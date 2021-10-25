Cathay General Bancorp Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathay General Bancorp (the "Company", "we", "us", or "our") (Nasdaq: CATY), the holding company for Cathay Bank, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The Company reported net income of $72.4 million, or $0.93 per share, for the third quarter of 2021.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE



Three months ended (unaudited) September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020 Net income $72.4 million

$77.2 million

$56.8 million Basic earnings per common share $0.93

$0.98

$0.71 Diluted earnings per common share $0.93

$0.97

$0.71 Return on average assets 1.45%

1.60%

1.18% Return on average total stockholders' equity 11.61%

12.53%

9.53% Efficiency ratio 43.85%

43.41%

51.53%

THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Total loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, increased by 9.1% annualized.

The net interest margin increased to 3.22% in the third quarter of 2021 from 3.02% in third quarter of 2020.

Quarterly earnings per share increased 31.0% compared to the same quarter in 2020.

Total deposits, excluding time deposits, increased for the quarter by $686.3 million , or 25.9% annualized.

For the third quarter of 2021, total loans, excluding PPP loans, increased by 9.1% annualized. "The Company announced a new share repurchase program of up to $125 million on September 2021 and repurchased 942,613 shares of common stock at an average cost of $39.40 per share during the quarter" commented Chang M. Liu, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

THIRD QUARTER INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW

Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, was $72.4 million, an increase of $15.6 million, or 27.5%, compared to net income of $56.8 million for the same quarter a year ago. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, was $0.93 per share compared to $0.71 per share for the same quarter a year ago.

Return on average stockholders' equity was 11.61% and return on average assets was 1.45% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to a return on average stockholders' equity of 9.53% and a return on average assets of 1.18% for the same quarter a year ago.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses

Net interest income before provision for credit losses increased $15.0 million, or 10.9%, to $152.5 million during the third quarter of 2021, compared to $137.5 million during the same quarter a year ago. The increase was due primarily to a decrease in interest expense from deposits.

The net interest margin was 3.22% for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 3.02% for the third quarter of 2020 and 3.24% for the second quarter of 2021.

For the third quarter of 2021, the yield on average interest-earning assets was 3.56%, the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities was 0.48%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.44%. In comparison, for the third quarter of 2020, the yield on average interest-earning assets was 3.78%, the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities was 1.04%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.99%. The decrease in the yield on average interest-earning assets resulted mainly from lower lending rates. The decrease in average interest-bearing liabilities was a result of the renewal of maturing higher rate certificates of deposit at lower rates and the continuing run off of brokered CD's during the quarter. The net interest spread, defined as the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities, was 3.08% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to 2.74% for the same quarter a year ago.

(Reversal)/provision for credit losses

As permitted under the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (the "CARES Act") and as extended by the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, the Company adopted the Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") methodology for estimated credit losses effective as of January 1, 2021. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.1 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to a reversal for credit losses of $9.0 million in the second quarter of 2021 and a $12.5 million provision for loan losses in the third quarter of 2020. The third quarter provision for credit losses was primarily driven by the net charge-offs during the period and the growth of loans. As of September 30, 2021, the allowance for loan losses increased by $689 thousand to $131.9 million, or 0.83% of gross loans, compared to $131.3 million, or 0.84% of gross loans, as of June 30, 2021. The change in the allowance for loan losses during the third quarter of 2021 included a $3.0 million provision for loan losses, and $2.3 million in net charge-offs. In the third quarter of 2020, a provision for loan losses of $12.5 million was recorded under the incurred loss method, which includes management's projection of the potential impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic at that time. The Company will continue to monitor the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on credit risks and losses, as well as on customer deposits and other liabilities and assets.

The following table sets forth the charge-offs and recoveries for the periods indicated:























Three months ended

Nine months ended Sept 30,

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

2021

2020

(In thousands) (Unaudited) Charge-offs:

















Commercial loans $ 2,649

$ 7,712

$ 6,956

$ 19,499

$ 13,383 Real estate loans (1) 3

—

—

3

— Total charge-offs 2,652

7,712

6,956

19,502

13,383 Recoveries:

















Commercial loans 121

155

3,796

1,545

6,354 Construction loans 76

—

—

76

— Real estate loans(1) 144

303

110

558

435 Total recoveries 341

458

3,906

2,179

6,789 Net charge-offs $ 2,311

$ 7,254

$ 3,050

$ 17,323

$ 6,594



















(1) Real estate loans include commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage loans, and equity lines.









