CathWorks Announces Key Events for TCT 2022

KFAR-SABA, Israel & IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CathWorks announced today the schedule of key events for the company during Cardiovascular Research Foundation's annual Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) 2022 conference taking place September 16 to 19 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in Boston, Massachusetts.

The fourth generation CathWorks FFRangio® System will be featured in multiple live cases, clinical presentations, educational symposia, and will be available for hands-on experience during Meet the Expert sessions.

"We are pleased to see the CathWorks FFRangio® System featured prominently during TCT, highlighting the pivotal role it could play in the management of patients with coronary artery disease (CAD). We look forward to continuing to partner with the interventional cardiology community to make FFRangio the standard of care," said Ramin Mousavi, President and CEO of CathWorks.

Live Cases

On Saturday, September 17 , Professor Ran Kornowski and his team at Rabin Medical Center in Tel Aviv, Israel will perform a live case during the Imaging and Physiology Guided Approach to PCI session.

, Professor Ran Kornowski and his team at Rabin Medical Center in will perform a live case during the session. On Sunday, September 18 , Dr. William F. Fearon and his team at Stanford Health Care in Palo Alto, CA will perform a live case during the Imaging and Physiology to Treat Left Main/Bifurcation Lesions session.

Clinical Presentations

On Saturday, Dr. Ioannis Skalidis from CHUV Lausanne University Hospital in Lausanne, Switzerland will present a Head-to-head Comparison of Two Different Angiography-derived FFR Techniques in NSTEMI Patients .

from CHUV Lausanne University Hospital in Lausanne, will present a . On Saturday, Dr. Guy Witberg from Rabin Medical Center in Tel Aviv, Israel will present the PROVISION Study design, a clinical study led by Dr. Hitoshi Matsuo from Gifu Heart Center in Gifu, Japan and Dr. Hiroyoshi Yokoi from Fukuoka Sanno Hospital in Fukuoka City, Japan . This study will prospectively investigate the clinical and economic benefits of FFRangio guidance compared to invasive wire-based FFR.

from Rabin Medical Center in will present the PROVISION Study design, a clinical study led by Dr. from Gifu Heart Center in Gifu, and Dr. from Fukuoka Sanno Hospital in City, . This study will prospectively investigate the clinical and economic benefits of FFRangio guidance compared to invasive wire-based FFR. On Sunday, Dr. Guy Witberg will present the Two-year Clinical Outcomes of FFRangio Guided Treatment for Coronary Artery Disease.

CathWorks, in partnership with Medtronic and as part of the recently announced strategic partnership between the two companies, is pleased to sponsor multiple educational events at TCT. "We are excited to partner with Medtronic so we can amplify our educational efforts and broaden our global reach, enabling more physicians and patients to experience the benefits of the CathWorks FFRangio® System," said Ramin Mousavi.

Jason Weidman, Senior Vice President and President of the Coronary & Renal Denervation business unit at Medtronic added, "We are looking forward to officially debuting our strategic partnership with CathWorks at TCT this year, and we are excited to partner with the CathWorks team to bring the FFRangio System to even more physicians around the globe."

Educational Symposia

The Saturday lunch symposium entitled CathWorks FFRangio ® System: A New Era in Coronary Physiology , will be chaired by Dr. Martin B. Leon from Columbia University Irving Medical Center, New York, NY . The renowned faculty will share their experience integrating the FFRangio System in their cath labs and adopting it as their primary physiology tool.

, will be chaired by Dr. from Irving Medical Center, . The renowned faculty will share their experience integrating the FFRangio System in their cath labs and adopting it as their primary physiology tool. The Sunday morning symposium in the Medtronic Hub entitled Transforming CAD from Diagnosis to Treatment will be chaired by Dr. Ajay J. Kirtane from NewYork-Presbyterian/ Columbia University Irving Medical Center, New York, NY . The esteemed clinicians and researchers from around the globe who are at the forefront of evidence generation for angiography-based physiology will share the latest evidence on FFRangio.

Meet the Expert Sessions

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with leading physician experts one-on-one to experience the utility and reliability of the CathWorks FFRangio® System in the CathWorks booth.

ABOUT CATHWORKS

CathWorks is the leader in digital health innovations that can improve the lives of patients globally. The CathWorks FFRangio® System combines artificial intelligence and advanced computational science, transforming how cardiovascular disease is diagnosed and treated. The FFRangio System obtains physiologic information from routine angiograms, eliminating the need for drug stimulation and invasive pressure wires. It provides physicians with quick and reliable intraprocedural FFRangio values for the entire coronary tree. For more information on CathWorks, visit www.cath.works and follow @CathWorks on Twitter and LinkedIn.

