CAULIPOWER® Celebrates Its 3rd Birthday At Winter Fancy Food Show

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Just three years ago this month, CAULIPOWER® sold its first pizzas in thirty Whole Foods Markets on the West Coast. Today, thanks to national distribution in more than 25,000 stores including Kroger, Walmart, Albertsons Safeway, Whole Foods Market, Target, Sprouts and CVS, CAULIPOWER celebrates the sale of more than thirty-six million pizzas.

In 2017, our cauliflower-crust pizza disrupted the market and since then the company has passed a few milestones. We became the 8th best-selling frozen pizza in 2019, the #1 better-for-you pizza since 2018, and the #1 gluten-free pizza since 2017.

In the last 18 months alone, CAULIPOWER entered three new categories with the first-ever cauliflower tortillas, our bread replacement Sweet PotaTOASTs and cauliflower-coated chicken tenders. Our chicken tenders have sold more than half a million bags in their first three months in market.

"I want to say a huge thank you to our customers and community of loyal fans," said Gail Becker, Founder and CEO of CAULIPOWER. "We promised to reinvent people's favorite foods one meal hack at a time and we're not going to slow down. Who knows? We may even have another innovation or two to announce in 2020."

Commenting on growth1, Becker added, "We more than doubled in size in 2019 and we contributed2 a third of the dollar growth in the frozen pizza category even though we represent 2% of the market. Our fourth year will be bigger than our first three combined."

CAULIPOWER® is on a mission to re-invent your favorite foods, one healthy meal hack at a time. CAULIPOWER's first meal hack, cauliflower-crust pizza, created a white-hot category in 2017. Today CAULIPOWER is the #1 better-for-you pizza, #1 cauliflower crust pizza, #1 gluten-free pizza, and fastest growing frozen pizza brand in the U.S. Founder, CEO, and mother of two sons with Celiac Disease, Gail Becker, set out to innovate the frozen food aisle and left a global executive position to launch the company in 2016. Today it remains her mission to eliminate the need for consumers to choose between taste, convenience, and health. CAULIPOWER is brought to you by Vegolutionary Foods, a company of "never-been-dones," inspired by what people want.

Every CAULIPOWER purchase benefits OneSun, a program installing edible teaching gardens in underserved public schools. Find CAULIPOWER in one of 25,000 retailers across the U.S. and Canada. Get recipe inspiration at eatCAULIPOWER.com or join the @CAULIPOWER community on social media.

