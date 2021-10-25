Cathay General Bancorp Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

Oct 25, 2021, 16:30 ET
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathay General Bancorp (the "Company", "we", "us", or "our") (Nasdaq: CATY), the holding company for Cathay Bank, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The Company reported net income of $72.4 million, or $0.93 per share, for the third quarter of 2021.
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
|
Three months ended
|
(unaudited)
|
September 30, 2021
|
June 30, 2021
|
September 30, 2020
|
Net income
|
$72.4 million
|
$77.2 million
|
$56.8 million
|
Basic earnings per common share
|
$0.93
|
$0.98
|
$0.71
|
Diluted earnings per common share
|
$0.93
|
$0.97
|
$0.71
|
Return on average assets
|
1.45%
|
1.60%
|
1.18%
|
Return on average total stockholders' equity
|
11.61%
|
12.53%
|
9.53%
|
Efficiency ratio
|
43.85%
|
43.41%
|
51.53%
THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS
- Total loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, increased by 9.1% annualized.
- The net interest margin increased to 3.22% in the third quarter of 2021 from 3.02% in third quarter of 2020.
- Quarterly earnings per share increased 31.0% compared to the same quarter in 2020.
- Total deposits, excluding time deposits, increased for the quarter by $686.3 million, or 25.9% annualized.
For the third quarter of 2021, total loans, excluding PPP loans, increased by 9.1% annualized. "The Company announced a new share repurchase program of up to $125 million on September 2021 and repurchased 942,613 shares of common stock at an average cost of $39.40 per share during the quarter" commented Chang M. Liu, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.
THIRD QUARTER INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW
Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, was $72.4 million, an increase of $15.6 million, or 27.5%, compared to net income of $56.8 million for the same quarter a year ago. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, was $0.93 per share compared to $0.71 per share for the same quarter a year ago.
Return on average stockholders' equity was 11.61% and return on average assets was 1.45% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to a return on average stockholders' equity of 9.53% and a return on average assets of 1.18% for the same quarter a year ago.
Net interest income before provision for credit losses
Net interest income before provision for credit losses increased $15.0 million, or 10.9%, to $152.5 million during the third quarter of 2021, compared to $137.5 million during the same quarter a year ago. The increase was due primarily to a decrease in interest expense from deposits.
The net interest margin was 3.22% for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 3.02% for the third quarter of 2020 and 3.24% for the second quarter of 2021.
For the third quarter of 2021, the yield on average interest-earning assets was 3.56%, the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities was 0.48%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.44%. In comparison, for the third quarter of 2020, the yield on average interest-earning assets was 3.78%, the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities was 1.04%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.99%. The decrease in the yield on average interest-earning assets resulted mainly from lower lending rates. The decrease in average interest-bearing liabilities was a result of the renewal of maturing higher rate certificates of deposit at lower rates and the continuing run off of brokered CD's during the quarter. The net interest spread, defined as the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities, was 3.08% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to 2.74% for the same quarter a year ago.
(Reversal)/provision for credit losses
As permitted under the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (the "CARES Act") and as extended by the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, the Company adopted the Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") methodology for estimated credit losses effective as of January 1, 2021. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.1 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to a reversal for credit losses of $9.0 million in the second quarter of 2021 and a $12.5 million provision for loan losses in the third quarter of 2020. The third quarter provision for credit losses was primarily driven by the net charge-offs during the period and the growth of loans. As of September 30, 2021, the allowance for loan losses increased by $689 thousand to $131.9 million, or 0.83% of gross loans, compared to $131.3 million, or 0.84% of gross loans, as of June 30, 2021. The change in the allowance for loan losses during the third quarter of 2021 included a $3.0 million provision for loan losses, and $2.3 million in net charge-offs. In the third quarter of 2020, a provision for loan losses of $12.5 million was recorded under the incurred loss method, which includes management's projection of the potential impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic at that time. The Company will continue to monitor the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on credit risks and losses, as well as on customer deposits and other liabilities and assets.
