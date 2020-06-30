Cattron and LOFA Combine to Create Control Solutions Platform

ST. LOUIS, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The parent companies of Cattron Holdings Inc. ("Cattron") and LOFA Industries, LLC ("LOFA"), each part of the Harbour Group family of companies, have merged to form a comprehensive control solutions platform company ("Control Solutions"), Jeff Fox, Harbour Group's chairman and chief executive officer, announced today. Terms of the merger were not disclosed.

Control Solutions, through its subsidiaries, now provides one of the most comprehensive offerings of operator, machine, and engine control products in the industry. With world-class control systems and growing automation, telemetry, and IoT technologies, Control Solutions is well-positioned to offer mission-critical products at the forefront of remote equipment automation.

Cattron is a leading manufacturer of wireless control solutions for safety and mission-critical applications. Since 1946, Cattron has designed, manufactured, and supplied controls that are well recognized and respected in both the rail and industrial markets. Cattron's product portfolio includes complementary machine and operator controls focused on operator safety and process efficiency. The company also offers wireless safety systems to protect personnel from moving machinery and equipment both on the factory floor and in outdoor environments. Cattron is based in Warren, Ohio.

LOFA supplies advanced engine controls for mobile industrial equipment applications. The company's product portfolio includes control panels, sensors, and wiring harnesses that feature embedded automation and telemetry technology and can be used in demanding and harsh applications. These products control, monitor, and measure the performance of engineered equipment and systems. The company is based in Roswell, Georgia.

"The Control Solutions platform will deliver a broadened family of products and solutions to the customers and channels that already trust these great brands," said Mr. Fox. "We believe the customers of both companies will realize significant benefits from the merger."

Ryan Wooten, President of Cattron, added, "The expanded engineering capacity and portfolio of Control Solutions will enable us to bring even more value to our existing markets while expanding into exciting new verticals. The opportunity here is significant."

About Harbour Group

Harbour Group is a privately owned, operations focused company based in St. Louis, Missouri. Harbour Group's companies are engaged in manufacturing and distribution across diverse industries including stainless hose fittings, condition monitoring devices, machine control solutions, wireless control solutions, fence and gate hardware systems, interior wallcoverings and fabrics, LED lighting, flow control, scientific products and lab ware, thermal management solutions, boiler systems, professional diagnostic and repair tools, and auxiliary plastic processing equipment. Since its founding in 1976, Harbour Group has acquired 211 companies in 47 different industries.

SOURCE Harbour Group