Cativa CBD Announces PGA Challenge Winner

PORTSMOUTH, Va.,, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cativa Health ("Cativa CBD"), a science-based cannabidiol (CBD) brand set to revolutionize the wellness and CBD industries, announced today the final results of the first annual Cativa CBD PGA Challenge.

With a final point score of 2,402,504, Michael Thompson has been declared the winner of the Cativa CBD PGA Challenge. Highlights of his 2020 and 2021 seasons include a win at the 3M Open and top placements in other tournaments including RBC Heritage, The American Express, Honda Classic, and Vivint Houston Open.

"I am extremely proud and honored to have won the Cativa Challenge," Says Thompson. "Prior to 2020 I had never used any CBD products. I was thrilled to join the Cativa CBD team and have since reaped the benefits of incorporating their products into my golf fitness and recovery routine. I love to compete on and off the golf course and this challenge provided extra motivation to put in the work necessary to be a champion. Thank you Cativa CBD for this opportunity. I look forward to our continued relationship and future success."

The Cativa CBD PGA Challenge started on June 11, 2020, at the Charles Schwab Challenge and ran through the end of the 2021 season. Players competed for over $160,000 in total prize money.

Cativa CBD is a science-backed CBD brand committed to creating products that work. Founded in 2018, Cativa CBD is dedicated to using the latest in cutting-edge technology and CBD.

Final rankings are below:

Michael Thompson Hudson Swafford Rory Sabbatini Hank Lebioda Brian Gay Michael Gellerman DJ Trahan Chris Stroud

