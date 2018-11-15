Catherines Plus Sizes To Support The American Diabetes Association

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Catherines Plus Sizes has announced that the brand will once again partner with the American Diabetes Association (ADA) with the launch of a campaign aimed to support ADA's mission to provide diabetes education, protect the rights of those with diabetes, and to fund critical research for a cure.

Since 2009, Catherines has raised more than $1.2M to support the ADA's community education programs, research and advocacy through multiple opportunities, including register round-ups, branded merchandise and customer communication.

This holiday season, Catherines will offer register round-up opportunities to clients who shop in the brand's 400 locations nationwide. Catherines will also sell an exclusive ADA-dedicated t-shirt, and will contribute $5 for each t-shirt sold to the American Diabetes Association. The t-shirt will retail for $22.50, and will be available in store and on Catherines.com in sizes 0X-5X.

"Diabetes affects so many of our associates, as well as their friends and families. The work that the American Diabetes Association does truly changes the lives of those we love for the better," said ascena Plus Fashion Segment President Eric Hunter. "To know our partnership with ADA helps fund these valuable programs is very humbling."

Catherines will also work to spread awareness of the American Diabetes Association by utilizing a special "proud supporter of the American Diabetes Association" tag on brand marketing, and will feature the campaign on its social and digital media channels.

To follow Catherines' campaign in support of the ADA, visit Catherines.com.

About Catherines: Catherines Plus Sizes occupies a special niche in the marketplace for extended plus sizes. The brand is the fashion and fit authority for women sizes 16W–34W and 0X–5X, including petites, inspiring women to feel stylish, beautiful and confident. With nearly 400 locations nationwide, Catherines seeks to engage and inspire the women they serve. Please visit catherines.com for store locations and the newest fashion arrivals.

Catherines is a wholly owned subsidiary of ascena retail group, inc. (Nasdaq: ASNA). Catherines supports ascena's larger mission to provide fashion and inspiration for living confidently every day by putting "her" at the heart of everything we do. See how ascena champions the confidence, leadership, and well-being of women and girls by checking out ascena's Responsibility Report here.

About ascena retail group, inc.: ascena retail group, inc. (Nasdaq: ASNA) is a leading national specialty retailer offering apparel, shoes, and accessories for women under the Premium Fashion segment (Ann Taylor, LOFT, and Lou & Grey), Value Fashion segment (maurices and dressbarn), Plus Fashion segment (Lane Bryant, Catherines and Cacique), and for tween girls under the Kids Fashion segment (Justice). ascena retail group, inc. operates ecommerce websites and approximately 4,600 stores throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

For more information about ascena retail group, inc. visit: ascenaretail.com, AnnTaylor.com, factory.anntaylor.com, LOFT.com, outlet.loft.com, maurices.com, dressbarn.com, lanebryant.com, Catherines.com and shopjustice.com.

About the American Diabetes Association: Nearly half of American adults have diabetes or prediabetes; more than 30 million adults and children have diabetes; and every 21 seconds, another individual is diagnosed with diabetes in the U.S. Founded in 1940, the American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization whose mission is to prevent and cure diabetes, and to improve the lives of all people affected by diabetes. The ADA drives discovery by funding research to treat, manage and prevent all types of diabetes, as well as to search for cures; raises voice to the urgency of the diabetes epidemic; and works to safeguard policies and programs that protect people with diabetes. In addition, the ADA supports people living with diabetes, those at risk of developing diabetes, and the health care professionals who serve them through information and programs that can improve health outcomes and quality of life. For more information, please call the ADA at 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383) or visit diabetes.org . Information from both of these sources is available in English and Spanish . Find us on Facebook ( American Diabetes Association ), Twitter ( @AmDiabetesAssn ) and Instagram ( @AmDiabetesAssn ).