Non-interest income

Non-interest income, which includes revenues from depository service fees, letters of credit commissions, securities gains (losses), wire transfer fees, and other sources of fee income, was $12.2 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $2.2 million, or 22.0%, compared to $10.0 million for the third quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to a $1.6 million decrease in net losses from equity securities, a $1.0 million increase in wealth management fees and commissions offset, in part, by a $1.4 million decrease in gain on low-income housing investments, when compared to the same quarter a year ago.

Non-interest expense

Non-interest expense decreased $3.8 million, or 5.0%, to $72.2 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $76.0 million in the same quarter a year ago. The decrease in non-interest expense in the third quarter of 2021 was primarily due to $3.8 million in higher amortization expense of investments in low-income housing and alternative energy partnerships in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2021. The efficiency ratio was 43.85% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to 51.53% for the same quarter a year ago.

Income taxes

The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2021 was 19.05% compared to 3.7% for the third quarter of 2020. In the second quarter of 2020, the Company made a new alternative energy investment which resulted in a lower full year effective tax rate for 2020 resulting from tax credits generated from the new alternative energy investment. The effective tax rate includes the impact of alternative energy investments and low-income housing tax credits.

BALANCE SHEET REVIEW

Gross loans were $16.0 billion as of September 30, 2021, an increase of $332.4 million, or 2.1%, from $15.6 billion as of December 31, 2020. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $280.5 million, or 3.7%, in commercial mortgage loans and an increase of $106.4 million, or 4.1%, in commercial loans, not including PPP loans. Loan fees recognized on PPP loans were $5.8 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $2.7 million in second quarter of 2021 and $2.5 million in the first quarter of 2021. As of September 30, 2021, the remaining deferred loan fees on PPP loans was $2.9 million.

The loan balances and composition as of September 30, 2021, compared to December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, are presented below:



September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

(In thousands) (Unaudited) Commercial loans $ 2,702,333

$ 2,595,926

$ 2,582,272 Paycheck protection program loans 169,360

240,907

265,728 Residential mortgage loans 4,144,789

4,145,389

4,169,847 Commercial mortgage loans 7,835,528

7,555,027

7,459,316 Equity lines 433,206

424,555

411,848 Real estate construction loans 688,195

679,492

675,112 Installment and other loans 3,370

3,100

1,656 Gross loans $ 15,976,781

$ 15,644,396

$ 15,565,779











Allowance for loan losses (131,945)

(166,538)

(179,130) Unamortized deferred loan fees (3,835)

(2,494)

(4,210) Total loans, net $ 15,841,001

$ 15,475,364

$ 15,382,439

Total deposits were $17.0 billion as of September 30, 2021, an increase of $897.5 million, or 5.6%, from $16.1 billion as of December 31, 2020. We believe the increases in noninterest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposits and savings deposits resulted from higher liquidity maintained by our depositors during these uncertain times. We believe the decreases in time deposits resulted primarily from the runoff of wholesale time deposits and migration of some maturing time deposits to money market deposits. During the third quarter of 2021, our total deposits, excluding CD's, increased by $686.3 million, or 25.9% annualized. The deposit balances and composition as of September 30, 2021, compared to December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, are presented below:



September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

(In thousands) (Unaudited) Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 4,024,504

$ 3,365,086

$ 3,306,421 NOW deposits 2,202,956

1,926,135

1,767,227 Money market deposits 4,132,912

3,359,191

3,227,359 Savings deposits 920,138

785,672

784,076 Time deposits 5,726,360

6,673,317

6,949,165 Total deposits $ 17,006,870

$ 16,109,401

$ 16,034,248

ASSET QUALITY REVIEW

As of September 30, 2021, total non-accrual loans were $68.7 million, an increase of $1.0 million, or 1.5%, from $67.7 million as of December 31, 2020, and a decrease of $8.5 million, or 11.0%, from $77.2 million as of September 30, 2020.

As of September 30, 2021, the allowance for loan losses was $131.9 million and the allowance for off-balance sheet unfunded credit commitments was $8.1 million as of September 30, 2021. The allowances represent the amount estimated by management to be appropriate to absorb credit losses inherent in the loan portfolio, including unfunded credit commitments. The allowance for loan losses represented 0.83% of period-end gross loans, and 180.71% of non-performing loans as of September 30, 2021. The comparable ratios were 1.06% of period-end gross loans, and 229.18% of non-performing loans as of December 31, 2020.

