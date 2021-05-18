Catherine Monson Named to SeoSamba and 1851's Top 100 Franchise Influencers List

CARROLLTON, Texas, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Catherine Monson, CEO at FASTSIGNS International, Inc., and Chair of the International Franchising Association (IFA), was recently named to SeoSamba and 1851's list of Top 100 Franchise Influencers.

The Top 100 Global Influencers in Franchising list includes the most influential characters in the franchise world. In most cases, these people are franchise superstars who have turned local operations into world-leading business powerhouses, using their enduring success as springboards to global fame.

Catherine Monson

SeoSamba took great care in compiling thousands of data sources to pick among over 1,000 eligible franchise industry personalities based on their business résumé, lifetime achievements, organization reputation, and their position within them.

Michel Leconte, SeoSamba's CEO and renowned franchise marketing expert, says, "It's never easy to establish such a list, but amongst the personalities listed, Catherine Monson was actually one of the conspicuous choices as long-standing CEO and President of FASTSIGNS International, Inc. and now Chair of the International Franchise Association. I'm thrilled to have her on the 2021 list."

The winners are selected by well-known industry personalities and dealmakers who are rarely in the spotlight but have achieved unparalleled recognition among franchise specialists, and insiders, and the list includes franchise industry personalities from Canada, France, United Kingdom, and other countries.

"I am truly honored to be named as a Top Franchising Influencer by SeoSamba and 1851," said Catherine Monson. "Through franchising, I have had the opportunity to make a positive difference in many people's lives. I love franchising, and I'm so thankful to have the opportunity to do what I do."

About FASTSIGNS®

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is the leading sign and visual communications franchisor in North America, and is the worldwide franchisor of more than 750 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers in 9 countries including the United States and Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, the United Arab Emirates, Malta, the Dominican Republic and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®). FASTSIGNS locations provide comprehensive signage and graphic solutions to help companies of all sizes and across all industries attract more attention, communicate their message, promote their products, help visitors find their way and extend their branding across all of their customer touchpoints.

FASTSIGNS is consistently ranked as a top franchise opportunity. Recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, the Franchise 500® ranks FASTSIGNS as #44 overall — the only sign, graphics, and visual communications franchise to be recognized in the top 100 — for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power. In 2021, FASTSIGNS was named one of Franchise Direct's Top 100 Global Franchises and Franchise Gator recognized FASTSIGNS as one of the Top 100 Franchises . In 2020, Entrepreneur magazine named FASTSIGNS a Top Growth Franchise and one of the Top Franchises for Veterans . Additionally, FASTSIGNS was ranked on Franchise Times' annual Top 200+ list and Franchise Business Review named FASTSIGNS one of its Top Franchises for Second Careers and Top Franchises for Veterans . In 2019, the brand was named to America's Best Franchises to Buy list by Forbes magazine. Franchise Business Review has also recognized FASTSIGNS as one of the "Best of the Best" for franchisee satisfaction for the last 10 years, as well as one of its Top 50 Franchises for Women and Top Service Franchises lists in 2019. FASTSIGNS has also received the Canadian Franchise Association Franchisees' Choice for 8 consecutive years.

In 2021, Propelled Brands was formed, the corporate umbrella that includes FASTSIGNS®, SIGNWAVE® in Australia where FASTSIGNS centers operate under the SIGNWAVE brand, and NerdsToGo®, an emerging IT services franchise brand acquired in September 2020. With a focus on business-to-business franchises and the people behind those businesses, Propelled Brands will help each franchise confidently navigate forward based on their unique position, momentum and purpose.

Learn more about sign and graphic solutions or find a location at fastsigns.com . Follow the brand on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fastsigns , Twitter @FASTSIGNS or Facebook at facebook.com/FASTSIGNS . For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or call 214.346.5679).