The following table sets forth the charge-offs and recoveries for the periods indicated:
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended Sept 30,
|
September 30, 2021
|
June 30, 2021
|
September 30, 2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
|
Charge-offs:
|
Commercial loans
|
$ 2,649
|
$ 7,712
|
$ 6,956
|
$ 19,499
|
$ 13,383
|
Real estate loans (1)
|
3
|
—
|
—
|
3
|
—
|
Total charge-offs
|
2,652
|
7,712
|
6,956
|
19,502
|
13,383
|
Recoveries:
|
Commercial loans
|
121
|
155
|
3,796
|
1,545
|
6,354
|
Construction loans
|
76
|
—
|
—
|
76
|
—
|
Real estate loans(1)
|
144
|
303
|
110
|
558
|
435
|
Total recoveries
|
341
|
458
|
3,906
|
2,179
|
6,789
|
Net charge-offs
|
$ 2,311
|
$ 7,254
|
$ 3,050
|
$ 17,323
|
$ 6,594
|
(1) Real estate loans include commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage loans, and equity lines.
Non-interest income
Non-interest income, which includes revenues from depository service fees, letters of credit commissions, securities gains (losses), wire transfer fees, and other sources of fee income, was $12.2 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $2.2 million, or 22.0%, compared to $10.0 million for the third quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to a $1.6 million decrease in net losses from equity securities, a $1.0 million increase in wealth management fees and commissions offset, in part, by a $1.4 million decrease in gain on low-income housing investments, when compared to the same quarter a year ago.
Non-interest expense
Non-interest expense decreased $3.8 million, or 5.0%, to $72.2 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $76.0 million in the same quarter a year ago. The decrease in non-interest expense in the third quarter of 2021 was primarily due to $3.8 million in higher amortization expense of investments in low-income housing and alternative energy partnerships in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2021. The efficiency ratio was 43.85% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to 51.53% for the same quarter a year ago.
Income taxes
The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2021 was 19.05% compared to 3.7% for the third quarter of 2020. In the second quarter of 2020, the Company made a new alternative energy investment which resulted in a lower full year effective tax rate for 2020 resulting from tax credits generated from the new alternative energy investment. The effective tax rate includes the impact of alternative energy investments and low-income housing tax credits.
BALANCE SHEET REVIEW
Gross loans were $16.0 billion as of September 30, 2021, an increase of $332.4 million, or 2.1%, from $15.6 billion as of December 31, 2020. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $280.5 million, or 3.7%, in commercial mortgage loans and an increase of $106.4 million, or 4.1%, in commercial loans, not including PPP loans. Loan fees recognized on PPP loans were $5.8 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $2.7 million in second quarter of 2021 and $2.5 million in the first quarter of 2021. As of September 30, 2021, the remaining deferred loan fees on PPP loans was $2.9 million.
