CATHEXIS Names Seyson as Executive Vice President and COO

CATHEXIS, a management consulting company that delivers innovative performance improvement solutions and services to leading federal government and industry clients, today announced the promotion of Ms. Halleh Seyson to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). As COO, Ms. Seyson is responsible for leading CATHEXIS operations, including client management, portfolio performance, and growth initiatives.

Ms. Seyson has an impressive 20-year career in government contracting leadership. Before joining CATHEXIS, she has served in leadership roles in large and mid-size companies with profit and loss responsibilities of over $150M annually. Her past roles include Line of Business Vice President at GDIT and Group Vice President at Social & Scientific Systems, a public health research organization.

"Halleh is the right person to help lead CATHEXIS into its new era of growth and expansion," said Shawn Gundrum, CATHEXIS Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner. "After joining us as Senior Vice President in October, it quickly became clear that she understood the challenges our clients face every day. Her quick understanding of our team, our market, and our opportunities, coupled with her experience running large organizations, make her the right person for this role. I am excited to see what we achieve with Halleh as COO."

Ms. Seyson holds a Master of Science in Information Systems and a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from George Mason University. She is active in numerous professional organizations in the region and resides in Washington, DC with her husband, Geoffrey.

About CATHEXIS

Falls Church, Virginia-based CATHEXIS Corporation is a management consulting company that provides innovative enterprise performance improvement solutions and services to a wide array of federal government clients. CATHEXIS elevates its clients' abilities to keep pace with a dynamic federal marketplace. The service-disabled veteran-owned small business is focused on enhancing the services it delivers to its federal clients over the next five years.

