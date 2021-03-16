CathVision adds US profile to its Board of Directors

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CathVision ApS, a medical device company developing a novel artificial intelligence therapeutic platform for cardiac electrophysiology procedures, is announcing a change to its Board of Directors.

Meghna Eichelberger, Partner and Associate Director of Medical Technologies, at The Boston Consulting Group (BCG), has joined CathVision's Board of Directors. Meghna adds a digital innovation profile together with an integrated view of commercial excellence and market/clinical development. Prior to joining BCG, Meghna had specific EP industry experience at C.R. Bard where she was a franchise leader for both disposables and capital equipment, and led the atrial fibrillation franchise.

"Meghna is a strong addition to CathVision's board with a US commercial and digital focus that fits optimally with CathVision's plans. We are proud to welcome a capacity on board that has strategic and operational expertise in our specific field and in the broader MedTech field," says Chairman Søren Thestrup-Nielsen, MD.

"I'm looking forward to helping CathVision introduce their innovative products to the US market. There are still unmet needs in cardiac ablation therapy and I believe digital innovation has high potential to overcome some of the barriers today. CathVision has a unique opportunity to differentiate in this space," says Meghna Eichelberger.

"The addition of Meghna marks another step forward to establish a world class organization. We are happy to have a strong experienced Board with deep knowledge and a diverse, visionary view on the market trends ahead," says CEO Mads Emil Matthiesen.



About CathVision

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark with its US business office in Minnesota USA, CathVision is developing and selling medical devices to treat cardiac arrhythmias. The solutions are centered on a novel artificial intelligence therapeutic platform for cardiac electrophysiology procedures. Contact Mads Matthiesen [email protected] for more information or visit www.cathvision.com.

SOURCE CathVision ApS