The loan balances and composition as of September 30, 2021, compared to December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, are presented below:
|
September 30, 2021
|
December 31, 2020
|
September 30, 2020
|
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
|
Commercial loans
|
$ 2,702,333
|
$ 2,595,926
|
$ 2,582,272
|
Paycheck protection program loans
|
169,360
|
240,907
|
265,728
|
Residential mortgage loans
|
4,144,789
|
4,145,389
|
4,169,847
|
Commercial mortgage loans
|
7,835,528
|
7,555,027
|
7,459,316
|
Equity lines
|
433,206
|
424,555
|
411,848
|
Real estate construction loans
|
688,195
|
679,492
|
675,112
|
Installment and other loans
|
3,370
|
3,100
|
1,656
|
Gross loans
|
$ 15,976,781
|
$ 15,644,396
|
$ 15,565,779
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
(131,945)
|
(166,538)
|
(179,130)
|
Unamortized deferred loan fees
|
(3,835)
|
(2,494)
|
(4,210)
|
Total loans, net
|
$ 15,841,001
|
$ 15,475,364
|
$ 15,382,439
Total deposits were $17.0 billion as of September 30, 2021, an increase of $897.5 million, or 5.6%, from $16.1 billion as of December 31, 2020. We believe the increases in noninterest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposits and savings deposits resulted from higher liquidity maintained by our depositors during these uncertain times. We believe the decreases in time deposits resulted primarily from the runoff of wholesale time deposits and migration of some maturing time deposits to money market deposits. During the third quarter of 2021, our total deposits, excluding CD's, increased by $686.3 million, or 25.9% annualized. The deposit balances and composition as of September 30, 2021, compared to December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, are presented below:
|
September 30, 2021
|
December 31, 2020
|
September 30, 2020
|
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
|
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
|
$ 4,024,504
|
$ 3,365,086
|
$ 3,306,421
|
NOW deposits
|
2,202,956
|
1,926,135
|
1,767,227
|
Money market deposits
|
4,132,912
|
3,359,191
|
3,227,359
|
Savings deposits
|
920,138
|
785,672
|
784,076
|
Time deposits
|
5,726,360
|
6,673,317
|
6,949,165
|
Total deposits
|
$ 17,006,870
|
$ 16,109,401
|
$ 16,034,248
ASSET QUALITY REVIEW
As of September 30, 2021, total non-accrual loans were $68.7 million, an increase of $1.0 million, or 1.5%, from $67.7 million as of December 31, 2020, and a decrease of $8.5 million, or 11.0%, from $77.2 million as of September 30, 2020.
As of September 30, 2021, the allowance for loan losses was $131.9 million and the allowance for off-balance sheet unfunded credit commitments was $8.1 million as of September 30, 2021. The allowances represent the amount estimated by management to be appropriate to absorb credit losses inherent in the loan portfolio, including unfunded credit commitments. The allowance for loan losses represented 0.83% of period-end gross loans, and 180.71% of non-performing loans as of September 30, 2021. The comparable ratios were 1.06% of period-end gross loans, and 229.18% of non-performing loans as of December 31, 2020.
The changes in non-performing assets and troubled debt restructurings as of September 30, 2021, compared to December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, are presented below:
|
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
|
September 30, 2021
|
December 31, 2020
|
% Change
|
September 30, 2020
|
% Change
|
Non-performing assets
|
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
|
$ 4,333
|
$ 4,982
|
(13)
|
$ 2,868
|
51
|
Non-accrual loans:
|
Construction loans
|
5,491
|
4,286
|
28
|
4,335
|
27
|
Commercial mortgage loans
|
36,968
|
33,715
|
10
|
33,782
|
9
|
Commercial loans
|
17,098
|
23,087
|
(26)
|
29,757
|
(43)
|
Residential mortgage loans
|
9,125
|
6,596
|
38
|
9,317
|
(2)
|
Total non-accrual loans:
|
$ 68,682
|
$ 67,684
|
1
|
$ 77,191
|
(11)
|
Total non-performing loans
|
73,015
|
72,666
|
0
|
80,059
|
(9)
|
Other real estate owned
|
5,251
|
4,918
|
7
|
4,918
|
7
|
Total non-performing assets
|
$ 78,266
|
$ 77,584
|
1
|
$ 84,977
|
(8)
|
Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs)
|
$ 24,406
|
$ 27,721
|
(12)
|
$ 28,587
|
(15)
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
$ 131,945
|
$ 166,538
|
(21)
|
$ 179,130
|
(26)
|
Total gross loans outstanding, at period-end
|
$ 15,976,781
|
$ 15,644,396
|
2
|
$ 15,565,779
|
3
|
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans, at period-end
|
180.71%
|
229.18%
|
223.75%
|
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, at period-end
|
0.83%
|
1.06%
|
1.15%
The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.4% as of September 30, 2021, compared to 0.4% as of December 31, 2020. Total non-performing assets increased $681 thousand, or 0.9%, to $78.3 million as of September 30, 2021, compared to $77.6 million as of December 31, 2020, primarily due to an increase of $1.0 million, or 1.5%, in non-accruing loans.
