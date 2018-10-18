CatholicVote.org: Undercover Video Suggests Senator McCaskill Lying to Catholic Voters

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CatholicVote.org, a national grassroots advocacy organization is demanding Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill come clean on funding her campaign has received from Planned Parenthood, or other abortion advocacy organizations, after recently released undercover video footage shows her campaign admitting they purposely hid the truth from voters.

CatholicVote.org President Brian Burch issued the following statement:

"Hidden camera footage obtained by Project Veritas Action from inside Senator Claire McCaskill's campaign clearly shows a staff member admitting that they secretly receive money from Planned Parenthood via third-party organizations. The same staffer admits this was done to shield the truth from voters who would react negatively to McCaskill receiving money from America's largest abortion provider.

"This kind of underhanded action would seem to violate the spirit, if not the letter of the law, on campaign finance reform -- which Democrats have strenuously urged in an apparent effort to achieve a more transparent election process. But these videos suggest Planned Parenthood was using intermediaries to supply Claire McCaskill with contributions. If McCaskill is truly committed to transparency, she owes voters in Missouri the truth about how much the abortion industry has backed her campaign.

"Senator McCaskill has voted in lockstep with Planned Parenthood's agenda, earning a 100% rating from the abortion giant, while repeatedly voting to send hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars every year to the organization.

"McCaskill's scandalous record on abortion is undeniable. But it now appears she schemed to cover up abortion industry cash, secretly funnelled into her campaign, in an effort to conceal the truth from her fellow Catholics. We are calling on Senator McCaskill to come forward and tell the truth. Did her staffers lie on camera? Have any contributions, of any kind from abortion groups, been sent to her campaign via an intermediary? Catholic voters deserve to know the truth."

Background on CatholicVote.org

CatholicVote.org is one of the largest lay-organized Catholic advocacy groups in the country. With over 500,000 members and engaged citizens in every state, CV seeks to educate, organize, and mobilize voters to protect and defend life, family and freedom.

