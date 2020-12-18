Catholic Charities USA and Felician Sisters of North America establish $2 million "CCUSA Francis Fund for Eviction Prevention"

Catholic Charities USA and the Felician Sisters create the CCUSA Francis Fund for Eviction Prevention. Tweet this

"In these uncertain times, we know that many families are suffering the burden of unemployment and food insecurity. It is unconscionable that they should also face the fear of losing their homes. Catholic Charities USA has the resources to quickly get funding to their agencies across the country and into the hands of those in need," said Sister Christopher Moore, Provincial Minister of the Felician Sisters of North America. "Our partnership will provide a safety net for our brothers and sisters in Christ and let them know they are not alone in their struggles."

Anyone wishing to contribute to the Francis Fund may do so through the following link: www.ccusa.online/francisfund

About Catholic Charities USA

A member of Caritas Internationalis, CCUSA is the national office for Catholic Charities agencies nationwide. Catholic Charities USA's members provide help and create hope to more than 13 million people a year regardless of religious, social, or economic backgrounds. To learn more about CCUSA, please visit our website at www.catholiccharitiesusa.org.

About the Felician Sisters of North America

The Felician Sisters of North America are a congregation of women religious, inspired by the spiritual ideals of their Foundress Blessed Mary Angela Truszkowska and Saint Francis of Assisi. Pioneers of social services, the Felician Sisters sponsor more than 32 ministries throughout North American and Haiti, and continue to "serve where you are needed" as Blessed Mary Angela called on them to do. Learn more about our work throughout North America at www.feliciansistersna.org.

SOURCE Catholic Charities USA

Related Links

www.catholiccharitiesusa.org

