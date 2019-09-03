Catherine Price to Keynote (ISC)² Security Congress

CLEARWATER, Fla., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit membership association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced that Catherine Price will keynote its 2019 Security Congress in Orlando, Florida which runs from October 28-30, 2019. Price will provide the first keynote presentation for day two of Security Congress, October 29 at 9:00 a.m. EST. Price's session is titled "How To Break Up With Your Phone."

Price's book of the same name examines the negative effects smartphones can have on both personal and professional lives, as well as the way these devices change our brains. Her session will reveal the ways in which phones are designed to addict us and will provide hands-on solutions and strategies for breaking the cycle. More on Price's work can be found at screenlifebalance.com.

"We're all guilty of spending too much time on our phones. Whether it's for work or for play, you rarely see someone outside of arm's reach from their device," said Wesley Simpson, COO, (ISC)². "We're looking forward to Catherine Price giving us valuable, practical advice on how to achieve a better balance in this always-on, always-available smartphone world."

Security Congress 2019 will offer more than 175 educational and thought leadership sessions across 18 tracks from a roster of an estimated 200 speakers. These sessions will aid security leaders by arming them with the latest knowledge, tools and expertise to protect their organizations. Over the course of the three-day event, cybersecurity professionals from around the globe, including researchers, frontline practitioners, CISOs and CIOs will share information on the industry's most pressing topics, including critical infrastructure, IoT, privacy, cloud security, professional development and more. Register at: http://congress.isc2.org

About Security Congress

Security Congress brings together cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals for an annual conference designed to enrich careers, enable advancement so that attendees may excel in their profession. Since 2011, (ISC)² has hosted this annual conference around the United States, with this year's event taking place in Orlando, Florida from October 28-30 at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort. For more information on Security Congress, visit congress.isc2.org or follow us on Twitter.

About (ISC)²

Celebrating its 30th year, (ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 140,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

© 2019, (ISC)² Inc., (ISC)², CISSP, SSCP, CCSP, CAP, CSSLP, HCISPP, CCFP, CISSP-ISSAP, CISSP-ISSEP, CISSP-ISSMP and CBK are registered marks, of (ISC)², Inc.

Media Contact:

Brian Alberti

Corporate Public Relations Manager

(ISC)²

balberti@isc2.org

(617) 510-1540

SOURCE (ISC)2

Related Links

http://www.isc2.org

