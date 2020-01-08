Cathy Merenda Joins Sony/ATV Music Publishing As Senior Vice President, Broadcast And Media Rights

"I am pleased to have an experienced executive such as Cathy leading Sony/ATV's Broadcast and Media Rights," said Mr. Platt. "Her considerable expertise in music publishing and copyright administration makes her a perfect fit to engage our broadcast and media clients and position our partnerships for success."

"I am so excited to join Jon and his exceptional team at Sony/ATV," said Ms. Merenda. "I have always been impressed by the enthusiasm and integrity running throughout the company. Sony/ATV represents the right place at the right time for me to focus my energy and passion on advancing the media sector within a world class publisher. I am grateful to Jon for the opportunity to help grow the company's presence in the broadcast and media rights arena."

Ms. Merenda joins Sony/ATV from Twentieth Century Fox. Over the past 25 years, she rose through the ranks within the studio's music division; most recently as the Senior Vice President, Music Publishing. In that role, she oversaw all aspects of music publishing, which included licensing, creative, copyright administration and royalties for Fox's domestic film, television, syndication, news, sports and cable divisions.

She has directed global music publishing rights for major hits like Titanic and Avatar and small independent films such as Birdman, Juno, and The Revenant, along with TV series such as The Simpsons, Glee, How I Met Your Mother, and Modern Family. Merenda began her career as a live and studio audio sound engineer working with artists such as Michael Penn, Gilby Clarke and many others, then moved to the business side of entertainment as a Publishing/Finance Coordinator at All American Television/Scotti Brothers Records.

SOURCE Sony/ATV

Related Links

sonyatv.com