CAPITAL ADEQUACY REVIEW
As of September 30, 2021, the Company's Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 13.29%, total risk-based capital ratio of 14.93%, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 10.67%, calculated under the Basel III capital rules, continue to place the Company in the "well capitalized" category for regulatory purposes, which is defined as institutions with a Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio equal to or greater than 8%, a total risk-based capital ratio equal to or greater than 10%, and a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio equal to or greater than 5%. As of December 31, 2020, the Company's Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 13.53%, total risk-based capital ratio was 15.47%, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 10.94%. During the third quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased 942,613 shares of common stock at an average cost of $39.40 per share for a total of $37.1 million during the quarter.
YEAR-TO-DATE REVIEW
Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, was $223.0 million, an increase of $65.0 million, or 41.1%, compared to net income of $158.0 million for the same period a year ago. Diluted earnings per share was $2.82 compared to $1.98 per share for the same period a year ago. The net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, was 3.22% compared to 3.12% for the same period a year ago.
Return on average stockholders' equity was 12.11% and return on average assets was 1.54% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to a return on average stockholders' equity of 8.99% and a return on average assets of 1.13% for the same period a year ago. The efficiency ratio for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, was 44.71% compared to 46.98% for the same period a year ago.
CONFERENCE CALL
Cathay General Bancorp will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2021 financial results this afternoon, Monday October 25, 2021, 2021, at 3:00 p.m., Pacific Time. Analysts and investors may dial in and participate in the question-and-answer session. To access the call, please dial 1-855-761-3186 and enter Conference ID 7847529. A presentation to accompany the earnings call will be available at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com. A listen-only live Webcast of the call will be available at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com and a recorded version is scheduled to be available for replay for 12 months after the call.
ABOUT CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
Cathay General Bancorp is the holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Founded in 1962, Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates 37 branches in California, 10 branches in New York State, four in Washington State, two in Illinois, two in Texas, one in Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, and New Jersey, one in Hong Kong, and a representative office in Taipei, Beijing, and Shanghai. Cathay Bank's website is at www.cathaybank.com. Cathay General Bancorp's website is at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com. Information set forth on such websites is not incorporated into this press release.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements made in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding management's beliefs, projections, and assumptions concerning future results and events. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, such words as "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "can," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expects," "hopes," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "predicts," "potential," "possible," "optimistic," "seeks," "shall," "should," "will," and variations of these words and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates, beliefs, projections, and assumptions of management and are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. Such risks and uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, adverse developments or conditions related to or arising from local, regional, national and international business, market and economic conditions and events (such as the COVID-19 pandemic) and the impact they may have on us, our customers and our operations, assets and liabilities; possible additional provisions for loan losses and charge-offs; credit risks of lending activities and deterioration in asset or credit quality; extensive laws and regulations and supervision that we are subject to including potential future supervisory action by bank supervisory authorities; increased costs of compliance and other risks associated with changes in regulation including the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; higher capital requirements from the implementation of the Basel III capital standards; compliance with the Bank Secrecy Act and other money laundering statutes and regulations; potential goodwill impairment; liquidity risk; fluctuations in interest rates; risks associated with acquisitions and the expansion of our business into new markets; inflation and deflation; real estate market conditions and the value of real estate collateral; our ability to generate anticipated returns on our investments and financings, including in tax-advantaged projects; environmental liabilities; our ability to compete with larger competitors; our ability to retain key personnel; successful management of reputational risk; natural disasters, public health crises (such as the COVID-19 pandemic) and geopolitical events; general economic or business conditions in Asia, and other regions where Cathay Bank has operations; failures, interruptions, or security breaches of our information systems; our ability to adapt our systems to technological changes; risk management processes and strategies; adverse results in legal proceedings; certain provisions in our charter and bylaws that may affect acquisition of the Company; changes in accounting standards or tax laws and regulations; market disruption and volatility; restrictions on dividends and other distributions by laws and regulations and by our regulators and our capital structure; issuance of preferred stock; successfully raising additional capital, if needed, and the resulting dilution of interests of holders of our common stock; the soundness of other financial institutions; and general competitive, economic, political, and market conditions and fluctuations.