The changes in non-performing assets and troubled debt restructurings as of September 30, 2021, compared to December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, are presented below:

(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

% Change

September 30, 2020

% Change Non-performing assets

















Accruing loans past due 90 days or more $ 4,333

$ 4,982

(13)

$ 2,868

51 Non-accrual loans:

















Construction loans 5,491

4,286

28

4,335

27 Commercial mortgage loans 36,968

33,715

10

33,782

9 Commercial loans 17,098

23,087

(26)

29,757

(43) Residential mortgage loans 9,125

6,596

38

9,317

(2) Total non-accrual loans: $ 68,682

$ 67,684

1

$ 77,191

(11) Total non-performing loans 73,015

72,666

0

80,059

(9) Other real estate owned 5,251

4,918

7

4,918

7 Total non-performing assets $ 78,266

$ 77,584

1

$ 84,977

(8) Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs) $ 24,406

$ 27,721

(12)

$ 28,587

(15)



















Allowance for loan losses $ 131,945

$ 166,538

(21)

$ 179,130

(26) Total gross loans outstanding, at period-end $ 15,976,781

$ 15,644,396

2

$ 15,565,779

3



















Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans, at period-end 180.71%

229.18%





223.75%



Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, at period-end 0.83%

1.06%





1.15%





The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.4% as of September 30, 2021, compared to 0.4% as of December 31, 2020. Total non-performing assets increased $681 thousand, or 0.9%, to $78.3 million as of September 30, 2021, compared to $77.6 million as of December 31, 2020, primarily due to an increase of $1.0 million, or 1.5%, in non-accruing loans.

CAPITAL ADEQUACY REVIEW

As of September 30, 2021, the Company's Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 13.29%, total risk-based capital ratio of 14.93%, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 10.67%, calculated under the Basel III capital rules, continue to place the Company in the "well capitalized" category for regulatory purposes, which is defined as institutions with a Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio equal to or greater than 8%, a total risk-based capital ratio equal to or greater than 10%, and a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio equal to or greater than 5%. As of December 31, 2020, the Company's Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 13.53%, total risk-based capital ratio was 15.47%, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 10.94%. During the third quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased 942,613 shares of common stock at an average cost of $39.40 per share for a total of $37.1 million during the quarter.

YEAR-TO-DATE REVIEW

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, was $223.0 million, an increase of $65.0 million, or 41.1%, compared to net income of $158.0 million for the same period a year ago. Diluted earnings per share was $2.82 compared to $1.98 per share for the same period a year ago. The net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, was 3.22% compared to 3.12% for the same period a year ago.

Return on average stockholders' equity was 12.11% and return on average assets was 1.54% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to a return on average stockholders' equity of 8.99% and a return on average assets of 1.13% for the same period a year ago. The efficiency ratio for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, was 44.71% compared to 46.98% for the same period a year ago.

ABOUT CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP



Cathay General Bancorp is the holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Founded in 1962, Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates 37 branches in California, 10 branches in New York State, four in Washington State, two in Illinois, two in Texas, one in Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, and New Jersey, one in Hong Kong, and a representative office in Taipei, Beijing, and Shanghai. Cathay Bank's website is at www.cathaybank.com . Cathay General Bancorp's website is at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com . Information set forth on such websites is not incorporated into this press release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



