Catholic Virtual Partners with U.S. Dioceses to Create Online Academies for 2021-22

Catholic Virtual is excited to provide an online learning option for Catholic school students across the United States. Tweet this

To meet the needs of their families seeking a virtual learning option, dioceses in Raleigh (N.C.), Sacramento and Orange County (Calif.), to name a few, have partnered with Catholic Virtual. Students in the online academies will receive a mix of synchronous (live instruction) and asynchronous learning elements each day. Classes are offered in core subjects, electives and theology and are taught by teachers trained in both online education and the Catholic faith.

While the majority of students in these online academies will be from the home diocese, enrollment is open to Catholic school students in any part of the U.S. For Catholic schools who may have only a few families interested in online learning, these academies are a way to meet the needs of those families and ensure they continue to receive a Catholic education while remaining part of their local Catholic school and diocesan community.

"Our online academy is an option for families that may not be ready to send their child back to a physical school or who have found that 100% remote works best for their child," said Kimberly Browning, assistant superintendent of instructional services for the Diocese of Raleigh. "For some students, it may not be the best option. But for others, this option has proven successful in meeting needs and providing a more robust learning opportunity."

"Dioceses and individual Catholic schools throughout the country are reporting an increased interest in online learning this fall. We are excited to help them retain these students by providing a virtual Catholic education option for the coming school year, to Catholic school students across the country," said Rob Birdsell, president of Catholic Virtual.

Dioceses and individual schools that would like more information on how Catholic Virtual can help them retain and attract students with virtual learning options can contact 844-931-4443 or [email protected] .

Catholic Virtual is a division of Hudson Global Scholars, a leading global online learning company.

About Catholic Virtual

Catholic Virtual is the leading online learning solutions provider to Catholic schools. Find out more about Catholic Virtual at www.catholicvirtual.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Hudson Global Scholars

Hudson Global Scholars is a leading provider of online learning services to private schools and families. Through its school partnerships, Hudson reaches students worldwide with high-quality, U.S. based, instructional products and services. Learn more at www.hudsonglobalscholars.com.

SOURCE Catholic Virtual