These and other factors are further described in Cathay General Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 (Item 1A in particular), other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and other filings Cathay General Bancorp makes with the SEC from time to time. Actual results in any future period may also vary from the past results discussed in this press release. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances, developments or events occurring after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
|
CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended Sept 30,
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
September 30, 2021
|
June 30, 2021
|
September 30, 2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
|
Net interest income before (reversal)/provision for credit losses
|
$ 152,484
|
$ 148,001
|
$ 137,504
|
$ 442,303
|
$ 412,290
|
(Reversal)/provision for credit losses
|
3,050
|
(9,000)
|
12,500
|
(19,508)
|
62,500
|
Net interest income after (reversal)/provision for credit losses
|
149,434
|
157,001
|
125,004
|
461,811
|
349,790
|
Non-interest income
|
12,216
|
12,583
|
9,977
|
34,799
|
31,369
|
Non-interest expense
|
72,215
|
69,707
|
75,997
|
213,325
|
208,419
|
Income before income tax expense
|
89,435
|
99,877
|
58,984
|
283,285
|
172,740
|
Income tax expense
|
17,038
|
22,678
|
2,190
|
60,305
|
14,773
|
Net income
|
$ 72,397
|
$ 77,199
|
$ 56,794
|
$ 222,980
|
$ 157,967
|
Net income per common share
|
Basic
|
$ 0.93
|
$ 0.98
|
$ 0.71
|
$ 2.83
|
$ 1.98
|
Diluted
|
$ 0.93
|
$ 0.97
|
$ 0.71
|
$ 2.82
|
$ 1.98
|
Cash dividends paid per common share
|
$ 0.31
|
$ 0.31
|
$ 0.31
|
$ 0.93
|
$ 0.93
|
SELECTED RATIOS
|
Return on average assets
|
1.45%
|
1.60%
|
1.18%
|
1.54%
|
1.13%
|
Return on average total stockholders' equity
|
11.61%
|
12.53%
|
9.53%
|
12.11%
|
8.99%
|
Efficiency ratio
|
43.85%
|
30.10%
|
51.53%
|
44.71%
|
46.98%
|
Dividend payout ratio
|
33.34%
|
31.80%
|
43.46%
|
32.89%
|
46.85%
|
YIELD ANALYSIS (Fully taxable equivalent)
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
3.56%
|
3.62%
|
3.78%
|
3.62%
|
4.03%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
0.48%
|
0.53%
|
1.04%
|
0.56%
|
1.24%
|
Net interest spread
|
3.08%
|
3.09%
|
2.74%
|
3.06%
|
2.79%
|
Net interest margin
|
3.22%
|
3.24%
|
3.02%
|
3.22%
|
3.12%
|
CAPITAL RATIOS
|
September 30, 2021
|
December 31, 2020
|
September 30, 2020
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|
13.29%
|
13.53%
|
13.22%
|
Total risk-based capital ratio
|
14.93%
|
15.47%
|
15.23%
|
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
|
10.67%
|
10.94%
|
10.51%
|
.