Statements made in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding management's beliefs, projections, and assumptions concerning future results and events. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, such words as "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "can," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expects," "hopes," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "predicts," "potential," "possible," "optimistic," "seeks," "shall," "should," "will," and variations of these words and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates, beliefs, projections, and assumptions of management and are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. Such risks and uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, adverse developments or conditions related to or arising from local, regional, national and international business, market and economic conditions and events (such as the COVID-19 pandemic) and the impact they may have on us, our customers and our operations, assets and liabilities; possible additional provisions for loan losses and charge-offs; credit risks of lending activities and deterioration in asset or credit quality; extensive laws and regulations and supervision that we are subject to including potential future supervisory action by bank supervisory authorities; increased costs of compliance and other risks associated with changes in regulation including the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; higher capital requirements from the implementation of the Basel III capital standards; compliance with the Bank Secrecy Act and other money laundering statutes and regulations; potential goodwill impairment; liquidity risk; fluctuations in interest rates; risks associated with acquisitions and the expansion of our business into new markets; inflation and deflation; real estate market conditions and the value of real estate collateral; our ability to generate anticipated returns on our investments and financings, including in tax-advantaged projects; environmental liabilities; our ability to compete with larger competitors; our ability to retain key personnel; successful management of reputational risk; natural disasters, public health crises (such as the COVID-19 pandemic) and geopolitical events; general economic or business conditions in Asia, and other regions where Cathay Bank has operations; failures, interruptions, or security breaches of our information systems; our ability to adapt our systems to technological changes; risk management processes and strategies; adverse results in legal proceedings; certain provisions in our charter and bylaws that may affect acquisition of the Company; changes in accounting standards or tax laws and regulations; market disruption and volatility; restrictions on dividends and other distributions by laws and regulations and by our regulators and our capital structure; issuance of preferred stock; successfully raising additional capital, if needed, and the resulting dilution of interests of holders of our common stock; the soundness of other financial institutions; and general competitive, economic, political, and market conditions and fluctuations.

These and other factors are further described in Cathay General Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 (Item 1A in particular), other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and other filings Cathay General Bancorp makes with the SEC from time to time. Actual results in any future period may also vary from the past results discussed in this press release. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances, developments or events occurring after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)





Three months ended

Nine months ended Sept 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

2021

2020





















FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE



















Net interest income before (reversal)/provision for credit losses $ 152,484

$ 148,001

$ 137,504

$ 442,303

$ 412,290 (Reversal)/provision for credit losses

3,050

(9,000)

12,500

(19,508)

62,500 Net interest income after (reversal)/provision for credit losses

149,434

157,001

125,004

461,811

349,790 Non-interest income

12,216

12,583

9,977

34,799

31,369 Non-interest expense

72,215

69,707

75,997

213,325

208,419 Income before income tax expense

89,435

99,877

58,984

283,285

172,740 Income tax expense

17,038

22,678

2,190

60,305

14,773 Net income

$ 72,397

$ 77,199

$ 56,794

$ 222,980

$ 157,967





















Net income per common share



















Basic

$ 0.93

$ 0.98

$ 0.71

$ 2.83

$ 1.98 Diluted

$ 0.93

$ 0.97

$ 0.71

$ 2.82

$ 1.98 Cash dividends paid per common share

$ 0.31

$ 0.31

$ 0.31

$ 0.93

$ 0.93











































SELECTED RATIOS



















Return on average assets

1.45%

1.60%

1.18%

1.54%

1.13% Return on average total stockholders' equity

11.61%

12.53%

9.53%

12.11%

8.99% Efficiency ratio

43.85%

30.10%

51.53%

44.71%

46.98% Dividend payout ratio

33.34%

31.80%

43.46%

32.89%

46.85%











































YIELD ANALYSIS (Fully taxable equivalent)



















Total interest-earning assets

3.56%

3.62%

3.78%

3.62%

4.03% Total interest-bearing liabilities

0.48%

0.53%

1.04%

0.56%

1.24% Net interest spread

3.08%

3.09%

2.74%

3.06%

2.79% Net interest margin

3.22%

3.24%

3.02%

3.22%

3.12%











































CAPITAL RATIOS

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020







Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

13.29%

13.53%

13.22%







Total risk-based capital ratio

14.93%

15.47%

15.23%







Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

10.67%

10.94%

10.51%























.



























CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)



(In thousands, except share and per share data)

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020













Assets











Cash and due from banks

$ 156,287

$ 138,616

$ 128,896 Short-term investments and interest bearing deposits

1,667,875

1,282,462

1,305,170 Securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,073,074 at September 30, 2021,











$1,019,230 at December 31, 2020 and $1,060,975 at September 30, 2020)

1,079,216

1,036,550

1,080,540 Loans

15,976,781

15,644,396

15,565,779 Less: Allowance for loan losses

(131,945)

(166,538)

(179,130) Unamortized deferred loan fees, net

(3,835)

(2,494)

