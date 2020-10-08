Cathay General Bancorp to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathay General Bancorp (Nasdaq: CATY), the holding company for Cathay Bank, is scheduled to announce its third quarter 2020 financial results after the markets close on Monday, October 26, 2020.

Cathay General Bancorp has scheduled a conference call as set forth below. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date: Monday, October 26, 2020 Time: 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time (6:00 p.m. Eastern Time) Duration: 1 hour Dial-In Number: (855) 761-3186 Conference ID: 8781217

Participants should join the live conference call 5 to 10 minutes before its scheduled start.

Webcast Access: The conference will be broadcast live in a listen-only mode and is available at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com. A recorded version for replay will be available within 24 hours after the end of the call until October 26, 2021.

ABOUT CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP

Cathay General Bancorp is the holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Founded in 1962, Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates 38 branches in California, 10 branches in New York State, four in Washington State, three in Illinois, two in Texas, one in Maryland, one in Massachusetts, one in Nevada, one in New Jersey, one in Hong Kong, and a representative office in Taipei, Beijing, and Shanghai. Cathay Bank's website is found at www.cathaybank.com. Cathay General Bancorp's website is found at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com. Information set forth on such websites is not incorporated into this press release.

