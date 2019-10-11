BRENHAM, Texas, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Catherine M. Cole is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Leading Real Estate Executive for her outstanding contributions to the field of Real Estate in recognition of her role as the President and CEO of Heritage Texas Country Properties.

(PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)

Steadfast in their efforts to provide quality real estate services for their clients, Heritage Texas Country Properties are well positioned to serve south central Texas. With integrity at the forefront of the company's values, the real estate firm specializes in farm and ranch property for sale, equestrian estates in vacation and investment property as well as residential and recreational weekend property. Under the leadership of CEO Catherine M. Cole, Heritage Texas Country Properties operates in close affiliation with Houston's largest independently-owned real estate company, Heritage Texas Properties.

With over twenty five years of experience, Catherine is well-regarded for her outstanding contributions to the field of real estate. She is a seasoned realtor specializing in the buying and selling of various lands. Throughout her career, Catherine has attained extensive expertise in the areas of real estate transaction, public speaking, management, and marketing, which has greatly assisted during the process of showing properties to perspective buyers.

Having lived in several countries such as Africa, Italy, England and Saudi Arabia, Catherine understands diversity and has worked with individuals from all walks of life. After marrying her late husband Mike, a native Texan, Catherine began to become one with country living.

As her career progressed, Catherine went on to attain her CRS, CBR, and e-Pro designations; in addition to a Realtors Land Institute Accredited Land Consultant designation.

Founding Member of the Texas Land Brokers Network and President of the Realtors Land Institute of Texas, Catherine remains an esteemed member of the National Association of Realtors, Texas Association of Realtors, Houston Association of Realtors, South Central Board of Realtors, NAPW and formally served on the Professional Standards, Grievance and Arbitration Committees, Political Involvement Committee and Land Use Committee with the Texas Association of Realtors. Currently, Catherine sits as Chair of NAR's Realtors Land Institute Government Affairs Committee and is a member of the Board of Directors for RLI.

Charitable to various organizations, Catherine has served as the Publicity and Marketing Director for the American Cancer Society Relay for Life for eight years and has been a Board Member for the Volunteer Services Council for Brenham State School since 1987. Additionally, she is set to be a moderator at an upcoming event at Texas A&M University. In her free time, she enjoys golfing, gardening and going to the beach. She is involved with the Washington County Chamber of Commerce as a Director.

Recognized by the South Central Board of Realtors as Realtor of The Year for 1997 and 2005, early in her career, Catherine attended and completed the Texas Realtors Leadership Program and is currently a facilitator.

For more information, please visit www.heritagetexascountry.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