(4,210) Loans, net

15,841,001

15,475,364

15,382,439 Equity securities

20,117

23,744

22,964 Federal Home Loan Bank stock

17,250

17,250

17,250 Other real estate owned, net

5,251

4,918

4,918 Affordable housing investments and alternative energy partnerships, net

313,517

309,016

325,013 Premises and equipment, net

100,344

102,998

103,438 Customers' liability on acceptances

13,185

13,753

12,973 Accrued interest receivable

56,844

59,032

57,102 Goodwill

372,189

372,189

372,189 Other intangible assets, net

4,831

5,434

5,631 Right-of-use assets- operating leases

29,179

30,919

32,591 Other assets

183,354

170,889

167,124 Total assets

$ 19,860,440

$ 19,043,134

$ 19,018,238













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Deposits











Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 4,024,504

$ 3,365,086

$ 3,306,421 Interest-bearing deposits:











NOW deposits

2,202,956

1,926,135

1,767,227 Money market deposits

4,132,912

3,359,191

3,227,359 Savings deposits

920,138

785,672

784,076 Time deposits

5,726,360

6,673,317

6,949,165 Total deposits

17,006,870

16,109,401

16,034,248













Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank

20,000

150,000

230,000 Other borrowings for affordable housing investments

23,197

23,714

23,788 Long-term debt

119,136

119,136

119,136 Acceptances outstanding

13,185

13,753

12,973 Lease liabilities - operating leases

32,028

33,484

35,116 Other liabilities

182,733

175,502

188,254 Total liabilities

17,397,149

16,624,990

16,643,515 Stockholders' equity

2,463,291

2,418,144

2,374,723 Total liabilities and equity

$ 19,860,440

$ 19,043,134

$ 19,018,238













Book value per common share

$ 31.89

$ 30.41

$ 29.81 Number of common shares outstanding

77,240,215

79,508,265

79,659,396

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)





Three months ended

Nine months ended Sept 30,



September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020

2021 2020



(In thousands, except share and per share data)





INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME













Loan receivable, including loan fees

$ 163,948 $ 161,493 $ 167,556

$ 485,162 $ 513,575 Investment securities

3,707 3,189 4,115

9,963 17,130 Federal Home Loan Bank stock

258 255 216

730 735 Deposits with banks

714 438 347

1,467 1,538 Total interest and dividend income

168,627 165,375 172,234

497,322 532,978















INTEREST EXPENSE













Time deposits

9,299 10,055 26,247

33,363 92,213 Other deposits

5,243 5,465 5,761

16,302 19,671 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

146 415 1,251

1,036 4,119 Long-term debt

1,455 1,439 1,456

4,318 4,336 Deferred payments from acquisition

— — 15

— 115 Short-term borrowings

— — —

— 234 Total interest expense

16,143 17,374 34,730

55,019 120,688















Net interest income before (reversal)/provision for credit

losses

152,484 148,001 137,504

442,303 412,290 (Reversal)/provision for credit losses

3,050 (9,000) 12,500

(19,508) 62,500 Net interest income after (reversal)/provision for credit losses

149,434 157,001 125,004

461,811 349,790















NON-INTEREST INCOME













Net (losses)/gains from equity securities

3 (879) (1,605)

(3,628) (1,928) Securities gains, net

— — —

853 1,153 Letters of credit commissions

1,764 1,782 1,792

5,236 4,992 Depository service fees

1,401 1,343 1,263

4,107 3,678 Other operating income

9,048 10,337 8,527

28,231 23,474 Total non-interest income

12,216 12,583 9,977

34,799 31,369















NON-INTEREST EXPENSE













Salaries and employee benefits

33,437 32,758 33,341

98,917 92,477 Occupancy expense

5,136 4,960 5,295

15,142 15,435 Computer and equipment expense

3,175 3,647 3,044

10,093 8,218 Professional services expense

6,232 5,756 5,241

16,698 15,586 Data processing service expense

3,524 3,243 3,772

10,422 11,004 FDIC and State assessments

1,830 1,440 1,993

5,195 6,854 Marketing expense

945 1,443 1,089

5,270 3,890 Other real estate owned expense/(income)

