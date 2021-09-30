CatholicVote Education Fund Launches New Educational Initiative: EDIFY

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The CatholicVote Education Fund today launched its newest educational initiative, called EDIFY, featuring top experts from around the country to help Catholics and all people tackle the most complex hot-button issues of the day.



EDIFY is an entirely new educational platform created to address controversial issues through the lens of Catholic Social Teaching. EDIFY will share the truths of the Catholic faith and the foundational values of America through regular weekly five-minute animated videos, podcasts, and more. With an initial investment of $3 million, the new initiative is a continuation of CatholicVote's mission to inspire every Catholic in America to live the truths of our faith in public life.



Earlier this year, CatholicVote's President, Brian Burch, hired Scot Landry, a Catholic executive with leadership experience in several Catholic organizations, to direct EDIFY. "Brian invited me to imagine a PragerU for Catholics," Landry said. "EDIFY will equip every parent, grandparent, priest and concerned peer with easily shareable videos and more that address the most hot-button topics of the day."



Landry added: "Today in America there are many harmful ideas being pushed in our culture and onto our young people, such as critical race theory, gender ideology, socialism, aggressive secularism, and other destructive ideologies. American Catholics want resources to win the war of ideas and elevate the conversations that shape our families, workplaces, parishes, and communities."

"Politics can be an ideal doorway into the richness and breadth of the wisdom of the Church," Landry continued. "EDIFY is designed to help all Americans, and especially Catholics, to think with the Church and help make sense of our world."

EDIFY means "to teach in ways that enlighten, encourage and uplift individuals intellectually, morally, or spiritually." Landry noted: "EDIFY is a perfect name to describe what we are hoping to accomplish for our church and our country."

Today, EDIFY is debuting its first two five-minute videos . As a major educational platform for CatholicVote, EDIFY will grow over time to include additional features, including school civics programs, interactive interviews with thought leaders, and much more.



Burch commented: "We could not be more excited to announce the launch of EDIFY. Anyone engaged in American public life knows Catholics are often confused by what the Church teaches, or how to apply the wisdom of the Church to various issues. We wanted to create something bigger than a single election cycle, and address the challenge of being authentically Catholic in the messy world of politics. EDIFY is the answer."



Registration for EDIFY is free at EDIFY.us . For more information/ on EDIFY, please read its e-brochure .



EDIFY is an initiative of the CatholicVote Education Fund, a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to inspiring every Catholic in America to live out their faith in public life. CatholicVote and the CatholicVote Education Fund include over 400,000 members.



SOURCE CatholicVote

Related Links

http://edify.us/

