2,877,646 2,760,643 2,714,244 Total deposits and other borrowed funds $13,803,639 $13,510,667 $12,994,897 Total average assets $16,134,349 $15,746,786 $15,354,123 Total average equity $ 2,097,786 $ 2,036,674 $ 2,020,224 Nine months ended, (In thousands) September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 Interest-earning assets Average

Balance Average

Yield/Rate (1) Average

Balance Average

Yield/Rate (1) Loans (1) $13,126,693 4.87% $11,668,814 4.60% Taxable investment securities 1,357,818 2.09% 1,297,789 1.53% FHLB stock 18,975 7.60% 22,345 7.88% Federal funds sold and securities purchased under agreements to resell - - 12,033 1.20% Deposits with banks 281,883 1.74% 359,580 1.17% Total interest-earning assets $14,785,369 4.56% $13,360,561 4.21% Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,394,743 0.19% $ 1,282,904 0.17% Money market deposits 2,230,365 0.70% 2,359,871 0.64% Savings deposits 807,402 0.20% 817,540 0.20% Time deposits 5,833,807 1.30% 4,840,293 0.92% Total interest-bearing deposits $10,266,317 0.93% $ 9,300,608 0.69% Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 66,300 2.92% 149,267 3.13% Other borrowed funds 287,771 1.97% 177,372 1.78% Long-term debt 194,136 4.45% 119,136 4.85% Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,814,524 1.03% 9,746,383 0.79% Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 2,796,831 2,542,754 Total deposits and other borrowed funds $13,611,355 $12,289,137 Total average assets $15,864,584 $14,443,734 Total average equity $ 2,042,837 $ 1,918,266

(1) Yields and interest earned include net loan fees. Non-accrual loans are included in the average balance.

