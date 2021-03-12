Catherine Zeta-Jones To Launch Artisan Crafted Coffee Line Casa Zeta-Jones Coffee Via talkshoplive

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, March 22nd at 6:00pm ET, Academy and Tony Award-winning actress Catherine Zeta-Jones invites fans for coffee during the launch of her artisan crafted coffee line, Casa Zeta-Jones Coffee via talkshoplive. Expanding the Casa Zeta-Jones family of products, Casa Zeta-Jones Coffee was developed in partnership with some of the finest coffee roasters in the industry and sourced from a variety of select beans from all over the world to create six specialty coffee blends.

On the heels of her successful talkshoplive show featuring her Casa Zeta-Jones makeup collection last month, Zeta-Jones will return to the platform to launch the coffee line with her fans. Guests are invited to a coffee break with Zeta-Jones LIVE, where she will highlight the blends as well as discuss inspiration behind the partnership.

To celebrate that launch, five shoppers who purchase coffee, a coffee mug or tumbler from the talkshoplive channel either prior or during the LIVE show will be selected at random to receive a coffee tumbler signed by Catherine herself.

To view Catherine's video invitation, visit: https://talkshop.live/streaming-content/5797

WHEN: Monday, March 22nd

6:00pm ET



WHERE: https://talkshop.live/channels/catherinezetajones

About talkshoplive®

talkshoplive®is the leading live streaming, social selling online network. Sellers showcase their products via live shows, displaying product details and chat in real-time with customers that they can purchase with one-click on the buy button. The platform and iOS app are full service for sellers - from live show creation to order processing to ease of shipping and payouts. Buyers are able to access unlimited channels and live product shows. With talkshoplive®, buying has never been more interactive and entertaining.

An incredible lineup of stars and brands have launched their own talkshoplive® live channels including Best Buy, Fred Segal, Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Dolly Parton, Alicia Keys, Julie Andrews, Meghan Trainor, Tim Tebow, Kristin Cavallari, Tim McGraw, Jenna Dewan, Kathy Ireland Worldwide and many more!

SOURCE talkshoplive

