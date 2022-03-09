Cattle Feed Market Expected to Reach US$ 125.8 Billion By 2032, at a CAGR 4% Says Future Market Insights

A comprehensive analysis on the Cattle Feed market by Future Market Insights (FMI) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favour the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years

DUBAI, UAE, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cattle feed market is set to witness growth at a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period (2022-2032) and top a valuation of US$ 125.8 Bn by 2032.

Cattle Feed Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 81.7 billion Cattle Feed Market Forecast Value in 2032 US$ 125.8 billion Global Growth Rate (2022 to 2032) 4.0% Forecast Period 2022-2032 Cattle Feed Market Share of India in South Asia ~25%

The commercialization of cattle products such as dairy and meat products, as well as the growing population, have benefited the global market. Consumer awareness of the safety of meat and dairy products, as well as their nutritional value, has become a key driver of business growth.

Request a sample to obtain authentic analysis and comprehensive market insights at- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14343

Cattle are divided into two categories: young ruminants and adult ruminants. Depending on the age of the ruminants, amino acids, feed acidifiers, vitamins, feed enzymes, antibiotics, antioxidants, and other supplements are employed. Supplements containing vitamin A and minerals, such as Availa-4 and 20-10 Plus Mineral, are routinely used to improve immune function, reproductive, and vision in cattle, as well as to correct deficiencies. Fodder, legumes, grass, and silage make up the majority of a cattle's diet.

Moreover, consumer knowledge of illnesses that affect livestock animals, such as foot and mouth disease, has heightened worries about meat quality and safety, prompting the adoption of high-quality feed components. Overlapping demand for main grains like barley, maize, and wheat from other commercial applications including biofuel and food sectors is projected to limit market expansion in the coming years.

However, there has been a significant increase in partnerships and M&A among market participants in recent years, growing brand portfolios, gaining access to regional markets, and providing relevant benefits, all of which are expected to fuel product demand.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

North America is expected to account for the maximum value share of the global market of about 33% by 2032 end

is expected to account for the maximum value share of the global market of about 33% by 2032 end Due to constant bans on the use of antibiotics in the cattle feeds in Europe , consumers are compelled to opt for substitutes for these antibiotics and direct fed microbials are emerging as better cattle feed additives

, consumers are compelled to opt for substitutes for these antibiotics and direct fed microbials are emerging as better cattle feed additives Beef cattle segment aids as a key contributor for growth in emerging countries

The outbreak of COVID-19 disrupted the supply chain of Cattle Feed, due to which, there was a slowdown in the market. However, the market is expected to witness significant growth with economies providing opportunities and increasing consumer demand for healthy & nutritious feed products

Discover more about report analysis with figures and data tables, along with the table of contents. Ask an Analyst- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14343

"Mergers and acquisitions are conducted to broaden the product range and achieve a greater market share, and to improve their regional footprint, notably in unorganized markets such as China, Brazil, and India, which is attributable to the growing demand in the next half decade," says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers of Cattle Feed are majorly focusing on research & development, product innovation, geographical expansion, partnerships and mergers and acquisitions to create a larger customer base. For instance,

Archer Daniels Midland Company (US) and Quality Liquid Feeds, Inc. (US) formed a 50-50 joint venture to produce and sell liquid feed supplements for livestock.

Cargill, Incorporated (US) introduced Proviox Breeding at the International Production & Processing Expo, which is a new version of Cargill's plant-based antioxidant Proviox designed specifically for breeder birds.

Market Segments Covered

Source:

Organic

Conventional

Application:

Agriculture

Industrial

Sales Channel:

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Purchasing this Report- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14343

Key Questions Answered in the Report

How much is the Cattle feed market current worth?

At what CAGR is the market expected to grow?

How was the performance in the last five years?

Which are the major countries driving demand for Global Cattle feed market?

Who are the major players in Global Cattle Feed Market?

Who are the top 5 countries driving cattle feed market?

At what rate will the cattle feed market increase in North America ?

? What is the Latin America cattle feed market outlook?

cattle feed market outlook? What is the market outlook for cattle feed in EMEAI region?

At what rate did the cattle feed market increase between 2021 and 2022?

Top Reports Related To Food and Beverage Market Insights

Whiskey Market: The global whiskey market is expected to reach valuation of US$ 80.9 Bn by the year 2021, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.4% by 2022-2032.

Vegan Egg Market: The global vegan egg market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 1.6 Bn by the year 2022, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.4% by 2022-2032.

Whiskey Market: Whiskey Market By Beverage Type (Alcoholic Whiskey and Non- Alcoholic Whiskey), Product Type (Scotch Whiskey, Malted Whiskey, Rye Whiskey, Corn Whiskey, Blended Whiskey), Flavor (Unflavored , Flavored), End User (HoReCa , Household Retail), & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

For Media Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/cattle-feed-market

SOURCE Future Market Insights