(88) 191 423

197 (3,229) Amortization of investments in low income housing and

alternative energy partnerships

12,411 10,682 16,173

34,663 42,997 Amortization of core deposit intangibles

172 171 172

515 515 Cost associated with debt redemption

— — —

732 — Acquisition, integration and reorganization costs

476 — —

476 — Other operating expense

4,965 5,416 5,454

15,005 14,672 Total non-interest expense

72,215 69,707 75,997

213,325 208,419















Income before income tax expense

89,435 99,877 58,984

283,285 172,740 Income tax expense

17,038 22,678 2,190

60,305 14,773 Net income

$ 72,397 $ 77,199 $ 56,794

$ 222,980 $ 157,967 Net income per common share:













Basic

$ 0.93 $ 0.98 $ 0.71

$ 2.83 $ 1.98 Diluted

$ 0.93 $ 0.97 $ 0.71

$ 2.82 $ 1.98















Cash dividends paid per common share

$ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 0.31

$ 0.93 $ 0.93 Basic average common shares outstanding

77,846,424 79,167,004 79,628,372

78,841,899 79,599,288 Diluted average common shares outstanding

78,153,408 79,418,668 79,764,318

79,128,644 79,758,943

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP

AVERAGE BALANCES – SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited)



Three months ended

(In thousands) September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020 Interest-earning assets Average

Balance Average

Yield/Rate (1)

Average

Balance Average

Yield/Rate (1)

Average

Balance Average

Yield/Rate (1) Loans (1) $ 15,798,496 4.12%

$ 15,684,329 4.13%

$ 15,592,536 4.28% Taxable investment securities 1,058,004 1.39%

976,593 1.31%

1,145,092 1.43% FHLB stock 17,250 5.93%

17,250 5.93%

17,250 4.99% Deposits with banks 1,893,785 0.15%

1,633,686 0.11%

1,385,535 0.10% Total interest-earning assets $ 18,767,535 3.56%

$ 18,311,858 3.62%

$ 18,140,413 3.78%

















Interest-bearing liabilities















Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,109,632 0.10%

$ 1,967,069 0.13%

$ 1,695,882 0.17% Money market deposits 4,228,025 0.43%

3,951,549 0.47%

3,119,091 0.62% Savings deposits 914,540 0.07%

896,747 0.09%

766,521 0.11% Time deposits 5,882,576 0.63%

6,035,219 0.67%

7,281,403 1.43% Total interest-bearing deposits $ 13,134,773 0.44%

$ 12,850,584 0.48%

$ 12,862,897 0.99% Other borrowed funds 43,246 1.34%

93,442 1.79%

263,306 1.91% Long-term debt 119,136 4.84%

119,136 4.84%

119,136 4.86% Total interest-bearing liabilities 13,297,155 0.48%

13,063,162 0.53%

13,245,339 1.04%

















Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 3,830,485



3,597,475



3,301,253



















Total deposits and other borrowed funds $ 17,127,640



$ 16,660,637



$ 16,546,592



















Total average assets $ 19,812,508



$ 19,347,886



$ 19,164,220

Total average equity $ 2,473,223



$ 2,471,388



$ 2,370,817





















Nine months ended





(In thousands) September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020





Interest-earning assets Average

Balance Average

Yield/Rate (1)

Average

Balance Average

Yield/Rate (1)





Loans (1) $ 15,725,324 4.12%

$ 15,477,883 4.43%





Taxable investment securities 1,010,328 1.32%

1,263,937 1.81%





FHLB stock 17,250 5.66%

17,317 5.67%





Deposits with banks 1,605,851 0.12%

894,302 0.23%





Total interest-earning assets $ 18,358,753 3.62%

$ 17,653,439 4.03%























Interest-bearing liabilities















Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,989,833 0.12%

$ 1,557,371 0.19%





Money market deposits 3,913,073 0.47%

2,772,463 0.81%





Savings deposits 885,863 0.09%

746,870 0.14%





Time deposits 6,105,604 0.73%

7,463,821 1.65%





Total interest-bearing deposits $ 12,894,373 0.51%

$ 12,540,525 1.19%





Other borrowed funds 86,410 1.60%

355,758 1.68%





Long-term debt 119,136 4.85%

119,136 4.86%





Total interest-bearing liabilities 13,099,919 0.56%

13,015,419 1.24%























Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 3,613,026



3,089,578







Total deposits and other borrowed funds $ 16,712,945



$ 16,104,997

























Total average assets $ 19,394,454



$ 18,701,000







Total average equity $ 2,461,914



$ 2,346,049

























(1) Yields and interest earned include net loan fees. Non-accrual loans are included in the average balance.