|
CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
|
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|
September 30, 2021
|
December 31, 2020
|
September 30, 2020
|
Assets
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$ 156,287
|
$ 138,616
|
$ 128,896
|
Short-term investments and interest bearing deposits
|
1,667,875
|
1,282,462
|
1,305,170
|
Securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,073,074 at September 30, 2021,
|
$1,019,230 at December 31, 2020 and $1,060,975 at September 30, 2020)
|
1,079,216
|
1,036,550
|
1,080,540
|
Loans
|
15,976,781
|
15,644,396
|
15,565,779
|
Less: Allowance for loan losses
|
(131,945)
|
(166,538)
|
(179,130)
|
Unamortized deferred loan fees, net
|
(3,835)
|
(2,494)
|
(4,210)
|
Loans, net
|
15,841,001
|
15,475,364
|
15,382,439
|
Equity securities
|
20,117
|
23,744
|
22,964
|
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|
17,250
|
17,250
|
17,250
|
Other real estate owned, net
|
5,251
|
4,918
|
4,918
|
Affordable housing investments and alternative energy partnerships, net
|
313,517
|
309,016
|
325,013
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
100,344
|
102,998
|
103,438
|
Customers' liability on acceptances
|
13,185
|
13,753
|
12,973
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
56,844
|
59,032
|
57,102
|
Goodwill
|
372,189
|
372,189
|
372,189
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
4,831
|
5,434
|
5,631
|
Right-of-use assets- operating leases
|
29,179
|
30,919
|
32,591
|
Other assets
|
183,354
|
170,889
|
167,124
|
Total assets
|
$ 19,860,440
|
$ 19,043,134
|
$ 19,018,238
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
Deposits
|
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
|
$ 4,024,504
|
$ 3,365,086
|
$ 3,306,421
|
Interest-bearing deposits:
|
NOW deposits
|
2,202,956
|
1,926,135
|
1,767,227
|
Money market deposits
|
4,132,912
|
3,359,191
|
3,227,359
|
Savings deposits
|
920,138
|
785,672
|
784,076
|
Time deposits
|
5,726,360
|
6,673,317
|
6,949,165
|
Total deposits
|
17,006,870
|
16,109,401
|
16,034,248
|
Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank
|
20,000
|
150,000
|
230,000
|
Other borrowings for affordable housing investments
|
23,197
|
23,714
|
23,788
|
Long-term debt
|
119,136
|
119,136
|
119,136
|
Acceptances outstanding
|
13,185
|
13,753
|
12,973
|
Lease liabilities - operating leases
|
32,028
|
33,484
|
35,116
|
Other liabilities
|
182,733
|
175,502
|
188,254
|
Total liabilities
|
17,397,149
|
16,624,990
|
16,643,515
|
Stockholders' equity
|
2,463,291
|
2,418,144
|
2,374,723
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$ 19,860,440
|
$ 19,043,134
|
$ 19,018,238
|
Book value per common share
|
$ 31.89
|
$ 30.41
|
$ 29.81
|
Number of common shares outstanding
|
77,240,215
|
79,508,265
|
79,659,396
|
CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended Sept 30,
|
September 30, 2021
|
June 30, 2021
|
September 30, 2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
|
Loan receivable, including loan fees
|
$ 163,948
|
$ 161,493
|
$ 167,556
|
$ 485,162
|
$ 513,575
|
Investment securities
|
3,707
|
3,189
|
4,115
|
9,963
|
17,130
|
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|
258
|
255
