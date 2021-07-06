HOUSTON, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Catherine James is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Executive for her exceptional work in the field of International Trade and as President of Dixie Cullen Interests Inc.

Catherine James

Brought up in the machinery business, Ms. James has been working professionally in the industry for over 40 years. She runs an industrial storage warehouse with climate control, spanning over half a million square feet, and with a heavy lift capacity of over 400,000 pounds. Dixie Cullen Interests, located at 8501 East Freeway in Houston, TX, stores machinery, steel, and heavy industrial products, and does export packing and containerizing. They offer FTZ, a "foreign trade zone" or "free trade zone," allowing customers to avoid paying import taxes or duties until the product is released for domestic consumption. She currently has 7 direct reports and 36 employees total, and offers storage in four locations. The Dixie Cullen Interests motto is "Safety first with quality service."

As President, Ms. James works to service 120 to 150 customers per month, with the primary demographic being engineering companies. Excellent customer service is critical, and she sees the warehouse as an extension of the customers' own facilities. Dixie Cullen Interests serves an international clientele seeking long-term and short-term storage, and the company has the capacity to store items that are delicate, temperature-controlled, or very heavy. The facility is fenced in and offers indoor and outdoor storage to suit every customer need. Ms. James prides herself on her many areas of expertise, including transportation, logistics, team building, shipping, and customer service. tex

Customers have many reasons for choosing the professional excellence of Dixie Cullen Interest. Some are dealers selling new or used machinery, they are waiting for a new workspace to be built, equipment needs an area to be staged before arrival at another plant, or others who distribute material and equipment from the warehouse when they don't have enough space.

In recognition of her professional achievements, James has received numerous awards and honors for excellence in her field. Ms. James was recognized as one of the National Top Ten Business Women of the American Business Woman's Association (ABWA) in 2003, the Top 15 Women in Gulf Transportation by the Journal of Commerce in 2005, and her business was recognized in 2006, 2007, and 2009 as one of the Fastest Growing Woman-Owned Business by the Houston Business Journal. She has been featured on prnewswire.com, tlimagazine.com, ceocfointerviews.com, and markets.businessinsider.com. Ms. James was interviewed for blogtalkradio.com, where she discussed being a successful woman entrepreneur and the hurdles and obstacles she faces in this career.

Ms. James is an active member of the Federation of Houston Professional Women, and the American Business Woman's Association. In addition, she is also a renowned public speaker, and frequently presents at webinars about international trade.

Ms. James's advice for career-driven women is to seek out a mentor to guide them on their journey to success. She believes that customer service is the most important part of any business, and leads to lots of customer referrals and repeat customers.

When she's not working, Ms. James enjoys being a part of the Cowboy Action Shooting Society, where she placed in the Top 10 in a Worldwide Competition. She also enjoys spending time with her family.

Ms. James would like to dedicate this recognition to her family for all of their love and support.

For more information, please visit: www.dixiecullen.com or see her profile at https://www.linkedin.com/in/catherine-james-240bb815/.



SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

