Cathy Beaudoin added to Supervisory Board of Crate and Barrel Holdings, Inc.

CHICAGO, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crate and Barrel Holdings, Inc. announced today that Cathy Beaudoin will be joining the Supervisory Board of Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc. Credited with making Amazon the leading online fashion destination in the U.S., Cathy served as President of Amazon Fashion, leading the Amazon.com fashion business, Shopbop.com, and MyHabit.com. The Piperlime founder also held numerous senior positions at Gap Inc.

"Now more than ever, our homes are a source of great comfort," says Cathy. "I am delighted to join the board of a company whose Crate and Barrel, CB2 and Hudson Grace brands are perfectly positioned to help customers feather their nests and nurture themselves and their families."

A strong addition to the Supervisory Board with significant digital expertise in the U.S. market, Cathy also serves as a Senior Advisor at the private equity firm, General Atlantic, and as a board member for both Morphe and Grove Collaborative. Incoming Crate & Barrel Holdings CEO Janet Hayes, who was announced on July 7th shared, "Crate and Barrel has embraced the digital experience for customers with more than 50% of its sales already online. I am thrilled to welcome Cathy to the board where her expertise in scaling digital businesses will be leveraged.''

Sergio Bucher, Executive Board member for CBH parent company, the Otto Group, and CBH Board Chairman says, "It's a privilege for the CBH Board to benefit from Cathy's years of experience in interacting with fashion customers online. Her wealth of experience in the world of U.S. e-commerce will help us strengthen the Group's focus on its digital growth and digital marketing channels."

Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc.

Global specialty retailer Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc. curates inspiration for the modern home, connecting the creative work of artisans and designers to people and places around the world. Known for high-quality products, exclusive designs and timeless style since 1962, Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc. includes lifestyle brands Crate and Barrel, CB2, Crate and Kids and Hudson Grace. Today, the company is a member of the Otto Group and operates over 100 Crate and Barrel, CB2 and Hudson Grace stores throughout the U.S. and Canada, with franchise locations in 9 countries. More than 200 million customers visit the Company's stores and websites each year. To learn more, visit www.crateandbarrel.com .

