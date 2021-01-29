CathVision clinical results to be presented at the AF Symposium

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CathVision ApS, a medical device company developing a novel cardiac electrophysiology system and artificial intelligence platform to guide ablation therapy for heart rhythm disorders, is featured at the 26th annual international AF Symposium, held online January 29-31st.

On January 30th, Professor Josef Kautzner, Institute of Cardiology and Experimental Medicine (IKEM), Czech Republic, will present the results of the first in human study "Evaluation of the Safety and Performance of the CathVision Cube™ System" in the session entitled EARLY STAGE and EMERGING NEW TECHNOLOGIES and DRUGS in CARDIAC EP II. The study compared the performance of the CathVision Cube recording system to that of an existing market leader.

"We are proud to present results from our first in human study at the highly respected AF Symposium conference," said CEO Mads Emil Matthiesen. "We thank Professor Josef Kautzner and his team at IKEM for using CathVision Cube during cardiac ablation procedures in their patients. The results are from the first in a series of product evaluation studies that will continue throughout 2021. We are excited about the encouraging comparative data to an existing leading electrophysiology system."

About CathVision

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark with its US business office in Minnesota USA, CathVision is developing medical devices to guide the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. The solutions are centered on an innovative electrophysiology (EP) system to provide exceptional cardiac electrical signals to diagnose, characterize, and treat heart rhythm disorders. For more information visit www.cathvision.com.