|
216
|
730
|
735
|
Deposits with banks
|
714
|
438
|
347
|
1,467
|
1,538
|
Total interest and dividend income
|
168,627
|
165,375
|
172,234
|
497,322
|
532,978
|
INTEREST EXPENSE
|
Time deposits
|
9,299
|
10,055
|
26,247
|
33,363
|
92,213
|
Other deposits
|
5,243
|
5,465
|
5,761
|
16,302
|
19,671
|
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank
|
146
|
415
|
1,251
|
1,036
|
4,119
|
Long-term debt
|
1,455
|
1,439
|
1,456
|
4,318
|
4,336
|
Deferred payments from acquisition
|
—
|
—
|
15
|
—
|
115
|
Short-term borrowings
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
234
|
Total interest expense
|
16,143
|
17,374
|
34,730
|
55,019
|
120,688
|
Net interest income before (reversal)/provision for credit
|
152,484
|
148,001
|
137,504
|
442,303
|
412,290
|
(Reversal)/provision for credit losses
|
3,050
|
(9,000)
|
12,500
|
(19,508)
|
62,500
|
Net interest income after (reversal)/provision for credit losses
|
149,434
|
157,001
|
125,004
|
461,811
|
349,790
|
NON-INTEREST INCOME
|
Net (losses)/gains from equity securities
|
3
|
(879)
|
(1,605)
|
(3,628)
|
(1,928)
|
Securities gains, net
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
853
|
1,153
|
Letters of credit commissions
|
1,764
|
1,782
|
1,792
|
5,236
|
4,992
|
Depository service fees
|
1,401
|
1,343
|
1,263
|
4,107
|
3,678
|
Other operating income
|
9,048
|
10,337
|
8,527
|
28,231
|
23,474
|
Total non-interest income
|
12,216
|
12,583
|
9,977
|
34,799
|
31,369
|
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
33,437
|
32,758
|
33,341
|
98,917
|
92,477
|
Occupancy expense
|
5,136
|
4,960
|
5,295
|
15,142
|
15,435
|
Computer and equipment expense
|
3,175
|
3,647
|
3,044
|
10,093
|
8,218
|
Professional services expense
|
6,232
|
5,756
|
5,241
|
16,698
|
15,586
|
Data processing service expense
|
3,524
|
3,243
|
3,772
|
10,422
|
11,004
|
FDIC and State assessments
|
1,830
|
1,440
|
1,993
|
5,195
|
6,854
|
Marketing expense
|
945
|
1,443
|
1,089
|
5,270
|
3,890
|
Other real estate owned expense/(income)
|
(88)
|
191
|
423
|
197
|
(3,229)
|
Amortization of investments in low income housing and
|
12,411
|
10,682
|
16,173
|
34,663
|
42,997
|
Amortization of core deposit intangibles
|
172
|
171
|
172
|
515
|
515
|
Cost associated with debt redemption
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
732
|
—
|
Acquisition, integration and reorganization costs
|
476
|
—
|
—
|
476
|
—
|
Other operating expense
|
4,965
|
5,416
|
5,454
|
15,005
|
14,672
|
Total non-interest expense
|
72,215
|
69,707
|
75,997
|
213,325
|
208,419
|
Income before income tax expense
|
89,435
|
99,877
|
58,984
|
283,285
|
172,740
|
Income tax expense
|
17,038
|
22,678
|
2,190
|
60,305
|
14,773
|
Net income
|
$ 72,397
|
$ 77,199
|
$ 56,794
|
$ 222,980
|
$ 157,967
|
Net income per common share:
|
Basic
|
$ 0.93
|
$ 0.98
|
$ 0.71
|
$ 2.83
|
$ 1.98
|
Diluted
|
$ 0.93
|
$ 0.97
|
$ 0.71
|
$ 2.82
|
$ 1.98
|
Cash dividends paid per common share
|
$ 0.31
|
$ 0.31
|
$ 0.31
|
$ 0.93
|
$ 0.93
|
Basic average common shares outstanding
|
77,846,424
|
79,167,004
|
79,628,372
|
78,841,899
|
79,599,288
|
Diluted average common shares outstanding
|
78,153,408
|
79,418,668
|
79,764,318
|
79,128,644
|
79,758,943
|
CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
|
Three months ended
|
(In thousands)
|
September 30, 2021
|
June 30, 2021
|
September 30, 2020
|
Interest-earning assets
|
Average
|
Average
|
Average
|
Average
|
Average
|
Average
|
Loans (1)
|
$ 15,798,496
|
4.12%
|
$ 15,684,329
|
4.13%
|
$ 15,592,536
|
4.28%
|
Taxable investment securities
|
1,058,004
|
1.39%
|
976,593
|
1.31%
|
1,145,092
|
1.43%
|
FHLB stock
|
17,250
|
5.93%
|
17,250
|
5.93%
|
17,250
|
4.99%
|
Deposits with banks
|
1,893,785
|
0.15%
|
1,633,686
|
0.11%
|
1,385,535
|
0.10%
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
$ 18,767,535
|
3.56%
|
$ 18,311,858
|
3.62%
|
$ 18,140,413
|
3.78%
|
Interest-bearing liabilities
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits
|
$ 2,109,632
|
0.10%
|
$ 1,967,069
|
0.13%
|
$ 1,695,882
|
0.17%
|
Money market deposits
|
4,228,025
|
0.43%
|
3,951,549
|
0.47%
|
3,119,091
|
0.62%
|
Savings deposits
|
914,540
|
0.07%
|
896,747
|
0.09%
|
766,521
|
0.11%
|
Time deposits
|
5,882,576
|
0.63%
|
6,035,219
|
0.67%
|
7,281,403
|
1.43%
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
$ 13,134,773
|
0.44%
|
$ 12,850,584
|
0.48%
|
$ 12,862,897
|
0.99%
|
Other borrowed funds
|
43,246
|
1.34%
|
93,442
|
1.79%
|
263,306
|
1.91%
|
Long-term debt
|
119,136
|
4.84%
|
119,136
|
4.84%
|
119,136
|
4.86%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
13,297,155
|
0.48%
|
13,063,162
|
0.53%
|
13,245,339
|
1.04%
|
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
|
3,830,485
|
3,597,475
|
3,301,253
|
Total deposits and other borrowed funds
|
$ 17,127,640
|
$ 16,660,637
|
$ 16,546,592
|
Total average assets
|
$ 19,812,508
|
$ 19,347,886
|
$ 19,164,220
|
Total average equity
|
$ 2,473,223
|
$ 2,471,388
|
$ 2,370,817
|
Nine months ended
|
(In thousands)
|
September 30, 2021
|
September 30, 2020
|
Interest-earning assets
|
Average
|
Average
|
Average
|
Average
|
Loans (1)
|
$ 15,725,324
|
4.12%
|
$ 15,477,883
|
4.43%
|
Taxable investment securities
|
1,010,328
|
1.32%
|
1,263,937
|
1.81%
|
FHLB stock
|
17,250
|
5.66%
|
17,317
|
5.67%
|
Deposits with banks
|
1,605,851
|
0.12%
|
894,302
|
0.23%
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
$ 18,358,753
|
3.62%
|
$ 17,653,439
|
4.03%
|
Interest-bearing liabilities
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits
|
$ 1,989,833
|
0.12%
|
$ 1,557,371
|
0.19%
|
Money market deposits
|
3,913,073
|
0.47%
|
2,772,463
|
0.81%
|
Savings deposits
|
885,863
|
0.09%
|
746,870
|
0.14%
|
Time deposits
|
6,105,604
|
0.73%
|
7,463,821
|
1.65%
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
$ 12,894,373
|
0.51%
|
$ 12,540,525
|
1.19%
|
Other borrowed funds
|
86,410
|
1.60%
|
355,758
|
1.68%
|
Long-term debt
|
119,136
|
4.85%
|
119,136
|
4.86%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
13,099,919
|
0.56%
|
13,015,419
|
1.24%
|
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
|
3,613,026
|
3,089,578
|
Total deposits and other borrowed funds
|
$ 16,712,945
|
$ 16,104,997
|
Total average assets
|
$ 19,394,454
|
$ 18,701,000
|
Total average equity
|
$ 2,461,914
|
$ 2,346,049
|
(1) Yields and interest earned include net loan fees. Non-accrual loans are included in the average balance.
